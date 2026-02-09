High School

CIF Southern Section 2026 Final Basketball Playoff Computer Rankings - Feb. 5

The final draft of the CIF Southern Section boys, girls playoff computer rankings that helped to configure the playoff divisions and pairings.

Hart High takes on West Ranch in a Foothill League showdown amid the 2025-26 season.
The CIF Southern Section announced the 2025-26 playoff divisions and pairings for boys and girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.

In the section's second year of 'competitive equity', which is based on using the results from the current year to determine playoff placement via computer rankings, the reveal came with great anticipation.

The biggest headline was seeing the 12-team Open Division field that will see 10 CIF State playoff berths. Both the boys and the girls will have a 12-team field in the almighty division. Sierra Canyon received the No. 1 seed in the boys' and Ontario Chrisitian is No. 1 in the girls' Open.

The bulletin indicates there could be a 'flex' in CIF State berths from section playoffs. For years, the section allocated eight CIF State playoff berths from the Open Division. When the field was just eight teams since 2018, it guaranteed every team selected to the almighty division would be placed in the state playoffs regardless of performance.

10 CIF STATE BERTHS CHANGE

The recent CIF Southern Section basketball bulletin update says that 10 teams can earn a CIF State playoff berth from the Open Division, allocating two extra spots from Division 9 (the lowest division). Each subsequent division below the Open Division (2-9) has four state playoff berths (all semifinalists, the finalist and champions from each division). Now, Division 9 could see just its finalist and champion advance.

CIF basketball bulletin
CIF-SS basketball playoff bulletin update indicates there could be a 'flex' in CIF State berths from section playoffs. / CIF

With the Open Division set at 12 teams, that decision influences all the subsequent divisions below (1-9). Those divisions are created via the computer rankings below. Here is the final edition of those rankings at the end of the regular season for the boys and girls.

The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE (BOYS | GIRLS).

BOYS FINAL TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS

  1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
  2. Santa Margarita Eagles
  3. Redondo Union Sea Hawks
  4. Notre Dame (SO) Knights
  5. St. John Bosco Braves
  6. Corona Centennial Huskies
  7. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
  8. Corona del Mar Sea Kings
  9. Crespi Celts
  10. Damien Spartans
  11. Etiwanda Eagles
  12. La Mirada Matadores
  13. Crean Lutheran Saints
  14. JSerra Catholic Lions
  15. Inglewood Sentinels
  16. St. Francis Golden Knights
  17. Bishop Montgomery Knights
  18. Brentwood School Eagles
  19. Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
  20. Mira Costa Mustangs
  21. Village Christian Crusaders
  22. Arcadia Apaches
  23. Crossroads Roadrunners
  24. Millikan Rams
  25. San Gabriel Academy Eagles
  26. La Habra Highlanders
  27. Los Alamitos Griffins
  28. Heritage Christian Warriors
  29. Corona Santiago Sharks
  30. Loyola Cubs
  31. St. Bernard Vikings
  32. Cypress Centurions
  33. Thousand Oaks Lancers
  34. Fairmont Prep Huskies
  35. Orange Lutheran Lancers
  36. Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
  37. Oaks Christian Lions
  38. St. Monica Prep Mariners
  39. Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
  40. Windward Wildcats
  41. Chaminade Eagles
  42. Rancho Christian Eagles
  43. Tesoro Titans
  44. Pasadena Bulldogs
  45. Santa Barbara Dons
  46. Bishop Amat Lancers
  47. Hesperia Scorpions
  48. Mater Dei Monarchs
  49. Roosevelt Mustangs
  50. St. Anthony Saints
  51. Beverly Hills Normans
  52. Rancho Verde Mustangs
  53. Canyon (Anaheim) Comanches
  54. North Torrance Saxons
  55. San Marcos Royals
  56. El Dorado Golden Hawks
  57. Servite Friars
  58. St. Pius X–St. Matthias Warriors
  59. Esperanza Aztecs
  60. Westlake Warriors
  61. Elsinore Tigers
  62. Chino Hills Huskies
  63. Mayfair Monsoons
  64. Sonora Raiders
  65. Burbank Bulldogs
  66. Edison Chargers
  67. Maranatha Minutemen
  68. Alemany Warriors
  69. Fountain Valley Barons
  70. Calabasas Coyotes
  71. Oxnard Yellowjackets
  72. Campbell Hall Vikings
  73. Silverado Hawks
  74. Great Oak Wolfpack
  75. Legacy Christian Academy
  76. Leuzinger Olympians
  77. Santa Monica Vikings
  78. Valencia Vikings
  79. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
  80. Providence/Burbank Pioneers
  81. San Clemente Tritons
  82. La Serna Lancers
  83. Milken Community Wildcats
  84. Redlands East Valley Wildcats
  85. Alta Loma Braves
  86. Oak Hills Bulldogs
  87. King Wolves
  88. Newport Harbor Sailors
  89. Aquinas Falcons
  90. Murrieta Mesa Rams
  91. Temecula Valley Golden Bears
  92. Gahr Gladiators
  93. Glendora Tartans
  94. Camarillo Scorpions
  95. Los Osos Grizzlies
  96. Palos Verdes Sea Kings
  97. Crescenta Valley Falcons
  98. Woodbridge Warriors
  99. Ontario Christian Knights
  100. Villa Park Spartans

