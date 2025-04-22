PGA Tour bound? California high school golfer is breaking records, eyeing history
Southern California has seen its fair share of standout high school golfers work their way onto the PGA Tour.
A quick look at the CIF record book and you'll see past champions like Phil Mickelson (San Diego University High, 1987), Tiger Woods (Western High, 1991), Charley Hoffman (Poway, 1994/1995), Rickie Fowler (Murrieta Valley, 2004/2007), and Bryson Dechambeau (Clovis East, 2012). All won at the high school level and are now some of the best in the game.
Could Oaks Christian junior Max Emberson be the next?
“He’s got legit PGA Tour upside. That’s in him. … The maturity he plays the game with is so rare, especially (among) sophomore boys," Emberson's swing coach Dan Martin told the Ventura County Star last spring.
OK — let's not get ahead of ourselves — but it wasn't too long ago when Matt Wolff and Collin Morikawa were on the same prep golf circuit playing at Westlake and La Canada High, respectively. Morikawa's superstardom on the tour was a surprise, but Wolff's emergence as a pro was not.
Emberson, who already has a CIF State Individual title under his belt, is certainly one the keep an eye on as he works toward his dream of playing on the PGA Tour.
"That's the eventual goal," Emberson said. "I have some things I want to accomplish in college and junior golf first. But yea, I want to compete with the best."
Emberson shot a school-record 63 at Los Robles Golf Course on April 10. He's already etched his name into the CIF record book when he won the CIF Southern Section Individual title as a sophomore with an 8-under 64 at Temecula Creek before firing a 5-under 66 at San Gabriel Country Club in the CIF State Individual final last spring.
"I know there are guys that want to beat me (after winning state)," Emberson said of the proverbial target on his back. "But at the same time, I kind of like that. Can't say I think about it much. I just try and go out there and be the best version of myself."
Emberson, who's an Oklahoma commit, is clearly capable of going low. His scorecards are impressive. His CIF State winning performance included six birdies and just one bogie. His scoring average last postseason in five events was 67.4, finishing a combined 22-under par. His average score as a sophomore last season was 69.7 (most courses are par 72).
"The best parts of my game are off the tee and course managament," Emberson said.
When asked what he needs to work on ...
"You can never be too good around the greens, pitching and putting," he said chuckling. "I'm always working on that."
The junior standout says he looks up to PGA Tour players like Jordan Spieth and Gary Woodland. Emberson says he carries his driver around 300 yards on average.
Emberson's love for golf started when he was in kindergarten. His parents dropped him off for golf camp at the VA in Westwood the summer between kinder and 1st grade. Little did they know, he was forging his masterful game.
"Neither of my parents golf, actually. Both had jobs, so they'd drop me off and I'd be (at camp) all day ... and now, here we are," Emberson said.
There's roughly two weeks left in the regular season before the CIF Southern Section boys golf postseason begins on May 12. The CIF State final round is scheduled for June 3 at Poppy Hills Golf Club in Pebble Beach.
No one has ever won two CIF State crowns since the creation of state championships in boys golf in 2004.
