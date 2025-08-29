Missouri High School Golf: Girls 2025 Fall Class and District Assignments
The 2025 Missouri Fall Girls High School Golf season brings a fresh set of class and district alignments, highlighting several notable shifts from last year.
While many schools remain in familiar spots, a handful experienced changes in either their class or district placement. Duchesne moves up from Class 1 to Class 2, while MICDS moves up from Class 2 to Class 3. Liberty (Mountain View) drops from Class 2 to Class 1, and Logan-Rogersville moves from Class 2 to Class 3. Among schools shifting to Class 4, Branson and Glendale make the jump, while Lebanon moves down from Class 4 to Class 3.
District changes also reshaped several competitions. Stover moves from District 2 to District 1, Penney from District 3 to District 4, Salisbury and Westran from District 3 to District 2, and Gallatin from District 4 to District 3. In Class 3, Capital City shifts from District 4 to District 2, Villa Duchesne moves from District 2 to District 1, and John Burroughs transfers from Class 3 to Class 2.
Check out the full 2025 class and district assignments and changes below.
Schools that Changed Class
Duchesne – Class 1 to Class 2
MICDS – Class 2 to Class 3
Liberty (Mountain View) – Class 2 to Class 1
Logan-Rogersville – Class 2 to Class 3
Branson – Class 3 to Class 4
Glendale – Class 3 to Class 4
Lebanon – Class 4 to Class 3
Schools that Changed District
Stover – District 2 to District 1 (Class 1)
Penney – District 3 to District 4 (Class 1)
Salisbury – District 3 to District 2 (Class 1)
Westran – District 3 to District 2 (Class 1)
Gallatin – District 4 to District 3 (Class 1)
Capital City – District 4 to District 2 (Class 3)
Villa Duchesne – District 2 to District 1 (Class 3)
John Burroughs – District 2 to Class 2 (moved from Class 3 District 2)
2025 Fall Girls Golf Class and District Assignments
Class 1
District 1
Adrian
Ash Grove
Bakersfield
Butler
Cole Camp
El Dorado Springs
Green Ridge
Greenville
Liberty (Mountain View)
Mansfield
Marionville
Newburg
Purdy
School of the Ozarks
Seymour
Sparta
Stockton
Stover
Verona
District 2
Belle
Columbia Independent
Eugene
Fayette
Glasgow
Harrisburg
New Bloomfield
New Franklin
Norborne
Northeast (Cairo)
Russellville
Salisbury
Slater
South Callaway
St. Pius X (Festus)
Tipton
Valle Catholic
Westran
Whitfield
District 3
Atlanta
Brookfield
Canton
Gallatin
Highland
La Plata
Marceline
Meadville (Linn County)
Mercer
Monroe City
North Shelby
Palmyra
Paris (Faith Walk)
Penney
Princeton
Putnam County
Schuyler County
Scotland County
South Shelby
Trenton
District 4
Albany
Barstow
Bishop LeBlond
Craig
East Buchanan
King City (Union Star)
Lawson
Lutheran (Kansas City)
Maysville
Mid-Buchanan
Mound City
North Harrison
Plattsburg
Rock Port
South Harrison
St. Joseph Christian
Stanberry
Tarkio (Fairfax)
Worth County (Northeast Nodaway)
Class 2
District 1
Duchesne
John Burroughs
Lutheran South
Lutheran St. Charles
Maplewood-Richmond Hts.
Notre Dame (St. Louis)
St. Clair
St. Francis Borgia
St. James
Ste. Genevieve
STEAM Academy
Sullivan
Winfield
Wright City
District 2
Blair Oaks
Boonville
California
Centralia
Eldon
Fulton
Hallsville
Macon
Moberly
Osage
Sacred Heart
Southern Boone
Versailles
District 3
Ava
Buffalo
Cassville
Clever
East Newton
Greenwood
Hollister
Mountain Grove
Mt. Vernon
New Covenant Academy
Reeds Spring
Seneca
Strafford
District 4
Benton
Cameron
Center
Chillicothe
Clinton
Harrisonville
Lafayette (St. Joseph)
Maryville
Oak Grove
Odessa
Richmond
St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Summit Christian Academy
Class 3
District 1
Central (Cape Girardeau)
Cor Jesu Academy
Lebanon
Mehlville
Nerinx Hall
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
Pacific
Poplar Bluff
Rockwood Summit
Sikeston
Union
Villa Duchesne
Washington
Webster Groves
District 2
Capital City
Clayton
Ft. Zumwalt East
Ft. Zumwalt South
Hannibal
Holt
Incarnate Word Academy
Jefferson City
Kirksville
Mexico
MICDS
Parkway Central
Parkway North
Warrenton
District 3
Bolivar (Halfway)
Camdenton
Carl Junction
Central (Springfield)
Hillcrest
Logan-Rogersville
Marshfield
McDonald County
Monett
Nevada
Parkview
Webb City
West Plains
Willard
District 4
Belton
Excelsior Springs
Kearney
Marshall
Pembroke Hill
Pleasant Hill
Raytown
Raytown South
Savannah
Smithville
St. Michael the Archangel
Van Horn
Warrensburg
Winnetonka
Class 4
District 1
Eureka
Farmington
Fox
Jackson
Kirkwood
Lafayette (Wildwood)
Lindbergh
Marquette
Northwest (Cedar Hill)
Oakville
Parkway South
Parkway West
Seckman
St. Joseph's Academy
Ursuline Academy
Visitation Academy
Westminster Christian Academy
District 2
Battle
Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Francis Howell Central
Francis Howell
Francis Howell North
Ft. Zumwalt North
Ft. Zumwalt West
Hickman
Ladue Horton Watkins
Liberty (Wentzville)
North Point
Pattonville
Ritenour
Rock Bridge
St. Dominic
Timberland
Troy Buchanan
District 3
Branson
Carthage
Glendale
Helias Catholic
Joplin
Kickapoo
Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit North
Lee's Summit West
Neosho
Nixa
Ozark
Raymore-Peculiar
Republic
Rolla
Smith-Cotton
Springfield Catholic
Waynesville
District 4
Blue Springs
Blue Springs South
Central (St. Joseph)
Fort Osage
Grain Valley
Liberty
Liberty North
North Kansas City
Notre Dame de Sion
Oak Park
Park Hill
Park Hill South
Platte County
St. Teresa's Academy
Staley
Truman
William Chrisman