CIF State Basketball Tournament: NorCal finals live updates, semifinal roundup, (3-10-26)

SAN FRANCISCO — It's the matchup all Bay Area boys basketball fans have been waiting for: Top 10 state teams Salesian at Riordan, the top two seeds in the Open Division bracket.

Riordan eliminated Salesian last year en route to a NorCal Open title.

Salesian eliminated Riordan en route to the 2024 NorCal Open title.

This is the rubber match.

Not only is it a supreme matchup of teams, but Stanford-bound Elias Obenyah (Salesian) battles USF signee Andrew Hilman (Riordan) in a battle of likely Northern California Player of the Year showdown.

FULL CIF STATE BRACKETS

BOYS

GIRLS

CIF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA PLAYOFFS SATURDAY SCORES

Boys

Open Division

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 1 Archbishop Riordan 86, No. 4 Modesto Christian 60: According to Ethan Kassel, Riordan exploded for 57 second-half points led by USF signees Andrew Hilman (24 points, six rebounds, six assists) and JP Pihtovs (18 points, 14 rebounds) to win going away. Sincere Hudson (19 points) and Trevor Dickson (18) led Modesto Christian.

No. 2 Salesian 61, No. 3 St. Ignatius 41: From film alone, St. Ignatius boys basketball coach Jason Greenfield was asked if Salesian's juggernaut of a team reminded him of any team he's seen.

"Yes, Riordan," he said just before Saturday's showdown with the Pride at Contra Costa College. "Hopefully we'll come out with a different result."

Salesian senior Elias Obenyah goes up for two of his game-high 26 points during a 74-62 win over Modesto Christian in the 28th MLK Classic at De La Salle on Jan. 19, 2026. He leads Salesian into Tuesday's NorCal title game. | Photo by Sam Stringer

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, it was more of the same. Just stickier.

Salesian, with a week off, clamped down on the super-shooting and effiecient Wildcats en route to a thorough and stingy 61-41 CIF Northern California Open Division victory Saturday night.

Fittingly, ironicially, predictably, the Pride, who held St. Ignatius to a season-low in points including only two points in the fourth quarter — on two free throws (0-for-13 from the field) — now face Riordan in the NorCal finals in San Francisco.

Riordan, which handed St. Ignatius three of its previous four losses on the season, had little trouble in the other semifinal game defeating Modesto Christian 86-60.

Salesian, which got 14 points from Carlton Perrilliat Jr. and 13 by Leon Powe Jr., hope to avenge a 64-57 season ending loss to Riordan last season in the NorCal playoffs. Riordan went on to win the NorCal championship before losing in the state finals to Roosevelt.

The previous season, Salesian eliminated Riordan 49-44 en route to a NorCal Open championship before losing in the 2024 state finals to Harvard-Westlake (50-45).

Riordan (28-1) is seeded No. 1 in this season's Open, and Salesian (28-3) is No. 2.

"I think this is the game that probaby everyone wanted to see," said Salesian coach Bill Mellis, who won his 696th game, making him the winningest active coach in Northern California. "I think in the back of everybody's mind, probably (Riordan's) too, this game was going to happen."

Remarkably, St. Ignatius and Salesian had never met before and after seeing the Pride in person the first time, he came away thinking it was a lot like facing Riordan, whoever those games were higher scoring (53-51, 100-95 and 73-51).

Tuesday’s final

No. 2 Salesian (28-3) at No. 1 Archbishop Riordan (28-1), 7 p.m.

Division 1

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 9 The King’s Academy 82, No. 13 Oakland 59: According to Bay Area Newspaper Group, Claxton Ladine had 23 points and Boss Mhoon 16 as the Knights (26-4), the defending NorCal D3 champions, outscored road-weary Oakland 32-17 in the fourth quarter. D-Ari Bruce had 15 for Oakland.

No. 3 Folsom 86, No. 7 Dougherty Valley 61: According to Gold Mountain California News Media, like King's Academy, Folsom broke open a relatively close game late with a 27-8 run in the fourth quarter behind a balanced scoring attack led by Jack Schull (18 points), Parks Weaver (17), Scott Nardinelli (14), Shaan Dulay (13) and Alec Day (10). Rylan Sevilla (23 points) led Dougherty Valley (23-11).

Tuesday’s final

No. 9 The King’s Academy (26-4) at No. 3 Folsom (28-6), 7 p.m.

Division 2

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 60, No. 13 Clovis West 50: Parker Spees had 20 points and 15 rebounds leading the Panthers to victory.

No. 6 Oakland Tech 74, No. 7 Amador Valley 71: Saddiq Alarbesh had 27, Jordan Price 12 and Jasen Davis 11 for Tech, which avenged a regular-season loss to the Dons, who got 28 points from San Jose State signee Cade Krueger and 21 by Jaylen Smith.

Tuesday’s final

No. 6 Oakland Tech (23-10) at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial (26-7), 7 p.m.

Division 3

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 4 Priory 65, No. 1 Natomas 63: Kasten Eggers had 23 points, Mate Palotai added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Jai Gerrodette added 10 as the defending state D4 champions went on roade to upset No. 1 Natomas.

No. 3 Cornerstone Christian 60, No. 2 Willow Glen 58: According to Glenn Reeves, Cornerstone Christian made every shot from the corner, middle and inside in the first half, making 16 of 20 first-half shots before holding on. Ben Lukacs had 21 points, making all eight of his attempts in the first half.

Tuesday’s final

No. 4 Priory (23-6) at No. 3 Cornerstone Christian (27-8), 7 p.m.