GIRLS FINAL TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS

  1. Ontario Christian Knights
  2. Etiwanda Eagles
  3. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
  4. Sage Hill Lightning
  5. Mater Dei Monarchs
  6. Corona Centennial Huskies
  7. St. Joseph (Lakewood) Jesters
  8. JSerra Catholic Lions
  9. Rancho Christian Eagles
  10. Fairmont Prep Huskies
  11. Oak Park Eagles
  12. Redondo Union Sea Hawks
  13. Ventura Cougars
  14. La Salle Lancers
  15. Moreno Valley Vikings
  16. Brentwood School Eagles
  17. Valencia Vikings
  18. Orange Lutheran Lancers
  19. Villa Park Spartans
  20. Flintridge Prep Wolves
  21. North Torrance Saxons
  22. Esperanza Aztecs
  23. Beckman Patriots
  24. Oak Hills Bulldogs
  25. Los Osos Grizzlies
  26. Thousand Oaks Lancers
  27. Oaks Christian Lions
  28. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
  29. Bishop Montgomery Knights
  30. St. Anthony Saints
  31. St. Bonaventure Seraphs
  32. Troy Warriors
  33. Mira Costa Mustangs
  34. Marlborough Mustangs
  35. Santa Margarita Eagles
  36. Windward Wildcats
  37. Rialto Knights
  38. Palos Verdes Sea Kings
  39. West Torrance Warriors
  40. Chino Cowboys
  41. Alemany Warriors
  42. Village Christian Crusaders
  43. Buena Park Coyotes
  44. Notre Dame (SO) Knights
  45. Glendora Tartans
  46. Rosary Academy Royals
  47. Crescenta Valley Falcons
  48. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
  49. Yucaipa Thunderbirds
  50. Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
  51. San Juan Hills Stallions
  52. Chaparral Pumas
  53. Saugus Centurions
  54. Los Alamitos Griffins
  55. San Clemente Tritons
  56. Summit SkyHawks
  57. South Torrance Spartans
  58. Chino Hills Huskies
  59. Murrieta Mesa Rams
  60. Paramount Pirates
  61. Portola Bulldogs
  62. King Wolves
  63. Serra Cavaliers
  64. Camarillo Scorpions
  65. Campbell Hall Vikings
  66. San Marcos Royals
  67. Dos Pueblos Chargers
  68. Claremont Wolfpack
  69. Heritage Patriots
  70. Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
  71. Sonora Raiders
  72. Bonita Bearcats
  73. Crossroads Roadrunners
  74. Wilson (HH) Wildcats
  75. Trinity Classical Academy Knights
  76. Los Altos Conquerors
  77. Lynwood Knights
  78. Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
  79. Aquinas Falcons
  80. Oxnard Yellowjackets
  81. Segerstrom Jaguars
  82. Leuzinger Olympians
  83. St. Margaret’s Tartans
  84. St. Monica Prep Mariners
  85. Bishop Amat Lancers
  86. Riverside Poly Bears
  87. Shadow Hills Knights
  88. Trabuco Hills Mustangs
  89. Aliso Niguel Wolverines
  90. Mark Keppel Aztecs
  91. Vista Murrieta Broncos
  92. Cerritos Dons
  93. Murrieta Valley Nighthawks
  94. Canyon Cowboys
  95. Downey Vikings
  96. Rio Mesa Spartans
  97. La Serna Lancers
  98. Ramona Rams
  99. Corona Panthers
  100. Arrowhead Christian Eagles

