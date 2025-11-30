CIF Southern Section football championship scores, notable stats for all divisions
It's the best weekend of the year when it comes to high school football in the CIF Southern Section. A chance to create a lifelong memory with one more victory, lift the prestigious CIF championship plaque, and celebrate with teammates.
There were 14 champions crowned Friday and Saturday night, anchored by the almighty Division 1 final that had a mix of different teams for the first time since 2011 with Santa Margarita and Corona Centennial, which faced off at the Rose Bowl in front of 8,775.
Here are the final scores, and any notable stats or tidbits from each game (if available), from championship weekend.
CIF SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
SANTA MARGARITA 42, CORONA CENTENNIAL 7: Carson Palmer leads his alma mater to a Division 1 crown in his first year at the helm thanks to the standout play from USC commit Trent Mosley, who caught 10 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns (two rushing). The defense suffocated the Huskies and had six sacks.
DIVISION 2
LOS ALAMITOS 33, SAN CLEMENTE 33: The Griffins avenge an earlier season loss to the Tritons. Two-way standout Lenny Ibarra rushed for 99 yards, had an interception and returned a punt for 65 yards.
DIVISION 3
PACIFICA/OXNARD 20, PALOS VERDES 10: Isaiah Phelps ran for 123 yards and a touchdown that came in the final moments to seal the victory.
DIVISION 4
LA HABRA 27, SAN JACINTO 13: Coach Frank Mazzotta wins his eighth CIF title.
DIVISION 5
RIO HONDO PREP 29, REDONDO UNION 7: RHP wins its third straight CIF title after winning Division 9 in 2023 and Division 7 in 2024. The small private school with just 82 boys has been one of the best stories this year.
Star running back Noah Penunuri didn't play due to a high ankle sprain.
DIVISION 6
VENTURA 63, ST. PIUS 28: The Cougars roll to victory after piling up a 42-7 lead at halftime.
DIVISION 7
BARSTOW 10, APPLE VALLEY 7: Barstow wins its first CIF title in 56 years.
DIVISION 8
BECKMAN 30, BREA OLINDA 24: Beckman wins first CIF title in program history. Beckman’s Makhi Czaykowski ran for 112 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns.
DIVISION 9
VALLEY CHRISTIAN/CERRITOS 14, RAMONA 12
DIVISION 10
HILLCREST 63, TAHQUITZ 34
DIVISION 11
VALLEY VIEW 20, BALDWIN PARK 0
DIVISION 12
GRACE 48, SANTA PAULA 16: The Lancers win a CIF title in their third year as an 11-man football team after the school discontinued the football program in 2021.
DIVISION 13
WOODBRIDGE 24, MONTEBELLO 23
DIVISION 14
SOUTH EL MONTE 14, PIONEER 6
