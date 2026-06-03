Former 'Ball Brothers', Chino Hills Basketball Coach Takes Over at Calabasas High

Calabasas High has announced Steve Baik as its new boys basketball coach after longtime coach Jon Palarz stepped down in March.

Baik’s hire is splashy. He was most notably the head coach at Chino Hills where he coached the ‘Ball Brothers’ during the height of their stardom, including the 2015-16 season when the Huskies went 35-0 with Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball en route to a CIF State Open Division championship.

The team also had now-NBA center Onyeka Okongwu, who was a freshman along with LaMelo that season. Baik’s Chino Hills team ended up finishing the season No. 1 in the country according to MaxPreps, which many consider a national championship.

“We are really excited to have Coach Baik taking over our boys basketball program,” Calabasas athletic director Thomas Cassidy said. “His track record speaks for itself and we look forward to his impact on our program.”

Baik left Chino Hills after that magical season to become the coach at Fairfax in the LA City Section, taking over for the great Harvey Kitani. Baik led Fairfax to a City Section Open Division title in 2019 before resigning shortly after. He’s the only coach in CIF history to win a Southern Section and City Section championship in the highest divisions.

Baik has since lived in Nashville, where he’s been living the last few years while focusing on player development and training high school-level basketball players.

TAKING OVER AT CALABASAS

Jon Palarz was the coach at Calabasas for 17 years and won eight Marmonte League titles in that span.

The Coyotes have had some standout players come through the program under Palarz, including Jeremy Lieberman (Wyoming), Larry Bush (UNLV), Ryan Murph (Pittsburgh), Max Cheylov (UC Santa Barbara), Gavin Murphy (Texas A&M), and Max Hoetzel (San Diego State).

Calabasas won CIF titles in 2012 (3AA) and 2014 (2A).

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