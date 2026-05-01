Controversial Walk-Off Baseball Celebration Sparks Viral Debate (video)

The ending of a California high school baseball game between Bishop Amat and La Salle has gone viral on social media this week after the celebration seems to have gone too far.

Bishop Amat rallied back from a 5-0 and 8-5 deficit to defeat La Salle in a heated Del Rey League matchup. Amat won the game 9-8 on a walk-off, hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the 7th inning.

The Amat batter ran to touch first base before running directly for the La Salle left-fielder to gloat. It appears a majority of the Amat team follows the batter to left field to partake in the gloating.

The image of a full team approaching one opposing player is what's catching the opinions of so many online, calling it 'classless', 'unsportsmanlike', and 'unnecessary'.

High School On SI reached out to Bishop Amat to discuss the celebration, but athletic director Tish Price issued a "no comment'" on the matter.

VIDEO OF CELEBRATION

LA SALLE COACH HAD CHOICE WORDS

Shortly after the game, reporter Fred Robledo interviewed La Salle coach Andy Nieto, who had choice words for Amat's postgame antics.

"I'm embarrassed for Bishop Amat," Nieto said. "I wore that uniform and that would never ever happen on my watch. They won fair and square, and they deserve to celebrate, 100%. But you don't rush my left fielder. That's not OK."

Nieto went on: "I have a lot of respect for President Richard Beck and Principal Gabe Escobar. I think they do a fantastic job. They would be embarrassed, and I'm embarrassed for you, Bishop Amat."

Nieto used to be the coach at Bishop Amat.

"I wore that uniform with great people and with great parents and did some great things. It was a great chapter in my life. But this is not OK," he said.

BISHOP AMAT COACH DISAPPOINTED

Bishop Amat coach Robert Prieto was interviewed by local freelance reporter Jonathan Santiago.

“These kids get out of control … totally uncalled for. I was a little disappointed ... they gotta show their excitement in different ways," Prieto said.

WHAT NOW?

With the win, Bishop Amat clinched the Del Rey League title at 11-2 and 16-10 overall. La Salle finished in second place at 8-4 and 17-8 overall.

The regular season ends on May 7 before the CIF Southern Section baseball playoffs are announced on Saturday, May 9 and the opening rounds begin May 14.

In the latest computer rankings (that determine playoff placement), Bishop Amat is ranked No. 70 and La Salle is No. 83. Both teams could end up in Division 3 or 4.