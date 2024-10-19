Jaden Jefferson channels Reggie Bush with spectacular 89-yard kickoff return
Everyone knows that Jaden Jefferson is fast.
Heck, as a sophomore, he finished fourth in the California Interscholastic Federation state 100-meter dash, finishing in 10.40 seconds.
But Jefferson is more than a blur or a speedster. He's a legit football player, albeit only about 5-foot-9, 165 pounds of him.
He showed that once more to open De La Salle's 42-14 romp over San Ramon Valley in a battle of Northern California unbeatens on Friday by taking the opening kickoff and racing 89 yards for a spectacular touchdown.
DE LA SALLE 42, SAN RAMON VALLEY 14: Live updates
Jefferson, now a junior who stars as a hard-hitting cornerback and a running back. sprinted down the left sideline, then did his best Reggie Bush imatation, crossing over toward the other side of the field. He made a couple of defenders miss, and had to make one last spin to get out of another tackle.
It was his second TD return in three weeks, after taking a field goal that finished one yard short of the goal line and returning it for score in a 35-14 win over El Cerrito.
Jefferson has also rushed 16 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns this season after playing wide receiver as a sophomore.
He has six college offers now: Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Washington State. Look for that number to grow significantly if he continues runs like that.