Etiwanda wins third straight California (CIF) high school girls basketball championship; Edges Mitty
SACRAMENTO — The more things change and improve in girls basketball, the more Etiwanda and coach Stan Delus continue to win championships.
The Eagles (28-5), somewhat of an afterthrought early in the season after losing four games by the middle of December, won their third consecutive California (CIF) Open Division title with another epic state championship performance with a 75-59 victory Saturday over Archbishop Mitty at Golden 1 Center, home of NBA's Sacramento Kings.
It was the third straight title win over Mitty (27-4) , which lost two-time national Player of the Year McKenna Woliczko on Jan. 4 with a season-ending knee injury. Many didn't think the Monarchs, then undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation, could regroup to make another state title run.
To the credit of the Monarchs and Hall of Fame coach Sue Phillips, they made their fifth fourth straight state Open appearance. But much like last season, Etiwanda just had too much, in this case too many savvy guards, led by 5-foot-9 junior Arlynn Finley (21 points), 5-6 Cal-bound senior Puff Morris (12 points), a McDonald's All-American, and 5-5 sophomore Chasity Rice (13 points), a transfer who wasn't eligible until January.
Grace Knox, a 6-3 post and McDonald's All-American, had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Shaena Brew, a 5-6 senior, added 13 points.
Despite losing state Player of the Year Kennedy Smith to graduation (she's now at USC), the Eagles won their third straight title in dominating fashion.
Delus, known for his mad scientest-esque game, and season-plans, saw this team peaking early in the season even with four losses.
The Eagles lost in the Southern Section finals to Ontario Christian, everyone's national darling, but then avenged the defeat in the Southern California Regional finals, 67-62 on Tuesday.
Mitty, led by a young and more athletic bunch, featuring 6-2 freshman Maliya Hunter, 5-9 sophomore shooting guard Ze'Ni Patterson and 5-10 Devin Cosgriff, got back to their fourth straight state Open title game, with speedy, tenacity and shooting.
On Saturday, they got 17 points from Patterson and 10 each by Emma Cook and Hunter. But a big 15-4 run to start the second half put the Eagles in complete command.
Mitty, with the most appearances in state finals history, fell to 6-10 in championship games while Etiwanda improved to 3-0.
