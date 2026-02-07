High School

CIF Southern Section boys, girls basketball 2026 playoff brackets, pairings

All the 2026 high school boys, girls basketball playoff divisions and pairings on one page, from the Open Division to Division 9.

Tarek Fattal

Tati Griffin (12) celebrates after a big shot against Etiwanda in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. on Saturday, March 1, 2025.
Tati Griffin (12) celebrates after a big shot against Etiwanda in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. on Saturday, March 1, 2025. / Taylor Martinez

The CIF Southern Section announced the 2025-26 playoff divisions and pairings for boys and girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.

In the section's second year of 'competitive equity', which is based on using the results from the current year to determine playoff placement via computer rankings, the reveal came with great anticipation.

The biggest headline was seeing the 12-team Open Division field that will likely see 10 CIF State playoff berths. Both the boys and the girls will have a 12-team field in the almighty division.

Below are the bracket links for boys and girls basketball in chronological order.

BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS

GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

