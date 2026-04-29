Top Iowa High School Football Quarterback Makes College Decision

One of the top Iowa high school football players in the state has made his college decision official.

Waukee Northwest High School senior-to-be Mack Heitland announced on social media that he has committed to Western Illinois University.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Western Illinois University!!!” Heitland posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and everyone who has helped me reach my goals!! Go Necks!!!”

I'm excited to announce my commitment to Western Illinois University!!! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who has helped me reach my goals!! Go Necks!!! pic.twitter.com/gaQrRxZIQh — Mack Heitland (@mack_heitland) April 29, 2026

Mack Heitland Completed 80 Percent Of His Passes As A Junior

As a junior this past fall, Heitland led the Wolves to a 10-2 record, reaching the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Class 5A semifinals. He completed an incredible 80 percent of his passes, going 202 of 254 for 2,962 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Heitland did not throw an interception in those 254 attempts and 12 games, adding 164 yards rushing and four more scores.

During his sophomore season competing in the state’s largest classification, Heitland completed almost 75 percent of his passes, finishing the year 148 of 199 for 1,883 yards and 28 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He ran for 208 yards and four TDs that season.

Waukee Northwest Senior-To-Be Recently Made Visit To Western Illinois

Less than two weeks ago, Heitland made a visit to Macomb, Illinois to tour the Western Illinois campus and football program.

“Had an amazing time in Macomb!” Heitland wrote on social media. “Thank you (Western Illinois) for having me and I’m excited to get back on campus.”

Heitland has also made visits to Minnesota State, Iowa and South Dakota State this past month, picking up an offer from Sioux Falls.

Mack Heitland, Wolves Will Be Top Contender In 2026

Waukee Northwest will be one of the top contenders to make the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa and the Class 5A state semifinals once again this coming year, returning Heitland, top rusher Paulo Tobongye and leading receiver Jordon Green to an offense that averaged just under 40 points per game.

Heitland is also a starter on the boys basketball team for the Wolves, scoring 242 points with 72 rebounds, 36 assists, 28 steals and seven blocked shots this past season. Waukee Northwest reached the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Basketball Class 4A quarterfinals.

Western Illinois competes in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision as members of the Ohio Valley Conference. They are led by Joe Davis, who has been a quarterback coach at several schools including Northern Iowa, Fordham, Albany and Eastern Illinois.