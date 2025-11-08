High School

CIF Southern Section playoff football scores, second-round matchups, brackets

This page will continue to update throughout the night with first-round scores and notable stats. The links below will show full playoff brackets.

Tarek Fattal

Chaparral hosted Chaminade in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.
Chaparral hosted Chaminade in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. / Joe Duncan SBLive

The postseason is officially here. Win or go home.

The CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs (8 teams) will start its quarterfinals next week, but Divisions 2-14 started its opening round (of 16) this week.

Due to the competitive equity model, which uses computer rankings to create the playoff divisions and pairings, don't be surprised if there are 'upsets' in the first round. Last year, No. 16 Portola defeat No. 1 Don Lugo in Division 11 and No. 15 Vista Murrieta beat No. 2 Villa Park. More will come in 2025.

Here are notable scores and second-round matchups for top divisions and notable programs throughout the southland.

DIVISION 2

Murrieta Valley 35, Corona del Mar 14

Rancho Cucamonga 45, Tustin 8

Los Alamitos 35, Yorba Linda 28

San Juan Hills 28, Downey 27

Vista Murrieta 36, Damien 31

Leuzinger 34, Crean Lutheran 17

Chaparral 63, Chaminade 42

D2 second-round matchups: Murrieta Valley at Rancho Cucamonga; San Juan Hills at Los Alamitos; San Clemente at Vista Murrieta; Chaparral at Leuzinger

DIVISION 3

Bishop Amat 28, Murrieta Mesa 9

Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Oaks Hills 21

Notre Dame 44, Laguna Beach 28

Chino Hills 42, Mira Costa 35

Dana Hills 27, Aquinas 26

Palos Verdes 42, Valencia 34

Edison 31, Huntington Beach 19

Inglewood 40, Capistrano Valley 16

D3 second-round matchups: Bishop Amat at Pacifica/Oxnard; Chino Hills at Notre Dame; Dana Hills at Palos Verdes; Edison at Inglewood

OTHER NOTABLE SCORES

Rio Hondo Prep 50, Thousand Oaks 34: RHP has just 70 boys in the school and beat a public school with an enrollment of 1,700.

Eastvale Roosevelt 33, Crespi 24: No. 16 Mustangs take out the unbeaten No. 1 Celts in Division 6.

Redondo Union 21, Torrance 14: The Sea Hawks knock off No. 1 Torrance in Division 5.

Loyola 17, Newbury Park 14: The Cubs take down defending Division 2 champions.

Ramona 21, Silverado 14: Another 16 seed over No. 1 seed. Division 9.

Oak Park 17, Village Christian 15: The Eagles take down No. 1 seed in Division 10.

BRACKETS

feed

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California