CIF Southern Section playoff football scores, second-round matchups, brackets
The postseason is officially here. Win or go home.
The CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs (8 teams) will start its quarterfinals next week, but Divisions 2-14 started its opening round (of 16) this week.
Due to the competitive equity model, which uses computer rankings to create the playoff divisions and pairings, don't be surprised if there are 'upsets' in the first round. Last year, No. 16 Portola defeat No. 1 Don Lugo in Division 11 and No. 15 Vista Murrieta beat No. 2 Villa Park. More will come in 2025.
Here are notable scores and second-round matchups for top divisions and notable programs throughout the southland.
DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley 35, Corona del Mar 14
Rancho Cucamonga 45, Tustin 8
Los Alamitos 35, Yorba Linda 28
San Juan Hills 28, Downey 27
Vista Murrieta 36, Damien 31
Leuzinger 34, Crean Lutheran 17
Chaparral 63, Chaminade 42
D2 second-round matchups: Murrieta Valley at Rancho Cucamonga; San Juan Hills at Los Alamitos; San Clemente at Vista Murrieta; Chaparral at Leuzinger
DIVISION 3
Bishop Amat 28, Murrieta Mesa 9
Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Oaks Hills 21
Notre Dame 44, Laguna Beach 28
Chino Hills 42, Mira Costa 35
Dana Hills 27, Aquinas 26
Palos Verdes 42, Valencia 34
Edison 31, Huntington Beach 19
Inglewood 40, Capistrano Valley 16
D3 second-round matchups: Bishop Amat at Pacifica/Oxnard; Chino Hills at Notre Dame; Dana Hills at Palos Verdes; Edison at Inglewood
OTHER NOTABLE SCORES
Rio Hondo Prep 50, Thousand Oaks 34: RHP has just 70 boys in the school and beat a public school with an enrollment of 1,700.
Eastvale Roosevelt 33, Crespi 24: No. 16 Mustangs take out the unbeaten No. 1 Celts in Division 6.
Redondo Union 21, Torrance 14: The Sea Hawks knock off No. 1 Torrance in Division 5.
Loyola 17, Newbury Park 14: The Cubs take down defending Division 2 champions.
Ramona 21, Silverado 14: Another 16 seed over No. 1 seed. Division 9.
Oak Park 17, Village Christian 15: The Eagles take down No. 1 seed in Division 10.
BRACKETS