Division 4

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 5 Half Moon Bay 68, No. 8 Marysville 51: According to BANG, Gio Garduno-Martin had 24 points, Levin Meighan added 17 and Owen Perez 13 as the host Cougars knocked off a Marysville team that got a combined 15 points apiece from Steven Martin and Jordan Witt.

No. 2 Sacred Heart Prep 60, No. 11 Burlingame 54: Alex Asterloh had 25 points, five rebounds and four steals as the Gators advanced to a NorCal final with a home win over Burlingame, which got 13 points apiece from Lucca Maher and Payton Fong Heady. A 14-7 run in the third quarter gave SHP a cushion heading into the fourth when Burlingame exploded for 20 points. Zack Beals added 11 points for the winners.

Tuesday’s final

No. 5 Half Moon Bay (19-11) at No. 2 Sacred Heart Prep (19-11), 7 p.m.

Division 5

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 1 Mission San Jose 62, No. 13 Weed 58: Joseph Stanfield had 27 points as the remarkable story of Mission San Jose continued at home with a comeback victory over a Weed team that traveled more than 1,500 miles during a three game road trip.

No. 3 San Marin 54, No. 2 Rancho Cotate 47: Miller Morgan, a 6-3 senior guard, did it all with 27 points and 10 rebounds and Grant Means and Anthony Wlwell combined for 17 points and 15 rebounds as the Mustangs hope to turn around a NCS semifinal defeat to Mission San Jose in Tuesday's final.

Tuesday’s final

No. 3 San Marin (20-13) at No. 1 Mission San Jose (22-10), 7 p.m.

Division 6

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 1 Redding Christian 40, No. 4 Mendocino 25

No. 2 St. Vincent de Paul 73, No. 3 Victory Christian 59

Tuesday’s final

No. 2 St. Vincent de Paul (22-10) at No. 1 Redding Christian (27-3), 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Open Division

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 1 Archbishop Mitty 74, No. 4 San Ramon Valley 46: McDonald's All-American McKenna Woliczko had 22 points and the host Monarchs (27-2) rolled to an easy win over the Wolves (26-5), who were coming off a stirring 51-44 win at Carondelet. Maliya Hunter and Tierra McCarthy added 15 and 12 points respectively for the Monarchs.

No. 2 Clovis West 71, No. 3 St. Mary’s-Stockton 66: Ramie Chatman scored 40 points as the host Golden Eagles fought back from a 20-point-plus deficit to win the stirring semifinal game. Kori Rodgers hit five three-pointers in the first half for the Rams who held a 42-28 halftime lead. Chatman scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. According to West Coast Preps, she has offers from Fresno State, Boston University, UCSB and UOP, among others.

Tuesday’s final

No. 2 Clovis West (30-3) at No. 1 Archbishop Mitty (27-2), 7 p.m.

Division 1

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 1 Clovis 52, No. 5 Priory 40: According to BANG, Sasha Johnson had 24 points but it wasn't enough for cold-shooting Priory, which couldn't overcome the Cougars, who have won 12 of 13.

No. 6 Central East 76, No. 7 St. Francis 63: A power outage at the gym delayed the game 90 minutes and moved it to Garza High School in Fresno. Despite 17 points from Grace Curley, one of four St. Francis players in double figures, Central East advanced to the finals. Savana Chase had 26 points, Sanai Herod added 16 and Chyna Roland 11 for the Bengals (21-10), who erupted for 49 first-half points.

Tuesday’s final

No. 6 Central East (21-10) at No. 1 Clovis (25-10), 7 p.m.

Division 2

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 4 Oakland Tech 68, No. 8 Salesian 46: Vanderbilt-bound Jai Johnson, the daughter of NFL quarterback Josh Johnson, had 32 points, Terri'A Russell added 12 and Kiara McCoy 11 as the host Bulldogs (21-10) rolled to a decisive win over the Pride (23-11), who got 10 points from Emma Bryant. Tech broke open a close game with a 40-22 advantage in the second half.

No. 2 Sierra Pacific 63, No. 6 Woodcreek 50: Nyang Ayuen and Lylah Love each had 15 points and Apajok Ayuen added 15 points as Sierra Pacific won its 23rd game of the season, outlasting Woodcreek, which got 23 points from Chloe Preuss.

Tuesday’s final

No. 4 Oakland Tech (21-10) at No. 2 Sierra Pacific (23-11), 7 p.m.

Division 3

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 4 Valley Christian 42, No. 8 Scotts Valley 36

No. 11 Menlo-Atherton 68, No. 2 East Union 38

Tuesday’s final

No. 11 Menlo-Atherton (24-5) at No. 4 Valley Christian (15-15), 7 p.m.

Division 4

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 1 Faith Christian 79, No. 4 Liberty Ranch 75

No. 3 Lathrop 55, No. 10 Benicia 48

Tuesday’s final

No. 3 Lathrop (33-1) at No. 1 Faith Christian (31-1), 7 p.m.

Division 5

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 1 Modoc 38, No. 4 Escalon 27

No. 6 Woodland Christian 56, No. 2 John Adams Academy-El Dorado Hills 46

Tuesday’s final

No. 6 Woodland Christian (31-3) at No. 1 Modoc (15-5), 7 p.m.

Division 6

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 1 Cornerstone Christian 46, No. 4 Ferndale 31

No. 2 Redding Christian 52, No. 3 Forest Lake Christian 26

Tuesday’s final

No. 2 Redding Christian (29-3) at No. 1 Cornerstone Christian (26-7), 5 p.m.