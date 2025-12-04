IGHSAU Girls Basketball Rankings See Top Teams Remain Same
There was no change at the top in any of the five classifications of girls basketball in Iowa, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released new rankings.
After providing a preseason poll, the first official regular season rankings saw little change.
Johnston, the two-time defending Class 5A state champions, remain No. 1 ahead of Waukee Northwest, Dowling Catholic, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City Liberty. Iowa City West dropped from sixth to eighth, as both Ankeny and Iowa City High passed them.
Dallas Center-Grimes (4A), Maquoketa (3A), Hinton (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A) are the other top-ranked teams this week.
Sioux City East joined the Top 15 in 5A, as did Clinton in 4A, Carroll in 3A, Aplington-Parkersburg in 2A and both Turkey Valley and Lake Mills in 1A.
These rankings will be important later in the season when regional pairings are determined on the road to the Iowa girls high school state basketball tournament in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Basketball Rankings
Class 5A
- Johnston
- Waukee Northwest
- Dowling Catholic
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Iowa City Liberty
- Ankeny
- Iowa City High
- Iowa City West
- Bettendorf
- West Des Moines Valley
- Waukee
- Pleasant Valley
- Cedar Falls
- Cedar Rapids Washington
- Sioux City East
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class 4A
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Norwalk
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Carlisle
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Central DeWitt
- Sioux Center
- North Polk
- Burlington
- Solon
- Marion
- Pella
- Clinton
Dropped out: Decorah
Class 3A
- Maquoketa
- Williamsburg
- Cherokee
- Des Moines Christian
- Mount Vernon
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Forest City
- PCM
- Spirit Lake
- Davenport Assumption
- Mediapolis
- Tipton
- Mid-Prairie
- Atlantic
- Carroll
Dropped out: Kuemper Catholic
Class 2A
- Hinton
- Treynor
- Denver
- Rock Valley
- Sioux Central
- Central Lyon
- Maquoketa Valley
- ACGC
- Emmetsburg
- Grundy Center
- Pocahontas Area
- Iowa City Regina
- Earlham
- Riverside
- Aplington-Parkersburg
Dropped out: Cascade
Class 1A
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Algona Bishop Garrigan
- Newell-Fonda
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Springville
- Dunkerton
- Lynnville-Sully
- Exira-EHK
- Martensdale-St. Marys
- Turkey Valley
- Lake Mills
- Kee
- Montezuma
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- North Linn
Dropped out: Mason City Newman; Harris-Lake Park