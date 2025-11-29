Live Updates: Oak Ridge vs. Folsom in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championship; Preview, Live Scoring
Speaking with the Sacramento Bee after last week’s 9-7 walk-off win over Grant, Oak Ridge head coach Casey Taylor didn’t hide how he feels about the landscape around him.
“If it wasn’t for Folsom, we’d probably be in a bunch of state championships,” Taylor told the outlet. “We have a great coaching staff, great kids, and we do it right. We don’t do transfers. Our kids aren’t 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 years old. We’re not online for classes. We do it the right way.”
If Taylor has a chip on his shoulder, it makes sense. His Trojans (9-3) meet top-seeded Folsom (11-1) at 7:30 tonight at Hughes Stadium in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship.
The history between the two is well known. This will be the 25th meeting in 19 seasons, and Folsom has won all 24. A win tonight would snap the streak, erase a 28-9 loss from Oct. 3 and halt a run of four straight title-game losses to the Bulldogs.
Oak Ridge looked close earlier this season. The Trojans led 6-0 after the first quarter and 9-7 at halftime in that October matchup before Folsom surged with two third-quarter touchdowns and outscored Oak Ridge 21-0 in the second half.
Folsom has been rolling since its 53-14 loss to Mission Viejo on Sept. 5. No opponent has come within 13 points during the Bulldogs’ nine-game win streak, and they have outscored opponents 515-241. That includes last week’s 54-14 semifinal win over Monterey Trail.
Oak Ridge has outscored opponents 288-193 while taking losses to Mission Hills and Jesuit (Carmichael).
To break through, the Trojans need to slow an explosive Bulldogs offense led by senior quarterback Ryder Lyons. He has completed 224 of 294 passes (76.2 percent) for 3,073 yards, 33 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He has no shortage of help. Senior receiver Jameson Powell has 70 catches for 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior Rob Larson has 69 receptions for 974 yards and 16 touchdowns. Senior Isaiah Williams has 38 catches for 504 yards and 5 touchdowns, and senior Jayden Padgett adds 25 receptions for 438 yards and 3 scores.
The Bulldogs have also rushed for 1,168 yards and 22 touchdowns, led by sophomore back Bronson Bambino’s 412 yards and 4 touchdowns on 63 carries.
Oak Ridge turns to junior quarterback Nick Johnson, who has completed 76 of 129 attempts (58.9 percent) with 9 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Seniors Jasen Womack (579 yards, 9 touchdowns) and Tyler Andujar (538 yards, 8 touchdowns) split the backfield duties and provide most of the ground production. Womack also leads the team with 33 receptions for 431 yards and 2 touchdowns, while sophomore Braxton Martinez has 23 catches for 409 yards and 3 scores.
Defensively, sophomore Ben Rivas has been Oak Ridge’s standout. He has 76 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 8 hurries, 4 fumble recoveries and a pass breakup. Senior Aschlei Andrade leads the team with 86 tackles and adds 3 pass breakups.
Folsom’s defense counters with junior Nick Wegner’s 110 tackles and senior EJ Coleman’s 92 stops. The Bulldogs have piled up 29 sacks and 18 interceptions, including 5 from senior Jason Hill Jr. They have forced 24 turnovers.
Special teams are strong on both sides. Folsom has made 65 of 70 PAT attempts, including 57 of 60 from senior Sudhit Ganguly. Oak Ridge senior Kyle Boeker has hit 34 of 35 PAT kicks and 10 of 11 field goals, with a long of 34.
Bookmark this page and refresh throughout the night. Live scoring, updates and highlights will be posted below once the game begins.
