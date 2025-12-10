CIF State Championship game previews: How to Watch, schedule predictions, history, stream links to all 15 games
Primers, capsules, piece-by-piece morsels of all 15 CIF California State Championship football games at three Southern California sites Dec. 12-13 are all right here.
All games will be streamed on the NFHS Network that fans can watch throughout the state. If part of the Spectrum Networks, you can watch the five games at Saddleback College on your TV. Links to every game are below.
After a 79-year hiatus, Calfiornia returned to playing football state championships in 2006 with an innovative Bowl format. It's changed and morphed over time, starting with a three-game championship and now to include all section champions.
Once organized by school size, the competitive equity model while using computer rankings has fans always talking and debating. But one thing that's not is that the games — outside of the Open Division (top) championships — have been highly competitive, often decided in the final minute.
Below are projected scores from HSratings, formerly known as CalPreps. The average margin of victory for this year's title games is nine points, but the computer predicts three games will be decided by a single point.
Last year's games were decided by an average margin of 16.8, but that was due to four big blowouts, one by 41 points, another by 36 and two by 34. Throw those out and the margin of victory was 9.7, with two going to overtime, with margins including a one-point game, two were decided by two points, one by four, one by six and two by seven.
We expect to see more of the latter, including finally a tight one in the grand finale, when De La Salle tries to break a 10-year finals draught in the Open Division final versus a tough, rugged, huge Santa Margarita squad, led by first-year head coach Carson Palmer, the former Heisman Trophy winner at USC who piled up close to 50,000 career NFL passing yardage.
The strength of this Eagles' team is defense and for De La Salle, the key component is speed, with the nation's fastest football player, California 100-meter record holder Jaden Jefferson setting the tone. The Spartans also have a quarterback in Brayden Knight who has a Division I college arm, on top of having good feet.
Santa Margarita has perhaps the state's most dangerous playmaker in Trent Mosley, who had 10 catches for almost 300 yards in a surprisingly lopsided 42-7 Southern Section championship win over Corona Centennial. That's the last game of the 15. Here's all you need to know about the rest.
FRIDAY (DEC. 12)
Buena Park HS
4 p.m. — Division 5-AA, Bishop O’Dowd (10-4) vs. Christian-El Cajon (8-7)
Section: Bishop O’Dowd (Nortth Coast Section), Christian (San Diego)
State record: Bishop O’Dowd 1-0, Christian 0-0
Win streaks: Bishop O’Dowd 5, Christian 6
Famous alums: BOD — Tarik Glenn (NFL), Alijah Vera-Tucker (NFL), Eric Bjornson (NFL); C — Tony Clark (MLB),, Kyle Stowers (MLB), Kobe Sanders.
Top players: BOD — RB Lamar Ellis (8 games, 1,252 yards, 19 TDs); LB Zay Latu (7.0 tackles per game), CB-WR Ian Garrick (26.1 ypc, 9 TDs; 2 interceptions); C — RB-WR-LB Hank Houston (101 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 44 receptions, 6 touchdowns, 3 rushing TDs; QB Kaleb Runkle (2,752 passing yards, 28 TDs, 507 rushing yards), WR Kai Rosler (76, 1,139, 9).
HSratings predicted score: Bishop O’Dowd 27, Christian 26
Stream: NFHS Network
8 p.m. — Division 4-AA, Sutter (13-1) vs. Barstow (11-3)
Section: Sutter (Sac-Joaquin Section), Barstow (Southern)
State record: Sutter 0-0, Barstow 0-0
Win streaks: Sutter 4, Barstow 11
Famous alums: Sutter — Logan Seavey (NASCAR), Leanne Marshall (Project Runway winner), Don Young (Alaskan Congressman); Barstow — Grant Feasel (NFL), Greg Feasel (NFL) Aaron Sanchez (MLB).
