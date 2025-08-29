High School

Missouri High School Golf: Girls 2025 Fall Class and District Assignments

See the changes to MSHSAA's class and district assignments for the fall 2025 high school girls golf season

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) released its 2025 fall girls golf class and district assignments on Friday.
The 2025 Missouri Fall Girls High School Golf season brings a fresh set of class and district alignments, highlighting several notable shifts from last year.

While many schools remain in familiar spots, a handful experienced changes in either their class or district placement. Duchesne moves up from Class 1 to Class 2, while MICDS moves up from Class 2 to Class 3. Liberty (Mountain View) drops from Class 2 to Class 1, and Logan-Rogersville moves from Class 2 to Class 3. Among schools shifting to Class 4, Branson and Glendale make the jump, while Lebanon moves down from Class 4 to Class 3.

District changes also reshaped several competitions. Stover moves from District 2 to District 1, Penney from District 3 to District 4, Salisbury and Westran from District 3 to District 2, and Gallatin from District 4 to District 3. In Class 3, Capital City shifts from District 4 to District 2, Villa Duchesne moves from District 2 to District 1, and John Burroughs transfers from Class 3 to Class 2.

Check out the full 2025 class and district assignments and changes below.

Schools that Changed Class

Duchesne – Class 1 to Class 2

MICDS – Class 2 to Class 3

Liberty (Mountain View) – Class 2 to Class 1

Logan-Rogersville – Class 2 to Class 3

Branson – Class 3 to Class 4

Glendale – Class 3 to Class 4

Lebanon – Class 4 to Class 3

Schools that Changed District

Stover – District 2 to District 1 (Class 1)

Penney – District 3 to District 4 (Class 1)

Salisbury – District 3 to District 2 (Class 1)

Westran – District 3 to District 2 (Class 1)

Gallatin – District 4 to District 3 (Class 1)

Capital City – District 4 to District 2 (Class 3)

Villa Duchesne – District 2 to District 1 (Class 3)

John Burroughs – District 2 to Class 2 (moved from Class 3 District 2)

2025 Fall Girls Golf Class and District Assignments

Class 1

District 1

Adrian

Ash Grove

Bakersfield

Butler

Cole Camp

El Dorado Springs

Green Ridge

Greenville

Liberty (Mountain View)

Mansfield

Marionville

Newburg

Purdy

School of the Ozarks

Seymour

Sparta

Stockton

Stover

Verona

District 2

Belle

Columbia Independent

Eugene

Fayette

Glasgow

Harrisburg

New Bloomfield

New Franklin

Norborne

Northeast (Cairo)

Russellville

Salisbury

Slater

South Callaway

St. Pius X (Festus)

Tipton

Valle Catholic

Westran

Whitfield

District 3

Atlanta

Brookfield

Canton

Gallatin

Highland

La Plata

Marceline

Meadville (Linn County)

Mercer

Monroe City

North Shelby

Palmyra

Paris (Faith Walk)

Penney

Princeton

Putnam County

Schuyler County

Scotland County

South Shelby

Trenton

District 4

Albany

Barstow

Bishop LeBlond

Craig

East Buchanan

King City (Union Star)

Lawson

Lutheran (Kansas City)

Maysville

Mid-Buchanan

Mound City

North Harrison

Plattsburg

Rock Port

South Harrison

St. Joseph Christian

Stanberry

Tarkio (Fairfax)

Worth County (Northeast Nodaway)

Class 2

District 1

Duchesne

John Burroughs

Lutheran South

Lutheran St. Charles

Maplewood-Richmond Hts.

Notre Dame (St. Louis)

St. Clair

St. Francis Borgia

St. James

Ste. Genevieve

STEAM Academy

Sullivan

Winfield

Wright City

District 2

Blair Oaks

Boonville

California

Centralia

Eldon

Fulton

Hallsville

Macon

Moberly

Osage

Sacred Heart

Southern Boone

Versailles

District 3

Ava

Buffalo

Cassville

Clever

East Newton

Greenwood

Hollister

Mountain Grove

Mt. Vernon

New Covenant Academy

Reeds Spring

Seneca

Strafford

District 4

Benton

Cameron

Center

Chillicothe

Clinton

Harrisonville

Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Maryville

Oak Grove

Odessa

Richmond

St. Pius X (Kansas City)

Summit Christian Academy

Class 3

District 1

Central (Cape Girardeau)

Cor Jesu Academy

Lebanon

Mehlville

Nerinx Hall

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

Pacific

Poplar Bluff

Rockwood Summit

Sikeston

Union

Villa Duchesne

Washington

Webster Groves

District 2

Capital City

Clayton

Ft. Zumwalt East

Ft. Zumwalt South

Hannibal

Holt

Incarnate Word Academy

Jefferson City

Kirksville

Mexico

MICDS

Parkway Central

Parkway North

Warrenton

District 3

Bolivar (Halfway)

Camdenton

Carl Junction

Central (Springfield)

Hillcrest

Logan-Rogersville

Marshfield

McDonald County

Monett

Nevada

Parkview

Webb City

West Plains

Willard

District 4

Belton

Excelsior Springs

Kearney

Marshall

Pembroke Hill

Pleasant Hill

Raytown

Raytown South

Savannah

Smithville

St. Michael the Archangel

Van Horn

Warrensburg

Winnetonka

Class 4

District 1

Eureka

Farmington

Fox

Jackson

Kirkwood

Lafayette (Wildwood)

Lindbergh

Marquette

Northwest (Cedar Hill)

Oakville

Parkway South

Parkway West

Seckman

St. Joseph's Academy

Ursuline Academy

Visitation Academy

Westminster Christian Academy

District 2

Battle

Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell

Francis Howell North

Ft. Zumwalt North

Ft. Zumwalt West

Hickman

Ladue Horton Watkins

Liberty (Wentzville)

North Point

Pattonville

Ritenour

Rock Bridge

St. Dominic

Timberland

Troy Buchanan

District 3

Branson

Carthage

Glendale

Helias Catholic

Joplin

Kickapoo

Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit North

Lee's Summit West

Neosho

Nixa

Ozark

Raymore-Peculiar

Republic

Rolla

Smith-Cotton

Springfield Catholic

Waynesville

District 4

Blue Springs

Blue Springs South

Central (St. Joseph)

Fort Osage

Grain Valley

Liberty

Liberty North

North Kansas City

Notre Dame de Sion

Oak Park

Park Hill

Park Hill South

Platte County

St. Teresa's Academy

Staley

Truman

William Chrisman

