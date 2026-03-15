SACRAMENTO, Calif — There's one more game in the Golden State. And it should be a blast, though there is a clear favorite.

Two programs with loads of state experience, both with four previous appearances, Sierra Canyon at 4-0 and Salesian is 2-2. Salesian will have its hands full with the nation’s No. 6-ranked team that features Oakland native Brandon McCoy, a 6-5 shooting guard who was briefly enrolled at Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland as a freshman, before ending up at St. John Bosco-Bellflower.

Ranked the No. 14 senior in the country by 247Sports, McCoy transferred to Sierra Canyon, the same school that produced NBA players Bronny James, Marvin Bagley III, Amari Bailey, Brandon Boston Jr., Ziaire Williams and KJ Martin, before this season.

The defending state D1 champions already featured 6-7 Maxi Adams, a North Carolina commit, who along with McCoy are McDonald’s All-Americans, and also added Brannon Martinsen, a 6-6 wing and another Top 20 California recruit. He transferred from Mater Dei-Santa Ana.

Meanwhile, the scrappy, defensive-minded Pride, coming off a gritty 59-54 overtime win over favored Riordan on Tuesday, is led by Stanford-bound Elias Obenyah, Carlton Perrilliat Jr, and Leon Powe Jr., a trio of talented 6-5 senior wings, along with a deep bench.

Coaches Andrew Chevalier, of Sierra Canyon, and Salesian’s Bill Mellis have combined for nearly 1,200 wins. The teams have met just once, a 52-27 Salesian win in 2009.

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First quarter

Salesian not intimidated: Though many believe Pride can't hang with the Southern California champions, their swarming, aggressive defense giving the Trailblazers fits.

Obenyah buzzer beater: The Stanford-bound star drills midrange jumper at buzzer, giving Pride a 16-10 lead.

Second quarter

Trailblazers take off: A 12-0 run highlights by a pair of fastbreak buckets from Brannon Martinsen and Brandon McCoy gives Sierra Canyton 25-24 lead.

Not backing off: Salesian not going away, particularly Obenyah who drills a 3-pointer and a jumper. His jumper gives Salesian 33-31 lead.

Elias Obenyah drives toward two of his game-high 20 points in a NorCal final versus Riordan. The Stanford-bound star finishes a brilliant four-year career at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday. | Photo by Eric Taylor

McCoy answers: A putback by McCoy and one gives Sierra Canyon a 34-33 lead at halftime.

Halftime stats: Salesian (33) — Obenyah 12, Perrilliat 14, Davis 2, Johnson 2, Bozeman 2, Frnaklin 1. Sierra Canyon (34) — McCloy 7, Kanlole 9, Sati-Grier 7, Mize 4, Askew 2, Martinsen 2, Adams 3. Rebounds: Salesian 21, Sierra Canyon 13. Turnovers: Salesian 8, Sierra Canyon 7. Shooting FGs: Salesian 11 of 27 (33.3%), Sierra Canyon 12 of 24 (50%). Free throws: Salesian 8 of 12, Sierra Canyon 7 of 12.

Third quarter

McCoy takes over: Simply wow. All week I've heard about the sheer athleticism of Brandon McCoy. That he also plays hard. But he has turned this game on its ear defense, offense, rebounding. He's dominating during a 14-0 run. Sierra Canyon suddenly in command. They've been playing all but three minutes without McDonald's All-American Maximo Adams, who went out with injury.