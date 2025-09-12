Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 80 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area this weekend, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend is Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs No. 5 Folsom at 7:30 PM.
Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 76 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday,, highlighted by Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs No. 5 Folsom. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:
Amador Valley vs Downey
American Canyon vs Benicia
Anderson vs Las Plumas
Antelope vs Placer
Armijo vs Cardinal Newman
Bear Creek vs Chavez
Bear Creek vs Modesto
Bear River vs Golden Sierra
Beyer vs Riverbank
Big Valley Christian vs West Valley
Biggs vs Highlands
Bradshaw Christian vs Sutter
Bret Harte vs El Camino
Buhach Colony vs Ceres
Burbank vs Rosemont
California vs Monterey Trail
Campolindo vs Vanden
Capital Christian vs Inderkum
Casa Roble vs Nevada Union
Central Catholic vs St. Bonaventure
Central East vs Edison
Central Valley vs Modesto
Chico vs Yuba City
Colusa vs Williams
Cordova vs Rio Americano
Cosumnes Oaks vs Sacramento
Davis vs Franklin
Del Oro vs Foothill
Delta vs San Juan
Dixon vs Liberty Ranch
Durham vs Oroville
East Nicolaus vs Marysville
East Union vs Enochs
Escalon vs Lodi
Fairfield vs Rodriguez
Florin vs Valley Christian Academy
Foothill vs Rio Linda
Foresthill vs Vacaville Christian
Franklin vs Stagg
Golden Valley vs Pitman
Golden Sierra vs Bear River
Gregori vs Livermore
Gridley vs Winters
Grant Union vs Clovis East
Gustine vs Yosemite
Hughson vs Linden
Inderkum vs Capital Christian
Johnson vs Summerville
Justin-Siena vs Sonoma Valley
Kennedy vs River City
Kimball vs Mountain House
Las Plumas vs Anderson
Liberty vs Tracy
Liberty Ranch vs Dixon
Lincoln vs Pierce
Linden vs Hughson
Live Oak vs Paradise
Livermore vs Gregori
Lodi vs Escalon
Marysville vs East Nicolaus
Maxwell vs Redding Christian
McNair vs Tokay
Mesa Verde vs Ripon Christian
Mira Loma vs Victory Christian
Mira Loma vs West Campus
Monterey Trail vs California
Mountain House vs Kimball
Nevada Union vs Casa Roble
Oak Ridge vs St. Mary's
Oakdale vs Vista del Lago
Oakmont vs River Valley
Oroville vs Durham
Paradise vs Live Oak
Patterson vs Valley Christian
Pierce vs Lincoln
Pitman vs Golden Valley
Placer vs Antelope
Quincy vs Pershing County
Redding Christian vs Maxwell
Rio Americano vs Cordova
Rio Linda vs Foothill
Ripon Christian vs Mesa Verde
River City vs Kennedy
River Valley vs Oakmont
Rodriguez vs Fairfield
Rosemont vs Burbank
Roseville vs Woodcreek
Sacramento vs Cosumnes Oaks
San Juan vs Delta
Sierra vs Sheldon
Sonoma Valley vs Justin-Siena
Sonora vs Turlock
St. Bonaventure vs Central Catholic
St. Mary's vs Oak Ridge
Stagg vs Franklin
Sutter vs Bradshaw Christian
Tokay vs McNair
Tracy vs Liberty
Turlock vs Sonora
Vacaville vs El Cerrito
Vacaville Christian vs Foresthill
Valley vs Encina Prep
Valley Christian vs Patterson
Valley Christian Academy vs Florin
Vanden vs Campolindo
Victory Christian vs Mira Loma
Vista del Lago vs Oakdale
West Valley vs Big Valley Christian
Wheatland vs Woodland
Williams vs Colusa
Winters vs Gridley
Wood vs Vintage
Woodcreek vs Roseville
Woodland vs Wheatland
Woodland Christian vs Pioneer
Yosemite vs Gustine
Yuba City vs Chico
