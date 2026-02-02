Pelicans vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 2

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets are rolling right now, winning six games in a row and eight of their last 10 to put themselves in the mix for a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte has the No. 2 net rating in the NBA over its last 10 games, and it’s looking to keep that going as a major home favorite on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 2025-26 season has been a nightmare for New Orleans, which traded away its first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft during the 2025 draft. The Pelicans are just 13-38 this season and 5-19 on the road, holding one of the worst records in the NBA.

Even though they have Zion Williamson healthy at the moment, the Pelicans have not been able to play winning basketball all season.

This could be a prime spot for the Hornets to make up some ground in the East, as they are just six games under .500 with 32 to play.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this battle on Feb. 2.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +6.5 (-110)

Hornets -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +210

Hornets: -258

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pelicans vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 2

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pelicans record: 13-38

Hornets record: 22-28

Pelicans vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Hornets Injury Report

Josh Green – probable

PJ Hall – out

Liam McNeeley – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Mason Plumlee – out

KJ Simpson – out

Tidjane Salaun – out

Pelicans vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kon Knueppel OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-159)

In today’s best prop bets for SI Betting , I broke down why the Hornets rookie is a great target against New Orleans:

Kon Knueppel has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in just one of his last four games, but he has a great matchup on Monday night.

New Orleans ranks 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 17th in opponent 3-point percentage, allowing Knueppel to shoot 3-for-10 from beyond the arc in their first meeting this season.

The rookie is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers on 7.7 attempts per game (42.7 percent), and he still averaged 2.6 made 3s per game in January despite his attempts dropping below seven per night.

There is a volume issue for Knueppel when it comes to this prop, but New Orleans ranks 29th in opponent 3s made and attempted this season. The Duke product should get some good looks from beyond the arc on Monday with the Charlotte offense (No. 1 in the NBA over its last 10 games) rolling right now.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Over their last 10 games, the Hornets are on fire on both sides of the ball. They have the No. 1 offensive rating, No. 7 defensive rating and the No. 2 net rating in the league during that stretch, winning eight of those games.

Charlotte is now within striking distance of a play-in spot in the East, and it’s looking to extend its winning streak to seven games against a New Orleans Pelicans squad that is 13-18 this season and just 5-19 on the road.

New Orleans has struggled on the road, going 11-12 against the spread with an average scoring margin of -10.3 points per game. On top of that, the Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in road net rating (-9.0).

Usually, the presence of Zion Williamson has improved New Orleans’ record substantially, but the team is just 10-25 when he plays (3-13 without him) this season. The Pelicans also rank 25th or worse in offensive, defensive and net rating while posting the No. 29 effective field goal percentage in the NBA.

With Charlotte’s offense firing on all cylinders as of late, I think the Hornets are an easy bet at home on Monday night.

Pick: Hornets -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

