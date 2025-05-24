Franklin downs St. Mary's for D1 title; California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school baseball playoff complete
The Sac-Joaquin Section finished off a wonderful week of championship games with three more doozies on Friday, highlighted by Franklin's 4-3 triumph over defending champion and state-ranked St. Mary's in the D1 finals.
Earlier in the week, four more championswere crowned: Yuba City (D3), Lincoln (D5), Woodland Christian (D6) and Vacaville Christian (D7).
All champions and runner-ups are eligible for the CIF Northern California Regional June 3-7.
DIVISION 1
Franklin 4, St. Mary's 3
At Union Stadium on the campus of Sacramento City College, Cal-bound infielder Jason Harris blasted a three-run double, highlighting a four-run fifth inning to give the Wildcats their second SJS D1 title in three years. Dylan Wood and Royal McKinney scored seven hits and struck out seven, while getting stellar defense in the seventh by outfielder Tyle Cody to lift Franklin (26-7) to the thrilling victory. According to Sacramento Bee scribe Joe Davidson, Cody "chased down two deep shots to lieft field" in the seventh to make Franklin's four-run uprising stand up. St. Mary's (25-8) got two hits and two RBI from Tanner Grove and Jacob Kobrin added a run-scoring single.
DIVISION 2
Del Oro 7, Lodi 5
The fifth-seeded Golden Eagles (15-18) also used a four-run fifth-inning rally to wipe out a 5-3 deficit and pull out the championship win. Kael Lumbert and Jack Tews each drove in two runs and Twes went the distance on the mound, scatting nine hits and strikeing out seven. Despite three hits from Riley Walker and two more by Landon Beasley, who each drove home two runs, Lodi (24-9) went scoreless the last two frames. It was Del Oro's second SJS title and first since 1991.
DIVISION 3
Yuba City 8, Central Catholic 7
Elija Moncher went 3-for-4 with two RBI leading the Honkers (28-5), who scored two runs in the top of the ninth before Central Catholic tallied for one in the bottom half. The Raiders (23-11) got two RBIs each from Joe Farinha and Chase Periino and three hits by Broden Thomas. Brody Miller pitched 2.1 innings of relief to pick up the win. Teammates Zeke Garcia, Niko Ibarra and Cesar Guizar all had two hits. It was Yuba City's seventh title and first since 10 years.
DIVISION 4
Roseville 6, Bradshaw Christian 5
The third-seeded Tigers (21-11) pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to win their fifth title and knock off the top-seeded Pride (27-4), who came in winners of 11 of 12. Austin Chang drove in three runs with a single and double and winning pitcher Tyler Ritter (four hits allowed, seven strikeouts), who got relief help from Colton Wolfe. Max Wolf had a double and three RBIs for Bradshaw Christian.
DIVISION 5
Lincoln 6, Hughson 5
The Fighting Zebras (24-9) scored five runs in the third inning and held on while pushing across a run in the top of the sixth to win it. Eli Duff drilled a three-run homer and reliever Landyn Plaut pitched the final 1.2 to pick up the win. Sophomore Jackson Cook struck out seven in 5.1 innings. Carlos Guizar and Max Mankins had two hits appece for Hughson (27-7), which got six gritty innings from Bryce McDaniel.
DIVISION 6
Woodland Christian 5, Bear River 1
The Cardinals took three runs in the bottom of the first and cruised from there behind the combined four-hitter by Jayden Badhesha and Wyatt Trafican. Badhesha worked the first six and struck out 11 and hit a two-run home run. Losing pitcher Kaden Nicholls (three earned runs, five innings pitched) had two hits for Bear River (19-8-1).
DIVISION 7
Vacaville Christian 13, Turlock Christian 2
The second-seeded Falcons (19-6) broke it wide open with 10 runs in the fourth to win the game stopped early due to the mercy rule. Evean Varty drove in three runs with a pair of hits and Isaac Stanley and Drew Lindsey, both freshmen, drove in two runs apiece as did Wyatt Hedlund. Jake Dein had two hits for top-seed Turlock Christian (16-6).
Top seeds heading in were St. Mary's (Division 1), Jesuit (D2), Oakmont (D3), Bradshaw Christian (D4), Lincoln (D5), Bear River (D6) and Turlock Christian (D7).
Defending champions are St. Mary's (D1), Granite Bay (D2), Oakmont (D3), Casa Roble (D4), Bradshaw Christian (D5), Leroy Green Academy (D6) and Woodland Christian (D7).