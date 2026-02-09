CIF Southern Section 2026 Final Basketball Playoff Computer Rankings - Feb. 5
The CIF Southern Section announced the 2025-26 playoff divisions and pairings for boys and girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.
In the section's second year of 'competitive equity', which is based on using the results from the current year to determine playoff placement via computer rankings, the reveal came with great anticipation.
The biggest headline was seeing the 12-team Open Division field that will see 10 CIF State playoff berths. Both the boys and the girls will have a 12-team field in the almighty division. Sierra Canyon received the No. 1 seed in the boys' and Ontario Chrisitian is No. 1 in the girls' Open.
The bulletin indicates there could be a 'flex' in CIF State berths from section playoffs. For years, the section allocated eight CIF State playoff berths from the Open Division. When the field was just eight teams since 2018, it guaranteed every team selected to the almighty division would be placed in the state playoffs regardless of performance.
10 CIF STATE BERTHS CHANGE
The recent CIF Southern Section basketball bulletin update says that 10 teams can earn a CIF State playoff berth from the Open Division, allocating two extra spots from Division 9 (the lowest division). Each subsequent division below the Open Division (2-9) has four state playoff berths (all semifinalists, the finalist and champions from each division). Now, Division 9 could see just its finalist and champion advance.
With the Open Division set at 12 teams, that decision influences all the subsequent divisions below (1-9). Those divisions are created via the computer rankings below. Here is the final edition of those rankings at the end of the regular season for the boys and girls.
BOYS FINAL TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS
- Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
- Santa Margarita Eagles
- Redondo Union Sea Hawks
- Notre Dame (SO) Knights
- St. John Bosco Braves
- Corona Centennial Huskies
- Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
- Corona del Mar Sea Kings
- Crespi Celts
- Damien Spartans
- Etiwanda Eagles
- La Mirada Matadores
- Crean Lutheran Saints
- JSerra Catholic Lions
- Inglewood Sentinels
- St. Francis Golden Knights
- Bishop Montgomery Knights
- Brentwood School Eagles
- Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
- Mira Costa Mustangs
- Village Christian Crusaders
- Arcadia Apaches
- Crossroads Roadrunners
- Millikan Rams
- San Gabriel Academy Eagles
- La Habra Highlanders
- Los Alamitos Griffins
- Heritage Christian Warriors
- Corona Santiago Sharks
- Loyola Cubs
- St. Bernard Vikings
- Cypress Centurions
- Thousand Oaks Lancers
- Fairmont Prep Huskies
- Orange Lutheran Lancers
- Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
- Oaks Christian Lions
- St. Monica Prep Mariners
- Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
- Windward Wildcats
- Chaminade Eagles
- Rancho Christian Eagles
- Tesoro Titans
- Pasadena Bulldogs
- Santa Barbara Dons
- Bishop Amat Lancers
- Hesperia Scorpions
- Mater Dei Monarchs
- Roosevelt Mustangs
- St. Anthony Saints
- Beverly Hills Normans
- Rancho Verde Mustangs
- Canyon (Anaheim) Comanches
- North Torrance Saxons
- San Marcos Royals
- El Dorado Golden Hawks
- Servite Friars
- St. Pius X–St. Matthias Warriors
- Esperanza Aztecs
- Westlake Warriors
- Elsinore Tigers
- Chino Hills Huskies
- Mayfair Monsoons
- Sonora Raiders
- Burbank Bulldogs
- Edison Chargers
- Maranatha Minutemen
- Alemany Warriors
- Fountain Valley Barons
- Calabasas Coyotes
- Oxnard Yellowjackets
- Campbell Hall Vikings
- Silverado Hawks
- Great Oak Wolfpack
- Legacy Christian Academy
- Leuzinger Olympians
- Santa Monica Vikings
- Valencia Vikings
- Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
- Providence/Burbank Pioneers
- San Clemente Tritons
- La Serna Lancers
- Milken Community Wildcats
- Redlands East Valley Wildcats
- Alta Loma Braves
- Oak Hills Bulldogs
- King Wolves
- Newport Harbor Sailors
- Aquinas Falcons
- Murrieta Mesa Rams
- Temecula Valley Golden Bears
- Gahr Gladiators
- Glendora Tartans
- Camarillo Scorpions
- Los Osos Grizzlies
- Palos Verdes Sea Kings
- Crescenta Valley Falcons
- Woodbridge Warriors
- Ontario Christian Knights
- Villa Park Spartans
GIRLS FINAL TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS
- Ontario Christian Knights
- Etiwanda Eagles
- Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
- Sage Hill Lightning
- Mater Dei Monarchs
- Corona Centennial Huskies
- St. Joseph (Lakewood) Jesters
- JSerra Catholic Lions
- Rancho Christian Eagles
- Fairmont Prep Huskies
- Oak Park Eagles
- Redondo Union Sea Hawks
- Ventura Cougars
- La Salle Lancers
- Moreno Valley Vikings
- Brentwood School Eagles
- Valencia Vikings
- Orange Lutheran Lancers
- Villa Park Spartans
- Flintridge Prep Wolves
- North Torrance Saxons
- Esperanza Aztecs
- Beckman Patriots
- Oak Hills Bulldogs
- Los Osos Grizzlies
- Thousand Oaks Lancers
- Oaks Christian Lions
- Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
- Bishop Montgomery Knights
- St. Anthony Saints
- St. Bonaventure Seraphs
- Troy Warriors
- Mira Costa Mustangs
- Marlborough Mustangs
- Santa Margarita Eagles
- Windward Wildcats
- Rialto Knights
- Palos Verdes Sea Kings
- West Torrance Warriors
- Chino Cowboys
- Alemany Warriors
- Village Christian Crusaders
- Buena Park Coyotes
- Notre Dame (SO) Knights
- Glendora Tartans
- Rosary Academy Royals
- Crescenta Valley Falcons
- Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
- Yucaipa Thunderbirds
- Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
- San Juan Hills Stallions
- Chaparral Pumas
- Saugus Centurions
- Los Alamitos Griffins
- San Clemente Tritons
- Summit SkyHawks
- South Torrance Spartans
- Chino Hills Huskies
- Murrieta Mesa Rams
- Paramount Pirates
- Portola Bulldogs
- King Wolves
- Serra Cavaliers
- Camarillo Scorpions
- Campbell Hall Vikings
- San Marcos Royals
- Dos Pueblos Chargers
- Claremont Wolfpack
- Heritage Patriots
- Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
- Sonora Raiders
- Bonita Bearcats
- Crossroads Roadrunners
- Wilson (HH) Wildcats
- Trinity Classical Academy Knights
- Los Altos Conquerors
- Lynwood Knights
- Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
- Aquinas Falcons
- Oxnard Yellowjackets
- Segerstrom Jaguars
- Leuzinger Olympians
- St. Margaret’s Tartans
- St. Monica Prep Mariners
- Bishop Amat Lancers
- Riverside Poly Bears
- Shadow Hills Knights
- Trabuco Hills Mustangs
- Aliso Niguel Wolverines
- Mark Keppel Aztecs
- Vista Murrieta Broncos
- Cerritos Dons
- Murrieta Valley Nighthawks
- Canyon Cowboys
- Downey Vikings
- Rio Mesa Spartans
- La Serna Lancers
- Ramona Rams
- Corona Panthers
- Arrowhead Christian Eagles