Top players: Sutter — OLB Andrew Barker (105 tackles, 4 interceptions), RB Losi Asiata (1,617 rushing yards, 18 TDs), QB Braden Scritchfield (2,421 total yards, 37 touchdowns). Barstow — RB Nicholas Gaoa (335 carries, 2,062 yards, 29 TDs), FB-MLB Elijah Leleimene (123 tackles, 8.8 PG), DB AJ Lealofi (77 tackles, 7 interceptions), MLB-DB Iosefa Lealofi (119 tackles, 8.5 TPG, 8.5 sacks)
HSratings predicted score: Sutter 26, Barstow 22
Stream: NFHS network
Fullerton Union HS District Stadium
4 p.m. — Division 6-AA, Lincoln-San Jose (11-3) vs. Valley Center (8-6)
Section: Lincoln (Central Coast), Valley Center (San Diego)
State record: Lincoln 0-0, Valley Center 0-0
Win streaks: Lincoln 4, Valley Center 5
Famous alums: Lincoln — Bob Bowman (MLB), Megan Dirkmaat (rowing), Don Bowden (Olympic runner); Valley Center — Fernando Vina (MLB), Charles Mann (NFL), Jamie Nieto (Olympic HJ)
Top players: Lincoln — RB Kyan Phillips (1,688 yards rushing, 43 total TDs), OLB Russell Takeuchi (9.1 TPG), LB, WR Michael Whitelaw (35 catches, 664 yards, 9 TDs). Valley Center — QB Braylon Mitchell (2,995 yards passing, 31 TDs), WR Jesse Morales (85, 1,361, 15).
HSratings predicted score: Lincoln 38, Valley Center 28
Stream: NFHS Network
8 p.m. — Division 3-AA, St. Ignatius (8-6) vs. Ventura (13-2)
Section: St. Ignatius (CCS), Ventura (SS)
State record: St. Ignatius 0-0, Ventura 0-0
Win streaks: St. Ignatius 6, Ventura 10
Famous alums: SI — Dan Fouts (NFL), Gil Haskell (NFL coach), Teddye Buchanan (NFL); Ventura — Eric Turner (DB), Sadie Engelhardt (track and field), Tyler Ebell (UCLA, CFL), Roman Fortin (NFL).
Top players: SI — LB Charlie Ball (8.1 TPG), QB Caedon Afsharipour, RB Steve Malone, WR-DB Zui Shelton, DB Ty Hicks; Ventura — WR Jack Cunningham (state leader in catches (116), yards (2,041), TDs (26); QB Derek Garcia (UNLV signee, 3,369 passing yards, 36 TDs, 750 rushing yards, 12 TDs), LB Tristan Phillips (Oregon signee, 4-year starter, 300 career tackles),
HSratings predicted score: St. Ignatius 28, Ventura 24
Stream: NFHS Network
Saddleback College
4 p.m. — Division 2-AA, St. Mary’s-Stockton (12-2) vs. Bakersfield Christian (13-0)
Section: St. Mary’s (Sac-Joaquin Section), Bakersfield Christian (Central)
State record: St. Mary’s 0-2, Bakersfield Christian 1-2
Win streaks: St. Mary’s 9, Bakersfield Christian 13
Famous alums: SM — Chelsea Gray (WNBA), Eric Williams (NFL), Gabe Vincent (NBA), Von Hayes (MLB); BC — Derek Carr (NFL), Benjamin Yurosek (NFL), David Carr (coached at BC).
Top players: SM — WR Kenneth Moore III (UCLA signee, 56 catches, 858 yards, 10 TDs), WR Ivan Huerta (68, 1,175, 12), QB Jaden Galvan (169-292, 2,773 yards, 29 TDs), RB Diego Hernandez (198, 1,318, 23). BC — WR Michael Smith (50 catches, 1,218 yards, 24.4 average, 16 touchdowns), DE-FB Arnez Lee (23 sacks, 80 tackles, RB Darriyon Page (170, 1,035, 10 TDs), QB Lincoln Adame (2,568 yards, 24 TDs).
