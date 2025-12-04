High School

IGHSAU Girls Basketball Rankings See Top Teams Remain Same

Girls basketball rankings updated following latest action

Dana Becker

Council Bluffs St. Albert's Payton Johnsen drives to the basket against Newell-Fonda's Mareni Brabec during the 1A IGHSAU state basketball championship at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Des Moines.
Council Bluffs St. Albert's Payton Johnsen drives to the basket against Newell-Fonda's Mareni Brabec during the 1A IGHSAU state basketball championship at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was no change at the top in any of the five classifications of girls basketball in Iowa, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released new rankings.

After providing a preseason poll, the first official regular season rankings saw little change.

Johnston, the two-time defending Class 5A state champions, remain No. 1 ahead of Waukee Northwest, Dowling Catholic, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City Liberty. Iowa City West dropped from sixth to eighth, as both Ankeny and Iowa City High passed them.

Dallas Center-Grimes (4A), Maquoketa (3A), Hinton (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A) are the other top-ranked teams this week.

Sioux City East joined the Top 15 in 5A, as did Clinton in 4A, Carroll in 3A, Aplington-Parkersburg in 2A and both Turkey Valley and Lake Mills in 1A.

These rankings will be important later in the season when regional pairings are determined on the road to the Iowa girls high school state basketball tournament in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Basketball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Johnston
  2. Waukee Northwest
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  5. Iowa City Liberty
  6. Ankeny
  7. Iowa City High
  8. Iowa City West
  9. Bettendorf
  10. West Des Moines Valley
  11. Waukee
  12. Pleasant Valley
  13. Cedar Falls
  14. Cedar Rapids Washington
  15. Sioux City East

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class 4A

  1. Dallas Center-Grimes
  2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  3. Norwalk
  4. Clear Creek-Amana
  5. Carlisle
  6. Waverly-Shell Rock
  7. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  8. Central DeWitt
  9. Sioux Center
  10. North Polk
  11. Burlington
  12. Solon
  13. Marion
  14. Pella
  15. Clinton

Dropped out: Decorah

Class 3A

  1. Maquoketa
  2. Williamsburg
  3. Cherokee
  4. Des Moines Christian
  5. Mount Vernon
  6. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
  7. Forest City
  8. PCM
  9. Spirit Lake
  10. Davenport Assumption
  11. Mediapolis
  12. Tipton
  13. Mid-Prairie
  14. Atlantic
  15. Carroll

Dropped out: Kuemper Catholic

Class 2A

  1. Hinton
  2. Treynor
  3. Denver
  4. Rock Valley
  5. Sioux Central
  6. Central Lyon
  7. Maquoketa Valley
  8. ACGC
  9. Emmetsburg
  10. Grundy Center
  11. Pocahontas Area
  12. Iowa City Regina
  13. Earlham
  14. Riverside
  15. Aplington-Parkersburg

Dropped out: Cascade

Class 1A

  1. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  2. Algona Bishop Garrigan
  3. Newell-Fonda
  4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  5. Springville
  6. Dunkerton
  7. Lynnville-Sully
  8. Exira-EHK
  9. Martensdale-St. Marys
  10. Turkey Valley
  11. Lake Mills
  12. Kee
  13. Montezuma
  14. Coon Rapids-Bayard
  15. North Linn

Dropped out: Mason City Newman; Harris-Lake Park

