Los Angeles City Section high school baseball playoff pairings (All Divisions)
The Los Angeles City Section, which will play its high school baseball Open Division championship game at Dodger Stadium on May 24, released the playoff pairings and divisions Saturday afternoon.
OPEN DIVISION
Venice gets the No. 1 seed in the Open. El Camino Real is No. 2.
DIVISION I
Banning and Carson are the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively.
DIVISION II
Maywood CES the No. 1 seed.
DIVISION III
Jefferson earns the No. 1 seed.