HSratings predicted score: St. Mary’s 34, Bakersfield Christian 24
Stream: NFHS Network
8 p.m. — Division 1-AA, Folsom (13-1) vs. Cathedral Catholic (11-2)
Section: Folsom (SJS), Cathedral Catholic (SDS)
State record: Folsom 5-1, Cathedral Catholic 3-1
Win streaks: Folsom 11, Cathedral Catholic 6
Famous alums: Folsom — Jake Browning (NFL), Virgil Carter (NFL), Jordan Richards (NFL), Jonah Williams (NFL); Cathedral Catholic — Luke Walton (NBA), Barry Zito (MLB), Phil Mickelson (Liv/PGA), Cameron Crow (film), Brady Aiken (MLB), Tyler Gaffney (NFL)
Top players: Folsom — * QB Ryder Lyons (state 2026 No. 1 recruit, 10,074 career passing yards, 120 passing TDs, 1,948 career rushing yards, 53 career rushing TDs), WR Jameson Powell (Oregon State signee, 86 catches, 1,374 yards, 16 TDs), WR Rob Larson (79, 1,095, 17), OT Vlad Dyakonov (USC signee), DB Jason Hill Jr. (Stanford signee), WR Isaiah Williams (Nevada signee, 52 catches, 647 yards, 6 TDs), QB Brody Rudnicki (52-67, 855, 11). CC — RB-S Honor Faalave (California No. 1 2027 recruit, 128 carries, 1,265 yards, 21 TDs), QB Brady Palmer (10 games, 119-116, 2,323, 22), OT Chase Deniz (USC signee), WR Isaac Cook (49, 1,242, 12).
* - Lyons is questionable for Friday's game with a shoulder injury sustained in last week's win over Riordan, 42-38. If he can't go, junior Rudnicki is more than capable as he showed leading the Bulldogs to two touchdowns down the stretch, both TD passes while adding a 50-yard run.
HSratings predicted score: Cathedral Catholic 31, Folsom 30
Stream: NFHS Network
SATURDAY (DEC. 13)
Buena Park HS
11 a.m. — Division 7-A, Balboa (11-2) vs. South El Monte (11-4)
Section: Balboa (San Francisco), South El Monte (Southern)
State record: Balboa 2-0, South El Monte 0-0
Win streaks: Balboa 9, South El Monte 5
Famous alums: B — McLeod Bethel-Thompson (QB), Juan Echelberger (MLB), Jerry Garcia (Grateful Dead), Calvin Jones (NFL), Michael Norris (MLB), Willie Wise (ABA, NBA)
Top players: Balboa — RB-LB Mekei Smith (132 carries, 2,332 yards, 49 total touchdowns), RB-CB Joseph Smith (SF Chronicle 2024 SF Player of the Year), DE David Lee (71 tackles, 9.5 sacks), OL-DL Naioa Tinoifili Shul Cassidy (6-1, 235). South El Monte — QB Michael Maldonado (1,800 total yards, 14 TDs), WR Gabriel Canchola (40, 696, 5), DL Ivan Lopez (7 sacks).
HSratings predicted score: Balboa 35, South El Monte 14
Stream: NFHS Network
3 p.m. — Division 6-A, Winters (13-1) vs. Morse-San Diego (10-4)
Section: Winters (Northern), Morse (San Diego)
State record: Winters 0-0, Morse 0-0
Win streaks: Winters 11, Morse 5
Famous alums: Winters — Rich Chiles (MLB); Morse — Lincoln Kennedy (NFL), Monique Henderson (Olympic gold medalist), Mark McLemore (MLB), Adam Jones (MLB)
Top players: Winters — QB Lane Brown (2,069 passing yards, 1,906 rushing yards, 46 total touchdowns), WR-DB Luke Felsen (40 catches, 760 yards, 6 TDs), OT, DE Jayden Blackburn (114 tackles, 10.6 sacks). Morse — QB-RB Superior Garror (215 carries, 2,201 yards, 29 touchdowns, 30 catches, 699 yards, 8 TD catches, 104 tackles, six interceptions), LB Ivan Scarville (120 tackles).
