Los Angeles City Section high school baseball playoff pairings (All Divisions)

The LA City Section announced the high school baseball playoffs pairings and divisions Saturday afternoon.

Tarek Fattal

Dodger Stadium is where the City Section hosts the Division I and Open Division finals.
Dodger Stadium is where the City Section hosts the Division I and Open Division finals. / Tarek Fattal

The Los Angeles City Section, which will play its high school baseball Open Division championship game at Dodger Stadium on May 24, released the playoff pairings and divisions Saturday afternoon.

OPEN DIVISION

Venice gets the No. 1 seed in the Open. El Camino Real is No. 2.

DIVISION I

Banning and Carson are the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively.

DIVISION II

Maywood CES the No. 1 seed.

DIVISION III

Jefferson earns the No. 1 seed.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

