Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - March 9, 2026

This week’s High School On SI Top 25 boys basketball national rankings didn’t see much movement at the top as most of the top prep schools had the week off in preparation for the Nike EYBL postseason.

However, the results from state tournaments around the country did shake up the bottom half of the rankings, with three teams dropping out to make way for Wheeler (GA), Little Elm (TX) and Lakota West (OH).

1. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (34-3)

Previous Rank: 1

Outlook: The Crew closed out the week with a 35-point victory over Central Pointe Christian Academy.

2. Arizona Compass Prep (Chandler, AZ) (23-1)

Previous Rank: 2

Outlook: The Dragons get a first-round bye in the EYBL playoffs and return to action March 13.

3. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (33-2)

Previous Rank: 3

Outlook: The Panthers’ season is over — for now — as they hope for an invitation to this year’s Chipotle Nationals.

4. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (20-2)

Previous Rank: 4

Outlook: Dynamic (FaZe in the Overtime Elite League) has a 3-0 lead on Cold Hearts in the best-of-7 championship series.

5. Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) (20-5)

Previous Rank: 5

Outlook: The Eagles also have a first-round bye in the EYBL playoffs.

6. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (29-1)

Previous Rank: 6

Outlook: The Trailblazers will play for the CIF State Open Division SoCal regional title March 10 against rival Harvard-Westlake after defeating Santa Margarita 72-60 in the semifinals .

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (22-1)

Previous Rank: 7

Outlook: The Eagles, who will play NSU University in the 3A semifinals tonight, were invited to play in the fourth annual The Throne national tournament.

8. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (27-2)

Previous Rank: 8

Outlook: The Panthers rolled into the semifinals of the Missouri Class 3 state tournament with a 106-56 rout of Dixon.

9. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (25-4)

Previous Rank: 9

Outlook: The Crusaders defeated Cardinals Hayes 72-59 to win the CHSAA Class AA championship.

10. SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH) (25-3)

Previous Rank: 10

Outlook: SPIRE will open its EYBL tournament against Sunrise Christian on March 12.

11. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (27-5)

Previous Rank: 11

Outlook: The Bobcats take on Faith Family in their EBYL tournament opener March 12.

12. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (23-3)

Previous Rank: 12

Outlook: The Lions have a first-round bye in the EYBL playoffs.

13. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (29-1)

Previous Rank: 13

Outlook: Freshman sensation J.J. Crawford scored 18 points, Tyran Stokes added 16 and tournament MVP Micah Ili-Meneese had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Vikings repeated as Washington Class 3A state champions with a 75-53 win over Lincoln.

14. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (29-4)

Previous Rank: 14

Outlook: The Panthers defeated Whitehaven 66-59 to win the Tennessee Region 8-4A championship and grab the top seed into the sectional round.

15. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (22-5)

Previous Rank: 15

Outlook: The Tigers face Dream City Christian in their EYBL tournament opener March 12.

16. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (28-2)

Previous Rank: 18

Outlook: The Vikings ended St. Mary’s Cinderella bid after the Knights upset Millennium in the Arizona Open Division semifinals, with Sunnyslope finally claiming the crown 60-51. Next up: The Throne tournament.

17. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (27-6)

Previous Rank: 19

Outlook: The Falcons await whether they’ll be invited to any postseason tournaments.

18. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) (26-0)

Previous Rank: 20

Outlook: The Vikings breezed to victories in the first two rounds of the Wisconsin Division 1 state tournament.

19. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, NC) (36-2)

Previous Rank: 22

Outlook: The Bengals finished their season in late February by winning the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association title.

20. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (18-4)

Previous Rank: 23

Outlook: The Bears will take on Long Island Lutheran on March 12 in their EYBL tournament opener.

21. Benet Academy (Lisle, IL) (34-1)

Previous Rank: 24

Outlook: The Redwings will play in the Illinois Class 4A Super-Sectionals tonight against Rockford Auburn.

22. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN) (21-4)

Previous Rank: 25

Outlook: The Lakers snatched the final first-round bye in the EYBL tournament.

23. Wheeler (Marietta, GA) (26-6)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Wildcats will play for the Georgia Class 6A title on March 14 against Pebblebrook after edging McEachern 56-52 in the semifinals.

24. Little Elm (Little Elm, TX) (35-2)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Lobos are into the final four of the UIL Class 6A Division 2 tournament, where they’ll meet Cypress Springs on March 10.

25. Lakota West (West Chester, OH) (23-1)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Firebirds reached the regional semifinals of the Ohio Division I tournament by beating Fairmont 55-34.

Dropped Out

No. 16 Fishers

No. 17 Seven Lakes

No. 21 Millennium