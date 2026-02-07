CIF Southern Section boys, girls basketball 2026 playoff brackets, pairings
The CIF Southern Section announced the 2025-26 playoff divisions and pairings for boys and girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.
In the section's second year of 'competitive equity', which is based on using the results from the current year to determine playoff placement via computer rankings, the reveal came with great anticipation.
The biggest headline was seeing the 12-team Open Division field that will likely see 10 CIF State playoff berths. Both the boys and the girls will have a 12-team field in the almighty division.
Below are the bracket links for boys and girls basketball in chronological order.
BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
