From Arcadia to All-Time: Simon Rosselli’s Historic 2026 Season Rewrites the Throws Record Book

Some seasons are defined by a single moment.

Simon Rosselli’s 2026 campaign has been defined by consistency, balance—and now, history.

The Mead (Washington) senior has quietly built one of the most complete resumes the high school throws world has ever seen, culminating in a combined personal-best total of 294 feet, 3 inches between the shot put and discus. That mark now places him No. 4 all-time among U.S. high school throwers when combining both events.

And unlike many who’ve flirted with the list before, Rosselli didn’t get there by leaning on one event.

He got there by mastering both.

Rosselli understands exactly what that achievement means:

“It definitely feels amazing. Those are huge names not just in high school, but on the world stage, so it gives me a lot to aspire to and live up to in the future of my career.”

A Season Built on Balance

Rosselli’s numbers jump off the page:

Shot Put: 68 feet, 9 inches

Discus: 225 feet, 6 inches

Combined: 294 feet, 3 inches

The discus mark—set at the Arcadia Invitational, one of the sport’s premier stages—instantly stamped his season as nationally elite. But it’s the pairing with a near-70-foot shot put that elevates it into rare territory. He currently sits at No. 1 nationally for discus and No. 2 for shotput.

In an era where most throwers specialize early, Rosselli has gone the opposite direction, developing into a true two-event force. That dual-threat ability is what separates strong seasons from historic ones. The Oregon-bound senior will get top notch training for his collegiate career at the Mecca of Track and Field.

Arcadia and the Statement Throw

Even with a foul in the shot put at Arcadia, Rosselli left the meet with one of the defining marks of the 2026 season. He was still very positive after that meet and can be seen in this interview here.

His 225'6" discus PR wasn’t just a win—it was a reminder of how high his ceiling sits in both events. It also reinforced a pattern that had been building all spring: Rosselli isn’t chasing marks. He’s stacking them.

Week after week, meet after meet, the consistency has been there—multiple 200-plus discus performances paired with steady progression in the shot put.

All-Time Combined Leaders (Shot Put + Discus)

To fully understand Rosselli’s place in history, you have to look at the names around him.

1. Ryan Crouser, Sam Barlow HS (Oregon)

77’ 2.75” SP / 237’ 6” DT

314’ 8.75” Combined

2. Mason Finley, Buena Vista HS (Colorado)

71’ 3.25” SP / 236’ 6” DT

307’ 9.25” Combined

3. Niklas Arrhenius, Mountain View HS (Utah)

64’ 2.5” SP / 234’ 3” DT

298’ 5.5” Combined

No. 4: Simon Rosselli, Mead HS (Washington)

68’ 9” SP / 225’ 6” DT

294’ 3” Combined

Rosselli now slots directly behind three of the most accomplished throwers the sport has ever produced.

What stands out isn’t just the ranking—it’s the profile.

Crouser and Finley leaned heavily on shot put power. Arrhenius remains one of the greatest discus throwers ever.

Rosselli? He sits right in the middle. And the crazy thing he only started competing in shotput last season.

Right Behind Him: Power and Potential

5. CJ Williams, Frisco Heritage HS (Texas)

72’ 0.25” SP / 221’ 3” DT

293’ 3.25” Combined

This one is most intriguing as the Ole Miss bound senior still has time to move up on this list and reclaim his position from Simon and even crack the top 3 as well.

6. Jackson Cantwell, Nixa HS (Missouri)

76’ 0” SP / 216’ 2” DT

292’ 2” Combined

Cantwell, in particular, represents one of the most intriguing “what if” cases in recent memory. With elite, near-historic shot put strength, his combined ceiling was enormous. Would have been interesting to see the outdoor season he could have put together his senior year had he not opted to leave early to Miami for football, but who can blame him being ranked the No. 1 football recruit given the state of NIL in college sports.

But that’s what makes Rosselli’s season different.

He didn’t just have the pieces like many athletes do, he was able to piece it together and it isn't even May.

Why This Season Matters

Breaking into the top five all-time is rare.

Doing it while balancing two technically different events—each requiring a different rhythm, timing, and skill set—is even rarer. In Simon's own words from last season, he hated shotput. It has been something that he has continued to be persistent with and blossomed as he opened the 2025 outdoor season at 51' but finished just under the 60' barrier taking 2nd in the state finals with a mark of 59'10.5".

Rosselli’s 2026 season wasn’t built on one breakout performance. It was built on:

Repeated 200+ discus throws

A shot put ceiling pushing 70 feet

Consistency across the entire season

That combination is what turns a great athlete into a historically complete one. Video of recent personal best below)

The Bigger Picture

As postseason competition approaches, Rosselli has already done enough to secure his place in the record books.

But what makes his season resonate is how it challenges the current direction of the sport.

What makes Rosselli's combined placement remarkable is that the shot put is still new territory for him. He only picked up the event in his junior year, and after finishing second at the Washington state meet as a junior, he set a school record with a 65-foot throw in April 2026. His discus work is what he's built around — and he's still chasing Crouser's all-time prep record of 237'6". He has said he expects to surpass 240 feet before his high school career ends.

If he does — and if he keeps improving in the shot — this list could look very different by June.

Rosselli says he feels honored to be even mentioned in the same breath as som eof these elite all-time competitors.