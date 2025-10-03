High School

Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Sacramento metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 6

CJ Vafiadis

Granite Bay Running Back
Granite Bay Running Back / Photo: Gary Jones

There are 87 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including one team featured in our Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features No. 13 Folsom hosting Oak Ridge.

Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 81 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Oak Ridge vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:

Amador vs. Bradshaw Christian

Anderson vs. Oroville

Antelope vs. West Park

Argonaut vs. Liberty Ranch

Arroyo vs. Davis

Bear Creek vs. Stagg

Bear River vs. Lincoln

Bella Vista vs. Rio Americano

Beyer vs. Central Valley

Biggs vs. Quincy

Big Valley Christian vs. Bret Harte

Burbank vs. Fairfield

Calaveras Hills vs. Summerville

Capital Christian vs. Grant Union

Casa Roble vs. Rio Linda

Center vs. Oakmont

Central Grizzlies vs. Modesto Christian

Ceres vs. Lathrop

Chavez vs. West

Chico vs. Elk Grove

Christian Brothers vs. Woodcreek

Colfax vs. Wheatland

Colusa vs. Winters

Cordova vs. McClatchy

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Laguna Creek

Del Campo vs. Placer

Del Oro vs. Granite Bay

Delta vs. Victory Christian

Denair vs. Le Grand

Destiny Christian Academy vs. Grant Union

Downey vs. Gregori

East Nicolaus vs. Pierce

East Union vs. Oakdale

Edison vs. Tracy

El Camino vs. Sutter

El Dorado vs. Galt

Elite vs. Lindhurst

Elko vs. Truckee

Enochs vs. Turlock

Escalon vs. Hughson

Esparto vs. Rio Vista

Fairfield vs. Burbank

Florin vs. Turlock Christian

Folsom vs. Oak Ridge

Foothill vs. Johnson

Franklin vs. Sheldon

Franklin vs. Tokay

Galt vs. El Dorado

Golden Sierra vs. Highlands

Grant Union vs. Capital Christian

Gridley vs. Willows

Hamilton vs. Portola

Hilmar vs. Sonora

Inderkum vs. Vista del Lago

Johansen vs. Pacheco

Johnson vs. Foothill

Justin-Siena vs. Petaluma

Kimball vs. Lincoln

Laguna Creek vs. Cosumnes Oaks

Las Plumas vs. Lassen

Linden vs. River Islands

Lincoln vs. Bear River

Lincoln vs. Kimball

Live Oak vs. River Valley

Livingston vs. Davis

Lodi vs. St. Mary's

Los Molinos vs. Williams

Manteca vs. Sierra

McClatchy vs. Cordova

McNair vs. Weston Ranch

Mesa Verde vs. Woodland Christian

Mesa Verde vs. Woodland Christian School

Millennium vs. Riverbank

Modesto vs. Pitman

Modesto Christian vs. Central Grizzlies

Monterey Trail vs. Pleasant Grove

Mountain House vs. Patterson

Napa vs. Vintage

Natomas vs. Woodland

Nevada Union vs. Twelve Bridges

North Tahoe vs. West Wendover

Oak Ridge vs. Folsom

Oakdale vs. East Union

Oakmont vs. Center

Orestimba vs. Ripon

Oroville vs. Anderson

Pacheco vs. Johansen

Patterson vs. Mountain House

Petaluma vs. Justin-Siena

Pioneer vs. River City

Pitman vs. Modesto

Placer vs. Del Campo

Pleasant Grove vs. Monterey Trail

Portola vs. Hamilton

Quincy vs. Biggs

Rio Americano vs. Bella Vista

Rio Linda vs. Casa Roble

Rio Vista vs. Esparto

Ripon vs. Orestimba

River City vs. Pioneer

River Islands vs. Linden

River Valley vs. Live Oak

Riverbank vs. Millennium

Rocklin vs. Whitney

Rosemont vs. Union Mine High School

Roseville vs. Yuba City

Sheldon vs. Franklin

Sierra vs. Manteca

Sonora vs. Hilmar

St. Mary's vs. Lodi

Stagg vs. Bear Creek

Stone Ridge Christian vs. Waterford

Summerville vs. Calaveras Hills

Sutter vs. El Camino

Tokay vs. Franklin

Tracy vs. Edison

Truckee vs. Elko

Turlock vs. Enochs

Turlock Christian vs. Florin

Twelve Bridges vs. Nevada Union

Union Mine High School vs. Rosemont

Vacaville vs. Vanden

Vacaville Christian vs. Valley

Valley vs. Vacaville Christian

Vanden vs. Vacaville

Victory Christian vs. Delta

Vintage vs. Napa

Vista del Lago vs. Inderkum

Waterford vs. Stone Ridge Christian

West vs. Chavez

West Park vs. Antelope

West Wendover vs. North Tahoe

Weston Ranch vs. McNair

Wheatland vs. Colfax

Whitney vs. Rocklin

Willows vs. Gridley

Winters vs. Colusa

Woodland vs. Natomas

Woodland Christian vs. Mesa Verde

Woodcreek vs. Christian Brothers

Yuba City vs. Roseville