HSratings predicted score: Winters 34, Morse 24
Stream: NFHS Network
7 p.m. — Division 4-A, El Cerrito (12-2) vs. Beckman (12-3)
Section: El Cerrito (NCS), Beckman (Southern)
State record: El Cerrito 0-0, Beckman 0-0
Win streaks: El Cerrito 11, Beckman 11
Famous alums: EC — Aaron Banks (NFL), Jerry Bell (NFL), Drew Gooden (NBA), Cornell Green (NFL), Jamir Miller (NFL), John Fogerty (musician); Beckman — Matt McLain (MLB), James Kaprielian (MLB)
Top players: EC — WR-DB Gary Youngblood, RB-LB Joezon Broussard, QB Dejuan Compton; Beckman — RB-LB Makhi Czaykowski (1,845 rushing yards, 22 TDs, 51 catches, 813 yards, 10 TDs), WR-DB Nathan Garcia (9.3 TPG), WR-DB Xavier Musselman-Cano (9 interceptions), QB Noah Nam (25 TD passes).
HSratings predicted score: El Cerrito 27, Beckman 26
Stream: NFHS Network
Fullerton Union HS District Stadium
11 a.m. — Division 7-AA, Redding Christian-Palo Cedro (14-0) vs. Woodbridge-Irvine (7-8)
Section: Redding Christian (Northern), Woodbridge (Southern)
State record: Redding Christian 0-0, Woodbridge 0-0
Win streaks: Redding Christian 14, Woodbridge 11
Famous alums: Woodbridge — Austin Daye (NBA), Adam Keefe (NBA), Alex Parsons (NFL), Nick Nash (WR NFL)
Top players: RC — QB Wyatt Shaw (204-263, 78%, 3,026 yards, 53 TDs), RB Levi Putnam (186, 1,15, 18), WRs Collin Mattos, Brodie Ogden, Darren Goodman, Micah Skinner (all 40 catches or more, all 10 or more TD catches). W — RB-OLB Kayjahn Pitts, QB Waylon Stone, WR-CB Jalen Webb.
HSratings predicted score: Redding Christian 31, Woodbridge 14
Stream: NFHS Network
3 p.m. — Division 5-A, Calaveras (12-2) vs. Bishop Union (12-3)
Section: Calaveras (SJS), Bishop Union (Central Section)
State record: Calaveras 0-0, Bishop Union 0-1
Win streaks: Calaveras 11, Bishop Union 5
Top players: C — RB Enrique Hernandez (1,134 rushing yards in 9 games, 12 touchdowns), RB Kodey Paulson (90, 547, 9), DB Ryan Clifton (four interceptions); BU — QB Emory. Dondero (147-236, 2,363 yards, 30 TDs, 7 rushing TDs), RB Hunter Dailey (155 carries, 1,380 yards, 15 TDs), FS Richie Talavera (69 tackles, 7 interceptions).
HSratings predicted score: Calaveras 28, Bishop Union 20
Stream: NFHS Network
7 p.m. — Division 3-A, McClymonds (11-2) vs. Kennedy-Delano (12-3)
Section: McClymonds (Oakland), Kennedy (Central Section)
State record: McClymonds 4-2, Kennedy 0-0
Win streaks: McClymonds 9, Kennedy 7
Famous alums: M — Frank Robinson (HOF MLB), Bill Russell (HOF NBA), Antonio Davis (NBA), Joe Ellis (NBA), Jim Hines (Olympic sprinter), Ernie Lombardi (HOF MLB), Vada Pinson (MLB), Paul Silas (NBA), Marcus Peters (NFL)
Top players: McClymonds — RB-S Dominic Davis (1,750 yards rushing, 23 touchdowns), QB Berell Staples (Cal Poly SLO commit), DL-OL Koi Taiese (San Diego State signee), WR-CB Rahsjon Duncan (Colorado State signee), WR-CB Prince Staten (6-3, 180-pound junior has nine D1 offers). Kennedy — RB-DE Jace Demacabalin (6-1, 205-pound senior has rushed for 2,284 yards in the team’s Wing-T attack. He has the sixth most yards in the state to go along with 29 TDs); DE Anthony Lara (16 sacks).
