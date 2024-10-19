De La Salle vs. San Ramon Valley: Live score, updates from California high school football clash
Although San Ramon Valley has never beat De La Salle — the teams tied once in the 1970s — the two Northern California powers have have played some highly competitive games lately, including two games last season.
They figure to play another starting 7 p.m. Friday night at Owen Owens Field in Concord in one of the top games in the state.
De La Salle (6-0), coming off a unique 31-9 win over the NFL Academy in London 10 days ago, is ranked sixth in the state by SBLive Sports, while San Ramon Valley (7-0), is No. 23.
The Spartans won two tight games last season, 33-27 in overtime at San Ramon Valley and 17-7 in the North Coast Section Open playoff final.
TOP PROSPECTS: Marco Jones leads 16 of them between SRV-DLS
SRV is led by Texas A&M-bound LB/TE Marco Jones (379 career tackles), DE Kaleb Pleis (10.5 sacks), QB Rhett Thompson (88 of 133, 1,434 yards, 21 TDs), RB Matt Garibaldi (660 rushing yards, 9 TDs) and wideouts Owen Scott (34 catches, 479 yards, 7 TDs) and Evan Economos (18, 427, 7).
De La Salle, one of the fastest teams in the state, features third-year starting QB Toa Faavae (10 total touchdowns), third-year starting RBs Derrick Blanche Jr. (656 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and Dominic Kelley (286, 7), speedy two-way standouts Jaden Jefferson, Jayden Nicholas, Duece Jones-Drew and Ant Dean along with stout defenders Matt Johnson (Oregon commit), Niko Baumgartner and Myah Telona.
Follow along here for live updates from the game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. PT Friday, October 18.
You can also watch San Ramon Valley vs. De La Salle on the NFHS Network
(Refresh for live updates once the game starts; the most recent updates will be at the top)
