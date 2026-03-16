Oregon Commit Delivers Historic Weekend With National Title and No. 2 All-Time California Discus Mark

California throwing star Jaslene Massey delivered one of the most remarkable two-day stretches in recent U.S. high school track and field history, capturing a national title and rewriting the California record books in the process.

The Aliso Niguel senior and Oregon commit opened her weekend Friday by winning the Nike Indoor Nationals shot put title with a massive throw of 54 feet, 2.75 inches (16.53 meters)—a mark that set the California indoor state record, moved her to No. 1 in the United States this season, and vaulted her to No. 6 all time in U.S. high school history indoors. (video here)

Less than 24 hours later, Massey returned to competition and delivered another historic moment. Competing in the discus at the Asics Irvine Invitational, she unleashed a personal-best throw of 188 feet, 7 inches, moving her to No. 2 all time in California history in the girls discus.

Taken together, the performances cemented Massey’s status as one of the most dominant throwers in the country—and one of the most versatile—heading into the heart of the outdoor season.

And remarkably, it is only March.

National Champion and California Record Holder

Massey’s weekend began on the national stage.

At Nike Indoor Nationals, she produced the biggest throw of her career in the shot put, launching the 4-kilogram implement 54'2.75" (16.53m) to secure the national title.

The mark not only won the competition but also broke the California indoor state record, making Massey the top indoor shot putter the state has ever produced. She was able to eclipse trhe previous best set by California (Dos Pueblos) legendary thrower Stamatia Scarvelis, who had a best mark of 53'8.25" from 2014.

Her throw also stands as one of the best ever recorded by an American high school athlete indoors, placing her sixth on the all-time U.S. high school list.

The performance further solidified Massey’s rise under the guidance of Throw Heat coach, Michael O'Dell, whose Orange County training group has produced numerous elite throwers.

Discus Breakthrough Moves Massey Into California History

If Friday established Massey as the nation’s top indoor shot putter, Saturday showed just how high her ceiling may be outdoors.

Massey unleashed a career-best discus throw of 188'7" (57.48m).

The mark immediately vaulted her to No. 2 all time in California high school history and No. 4 all-time in US history for the girls discus.

The throw also placed Massey comfortably atop the California leaderboard for the 2026 outdoor season, nearly 33 feet ahead of the next closest competitor on the state performance list.

Nationally, the mark ranks among the best throws in the country this season and further highlights her rapid development in the event. (Can watch here)

Dominating Both Throws

While many elite throwers specialize in either the shot put or discus, Massey has emerged as a rare athlete capable of dominating both events at the national level.

According to early-season rankings via athletic.net:

No. 1 in California – Shot Put (51'4")

No. 1 in California – Discus (184'7")

No. 1 in the United States for both

Her shot put performance list already includes multiple marks beyond 50 feet this season, highlighted by a 51'4" personal best from the John/Meyers Downey Relays.

Her discus progression has been even more dramatic.

After throwing 165'6" as a junior, Massey has already pushed her personal best past 184 feet, culminating in the 188'7" breakthrough this weekend.

For perspective, 188 feet would have won the California state meet in most seasons over the past decade. To add more context she would have finished 10th in NCAA finals for discus and 20th in shotput.

What Her Indoor Shot Put Means Outdoors

While Massey’s national title came indoors, the performance has significant implications for the upcoming outdoor season.

Her 16.53-meter indoor throw converts to approximately 54'2.75", a mark that would instantly rank as the best outdoor performances in the United States this year.

And historically, elite throwers often see their largest shot put marks outdoors, where circles and conditions are more favorable.

If Massey continues her trajectory, she could soon push into 55-foot territory, a barrier reached by only a handful of high school athletes in U.S. history.

Oregon-Bound Star With National Championship Potential

Massey’s performances this weekend also offer a preview of what she may bring to the collegiate level.

The Oregon Ducks commit is already competing at a level that mirrors top NCAA freshmen—and in some cases surpasses them.

Her ability to contend nationally in both throwing events makes her one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

Oregon has built a reputation for developing elite throwers, and Massey appears poised to become the program’s next major addition.

A Historic Season Just Beginning

Despite the historic nature of the weekend, Massey’s season is still in its earliest stages.

With major invitationals such as Arcadia Invitational, Mt. SAC Relays and the CIF postseason still ahead, she will have multiple opportunities to chase even bigger marks.

Two milestones now appear within reach:

200 feet in the discus

55 feet in the shot put

Both marks represent rare territory in U.S. high school track and field.

But after a weekend that produced a national title, a California state record and the No. 2 discus throw in state history, Massey has already shown she is capable of delivering historic performances whenever she steps into the circle.

And if her trajectory continues, the best throws of her career may still be coming.