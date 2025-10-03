Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 87 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including one team featured in our Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features No. 13 Folsom hosting Oak Ridge.
Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 81 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Oak Ridge vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:
Amador vs. Bradshaw Christian
Anderson vs. Oroville
Antelope vs. West Park
Argonaut vs. Liberty Ranch
Arroyo vs. Davis
Bear Creek vs. Stagg
Bear River vs. Lincoln
Bella Vista vs. Rio Americano
Beyer vs. Central Valley
Biggs vs. Quincy
Big Valley Christian vs. Bret Harte
Burbank vs. Fairfield
Calaveras Hills vs. Summerville
Capital Christian vs. Grant Union
Casa Roble vs. Rio Linda
Center vs. Oakmont
Central Grizzlies vs. Modesto Christian
Ceres vs. Lathrop
Chavez vs. West
Chico vs. Elk Grove
Christian Brothers vs. Woodcreek
Colfax vs. Wheatland
Colusa vs. Winters
Cordova vs. McClatchy
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Laguna Creek
Del Campo vs. Placer
Del Oro vs. Granite Bay
Delta vs. Victory Christian
Denair vs. Le Grand
Destiny Christian Academy vs. Grant Union
Downey vs. Gregori
East Nicolaus vs. Pierce
East Union vs. Oakdale
Edison vs. Tracy
El Camino vs. Sutter
El Dorado vs. Galt
Elite vs. Lindhurst
Elko vs. Truckee
Enochs vs. Turlock
Escalon vs. Hughson
Esparto vs. Rio Vista
Florin vs. Turlock Christian
Foothill vs. Johnson
Franklin vs. Sheldon
Golden Sierra vs. Highlands
Gridley vs. Willows
Hamilton vs. Portola
Hilmar vs. Sonora
Inderkum vs. Vista del Lago
Johansen vs. Pacheco
Justin-Siena vs. Petaluma
Kimball vs. Lincoln
Las Plumas vs. Lassen
Linden vs. River Islands
Live Oak vs. River Valley
Livingston vs. Davis
Lodi vs. St. Mary's
Los Molinos vs. Williams
Manteca vs. Sierra
McNair vs. Weston Ranch
Mesa Verde vs. Woodland Christian
Millennium vs. Riverbank
Modesto vs. Pitman
Monterey Trail vs. Pleasant Grove
Mountain House vs. Patterson
Napa vs. Vintage
Natomas vs. Woodland
Nevada Union vs. Twelve Bridges
North Tahoe vs. West Wendover
Orestimba vs. Ripon
Pioneer vs. River City
Rocklin vs. Whitney
Rosemont vs. Union Mine High School
Roseville vs. Yuba City
Stone Ridge Christian vs. Waterford
Vacaville Christian vs. Valley