HSratings predicted score: Kennedy 38, McClymonds 28
Stream: NFHS Network
Saddleback College
11:30 a.m. — Division 2-A, Sonora (14-0) vs. Rio Hondo Prep (15-0)
Section: Sonora (SJS), Rio Hondo Prep (Southern)
State record: Sonora 1-0, Rio Hondo Prep 0-1
Win streaks: Sonora 14, Rio Hondo Prep 15
Top players: S — QB Eli Ingalls (thrown for 1,087 yards, rushed for 727, accounted for 33 touchdowns), RB-DB Cash Byington (1,132 rushing yards, 16 TDs, 12 catches, 364 yards, 7 TDs, 6.1 TPG), LB-RB Brody Speer (team-best 111 tackles, 688 yards rushing, 10 TDs); RHP — RB Noah Penunuri (110 carries, 1,211 yards, 11.0 pc, 22 touchdowns, last season 1,965 yards, 31 TDs), RB, LB Christian Lee (720 yards rushing, 11 TDs, 76 tackles), QB Yanick Diz (1,020 yards passing, 17 touchdowns).
HSratings predicted score: Sonora 35, Rio Hondo Prep 26
Stream: NFHS Network
3:30 p.m. — Division 1-A, Central East (13-1) vs. Pacifica-Oxnard (15-0)
Section: Central East (Central), Pacifica-Oxnard (Southern)
State record: Central East 1-1, Pacifica-Oxnard 1-1
Win streaks: Central East 12, Pacifica-Oxnard 15
Famous alums: CE — Xavier Worthy (NFL receiver), Jaylon Johnson (CB), Tom Goodwin (MLB player, coach); Pacifica — Victor Ortiz (boxer), Nohl Williams (football), Miguel Angel Garcia Cortez (boxer).
Top players: CE — RB-DB Brandon Smith (Arizona commit is state POY finalist, 2,047 yards rushing, 29 TDs), QB Jalen Dippel (233-369, 4,297 yards, 56 TDs), WR Braylon Harris (75, 1,595, 25). Pacifica — QB Taylor Lee (223-336, 3,742 yards, 51 TDs, 353 yards rushing, 5 more TDs), WR Allijah Royster (61, 887, 14), LB-RB Isaiah Phelps (14.6 tackles per game, 851 yards rushing, 9 TDs).
HSratings predicted score: Central East 48, Pacifica 35
Stream: NFHS Network
8 p.m. — Open Division, De La Salle-Concord (12-0) vs. Santa Margarita (10-3)
Section: De La Salle (NCS), Santa Margarita (SS)
State record: De La Salle 7-10, Santa Margarita 1-0
Win streaks: De La Salle 12, Santa Margarita 5
Famous alums: De La Salle — Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL), Amani Toomer (NFL), Aaron Taylor (NFL), D.J. Williams (NFL), Henry To’oTo’o (NFL), Barry brothers (NBA), Kristian Ipsen (diver, Olympic bronze medalist), Chris Wondolowski (soccer); Kyle Harrison (baseball); Santa Margarita — Carson Palmer (NFL, current coach), Klay Thompson (NBA), Trayce Thompson (MLB), A.J. Cruz (NFL), Mychel Thompson (NBA, broadcaster)
Top players: DLS — RB-DB Jaden Jefferson (UNC-signee), LB Bubba Vargas, LB Landon Miller, QB Brayden Knight, OL-DL Mya Telona (signed to Cal), TE Landon Cook (signed to Oregon State), RB-DB Duece Jones-Drew (son of Maurice); Santa Margarita — WR-CB Trent Mosley (13 TDs, USC signee), DE Isaia Vandermade (junior leads team with 9.0 sacks, eight in the last three games), QB Trace Johnson (Tulane-signee 2,528 passing yards, 18 TDs). DL Dimote Katoanga (6-5, 260-pounder demands double teams, headed to USC), OL-DL Nineveh Nicholson (signed to Arizona State), OL-DL Manoah Faupusa (Arizona signeee).
HSratings predicted score: Santa Margarita 27, De La Salle 10
Stream: NFHS Network