San Diego Lincoln vs. Pittsburg: Live score, updates from California high school football 1-AA championship game
The Lincoln Hornets (11-2) of San Diego face the Pittsburg Pirates (12-2) in the California high school football 1-AA championship game Friday at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
Lincoln is led by Oregon-bound quarterback Akili Smith Jr., a 6-foot-5, 215-pound standout who is ranked the No. 18 senior recruit in California. He has passed for 2,302 yards and 21 touchdowns (11 interceptions) this season, with career totals of 7,165 passing yards and 75 touchdowns.
Pittsburg is led by a quarterback with similar (or better) production despite a very different body and recruitment history. Marley Alcantara is a 5-foot-7 senior with 2,825 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes (and zero interceptions!) this season. He is headed to NAIA Southern Oregon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Pacific time, and High School on SI will have live updates from the game right here.
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
