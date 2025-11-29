Live Updates: Granite Hills vs. Lincoln in the CIF San Diego Section D1 Football Championship; Preview, Scoring
History will be on the line when the top-seeded Lincoln Hornets and second-seeded Granite City Eagles square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Southwestern College.
The CIF San Diego Section Division I championship will be on the line, of course, but the underdog Eagles will be chasing their fifth consecutive title and the Hornets will be chasing some revenge.
When these teams squared off in the 2023 Open Division final, Granite Hills scored on the final play of the game at Snapdragon Stadium to pull out a dramatic 27-26 victory. Some of these same players saw action in that game and it will remain fresh in their minds.
Lincoln enters with a 10-2 mark this season and a perfect 3-0 record on the road, while Granite Hills sports a 9-3 mark with all three losses coming on the road.
Of course, it's a new year. Still, there's no way to ignore the Eagles' championship pedigree and experience winning these types of games. During their run they have done a little bit of everything; claiming championships in Open Division, Division I and Division II.
Lincoln, meanwhile, has a championship pedigree of its own. The Hornets went 12-2 last season and beat Pittsburg 28-26 to claim the Division 1-AA title.
All signs point to another nail-biter Saturday night.
Winners of six straight, Granite Hills brings a prolific offense led by junior quarterback Zachary Benitez, who has passed for 3,365 yards, 35 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 260 of 382 attempts. Benitez doesn't run a lot but he's been effective when he does, rushing for 161 yards and 4 TDs.
Benitez will look to connect with his favorite target, senior wide receiver Noah Walker, who has 58 receptions for 1,042 yards and 12 TDs. Junior running back Davion Williams has handled most of the ground attack, rushing for 451 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 92 carries.
Lincoln counters with a two-headed monster at quarterback, with senior quarterback Kainan Manna completing 50 of 81 passes for 1,092 yards, 17 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in 11 games, while junior Jordan Roa has completed 75 of 107 passes for 967 yards, 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
The Hornets also have a two-headed monster in the backfield with a pair of senior running backs, as Junior Curtis leads the team with 1,582 yards and 20 touchdowns on 158 carries while Rashad Robinson has amassed 1,012 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 carries.
