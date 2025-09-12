High School

Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Sacramento metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 3

CJ Vafiadis

Cardinal Newman Cardinals vs Grant Union Pacers - Sep 5, 2025
Cardinal Newman Cardinals vs Grant Union Pacers - Sep 5, 2025 / Charles Chang

There are 80 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area this weekend, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend is Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs No. 5 Folsom at 7:30 PM.

Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 76 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday,, highlighted by Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs No. 5 Folsom. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:

Amador Valley vs Downey

American Canyon vs Benicia

Anderson vs Las Plumas

Antelope vs Placer

Armijo vs Cardinal Newman

Bear Creek vs Chavez

Bear Creek vs Modesto

Bear River vs Golden Sierra

Bella Vista vs Del Campo

Beyer vs Riverbank

Big Valley Christian vs West Valley

Biggs vs Highlands

Bradshaw Christian vs Sutter

Bret Harte vs El Camino

Buhach Colony vs Ceres

Burbank vs Rosemont

California vs Monterey Trail

Campolindo vs Vanden

Capital Christian vs Inderkum

Casa Roble vs Nevada Union

Central Catholic vs St. Bonaventure

Central East vs Edison

Central Valley vs Modesto

Chavez vs Bear Creek

Chico vs Yuba City

Colusa vs Williams

Cordova vs Rio Americano

Cosumnes Oaks vs Sacramento

Davis vs Franklin

Del Campo vs Bella Vista

Del Oro vs Foothill

Delta vs San Juan

Dixon vs Liberty Ranch

Durham vs Oroville

East Nicolaus vs Marysville

East Union vs Enochs

Escalon vs Lodi

Fairfield vs Rodriguez

Florin vs Valley Christian Academy

Folsom vs Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory

Foothill vs Del Oro

Foothill vs Rio Linda

Foresthill vs Vacaville Christian

Franklin vs Davis

Franklin vs Stagg

Golden Valley vs Pitman

Golden Sierra vs Bear River

Granite Bay vs Ponderosa

Gregori vs Livermore

Gridley vs Winters

Grant Union vs Clovis East

Gustine vs Yosemite

Hughson vs Linden

Inderkum vs Capital Christian

Johnson vs Ponderosa

Johnson vs Summerville

Justin-Siena vs Sonoma Valley

Kennedy vs River City

Kimball vs Mountain House

Las Plumas vs Anderson

Liberty vs Tracy

Liberty Ranch vs Dixon

Lincoln vs Pierce

Lincoln vs Pleasant Grove

Linden vs Hughson

Live Oak vs Paradise

Livermore vs Gregori

Lodi vs Escalon

Marysville vs East Nicolaus

Maxwell vs Redding Christian

McNair vs Tokay

Mesa Verde vs Ripon Christian

Mira Loma vs Victory Christian

Mira Loma vs West Campus

Modesto vs Bear Creek

Modesto vs Central Valley

Monterey Trail vs California

Mountain House vs Kimball

Nevada Union vs Casa Roble

Oak Ridge vs St. Mary's

Oakdale vs Vista del Lago

Oakmont vs River Valley

Oroville vs Durham

Paradise vs Live Oak

Patterson vs Valley Christian

Pierce vs Lincoln

Pitman vs Golden Valley

Placer vs Antelope

Pleasant Grove vs Lincoln

Ponderosa vs Granite Bay

Ponderosa vs Johnson

Quincy vs Pershing County

Redding Christian vs Maxwell

Rio Americano vs Cordova

Rio Linda vs Foothill

Ripon Christian vs Mesa Verde

River City vs Kennedy

River Valley vs Oakmont

Rodriguez vs Fairfield

Rosemont vs Burbank

Roseville vs Woodcreek

Sacramento vs Cosumnes Oaks

Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs Folsom

San Juan vs Delta

Sheldon vs Sierra

Sierra vs Sheldon

Sonoma Valley vs Justin-Siena

Sonora vs Turlock

St. Bonaventure vs Central Catholic

St. Mary's vs Oak Ridge

Stagg vs Franklin

Summerville vs Johnson

Sutter vs Bradshaw Christian

Tokay vs McNair

Tracy vs Liberty

Turlock vs Sonora

Vacaville vs El Cerrito

Vacaville Christian vs Foresthill

Valley vs Encina Prep

Valley Christian vs Patterson

Valley Christian Academy vs Florin

Vanden vs Campolindo

Victory Christian vs Mira Loma

Vista del Lago vs Oakdale

West Campus vs Mira Loma

West Valley vs Big Valley Christian

Wheatland vs Woodland

Williams vs Colusa

Winters vs Gridley

Wood vs Vintage

Woodcreek vs Roseville

Woodland vs Wheatland

Woodland Christian vs Pioneer

Yosemite vs Gustine

Yuba City vs Chico

View all Sacramento metro games

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California