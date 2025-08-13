High School

LA Rams Host High School Coaches Shadow Program, Adding Girls’ Flag Football for First Time

Forty coaches from across Southern California — including both boys tackle and girls flag football — learned pro-level drills, organization, and leadership from Rams staff during training camp

Deb Whitcas

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and other coaches watches during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and other coaches watches during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images / Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

For the fourth year in a row, the LA Rams hosted a High School Coaches Shadow Program during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. The program, which took place during all eight open practice days, as well as closed practice days, gave the opportunity for local LA high school football coaches to watch and learn directly from the Rams coaching staff.  

Approximately 40 high school coaches, five at each practice, participated in the program over several days, and included coaches from both boys tackle football and girls flag football. This was the first year that girls' flag football was included in the program.

The High School Coaches Shadow Program was developed to help elevate high school coaches' philosophies and strategies for implementing practice schedules, as well as provide insights on skills and leadership development for their players. The coaches were able to observe the pro players and coaches on practice fields from the sidelines and also were able to spend some one-on-one conversation time with the Rams Coaching Staff.

Questions Asked; Questions Answered

“I talked to Head Coach Sean McVey and Receivers coach Eric Yarber,” said Elijah Asante, the head football coach at Hamilton High School in Los Angeles. He continued, “McVay asked what kind of offense I ran, and I told him we pass the ball. Eric and I have known each other for years, and we just caught up on some old times.”

Organization Is Key

As far as what the high school coaches learned, it seemed “organization on the field’ was a big takeaway.

Asante stated, “I really liked the way they were organized- how they organized practices, the run sets, the pass sets that move the ball up and down the field.”

“I'm just admiring how smoothly the practices are going,” said Camille Sosa, third-year head coach of girls flag football at King Drew Magnet High School in Los Angeles. She continued, “They’re moving quickly from one drill to the next, and it’s something that I’m looking to implement into our program.”

“It’s awesome”, said Eric Elias, head football coach at Arcadia High School in Arcadia. He continued, “They don’t waste any time; they are in and out of drills. It’s amazing.”

Highlighting the Similarities Between High Schools and Pros

Some high school coaches saw similarities in the way they run their programs.

“I was just telling my counterpart, it was fun whenever the defense got a pick and the offense is like, oh run it back and I said, oh that happens to us too- so it’s kind of fun to see some of those things” said Amy Campbell, head coach of girls flag football at Ayala High School in Chino Hills and also the Rams recipient of Girls Flag Coach of the Year.

“I was watching some things that I can take back over to our kids, but also some affirmations,” said Ruben Guerrero, coach of Norwalk High School in Norwalk. He continued, “I think I’m on the right track with the structure of practice- it kind of looks like I’m at home, so I’m watching my guys and my coaches run things, so it's cool.”

“I was watching different drills, and to me, that's great. I'm like, hey, I do that warming-up drill so you get validation. You're like, I do that. We do that. We know we're doing something right,” said Ken Batdorf, the head football coach at Norte Vista High School in Riverside.

“The quarterback drill, when they were weaving through the step overs, we do things like that,” said James Vondra, Head football Coach at Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster.

Taking It Back to High School Athletes

Several coaches also saw things on the field that they plan to take back to their high school athletes.

“So they're going over some of the drills that they do for the special teams, and it is invaluable to me because I didn't grow up playing football, but I’m going into my third-year coaching,” said Brooke Kalama, the head girls flag football coach at Sylmar High School. She continued, “This is a massive opportunity for me to see how it's done on a professional level. I'm loving the idea that I can pencil some ideas on how to manage those special teams, individual training, footwork, all of that stuff. So that we can, you know, show our girls.”

“I saw something they were doing for their hip flexor. So I'm like we should do that,” said Batdorf. He continued, “I think the biggest thing is just the timing, getting out here on time. (…) You know, some of the guys were here early. Guys are warming up early. They're doing all those little things to make them better and the team better. And that's a big thing we want to stress.”

“I've been watching them do kick returns, and it's just simple things like watching their coach bounce the ball off the ground and catches like, oh, we gotta do, we can do that at practice.” said Nicole Ryan, head coach of girls' flag football at Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth. She continued, “We need to learn to be prepared for things not to go exactly as planned. And seeing that even professionals are working on that. It's really inspiring to bring that back to our team.”

“Watching their special teams, the double team drills. It would be great to kind of take back some of those things to our practices because we do the same schemes that they utilize,” said Vondra. He continued, “For the defense watching the tackle drills, and they use the medicine balls. We do have medicine balls in our weight room. So, we can kind of bring those out and utilize that and kind of mimic some of the drills they're doing out here.”

Watching the Pros Is Invaluable

No matter what the High School coaches took away from the Shadow program, they all agreed the experience was invaluable.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity to come out and just experience this. I think if we had more high school coaches do this, it will educate them a little more. I know I’m learning a lot from this event myself, so it’s a great thing to do,” said Elias.

"I think it's really a great opportunity for us to see things at the next level. The learning to seeing how they handle things, the interaction between coaches at this level to their athletes, to me and my athletes, so there's so many comparisons that we can make. And again, make it a learning experience. It's great to be here. And a lot of people are starstruck. I'm more interested in how could I be better? How could my school be better?" said Batdorf.

The 40 high school coaches to participate in the Rams Coaches Shadow program were:

High School Coaches

Schools

Megan



McCann

El Segundo High School

Heather

Inglima

Upland High School

William

Lowe

Carson High School

Edward

Breceda

Reseda High School

Rex

Templin

Sherman Oaks for Enriched Studies High School (SOCES)

Raymond

Carter

Torrance High School

Kelly

Allister

Ramona High School

Beverly

Robles

Saddleback High School

Corey

Dawson

Temecula Prep High School

Bryan

Robinson

University High School

Erik

Romo

Valley Oaks CES (VOCES)

Bobby

Bolden

Westchester High School

Assistant

Coach

Santee High School

Armando

Fernandez

Godinez Fundamental HS

Alex

VanderWeide

Hesperia Christian School

Aron

Kaye

Franklin High School

Madison

Krusmark

Irvine High School

Sherrelle

Holmes

Narbonne High School

Keith

Adams

California School for the Deaf

Andrew

Ramer

Chapparal High School

Julie

Wilkins

Eagles Rock

Jennifer

Constuble

Elenor Roosevelt

Mario

Guzman

Cleveland Charter High School

Charles

Mincy

St. Bernard College Prep

David

Cortez

Santa Clara High School

Jackie

Bayona

Ranco Cucamonga High School

Kyle

McFadden

Canyon Springs High School

James

Boyd Jr

Jordan High School

Christian

Dearborn

Moorepark High School

Latrice

Luave

Ednovate- Brio College Prep

Cory

Glass

Redlands High School

Elijah

Asante

Hamilton High School

Eric

Elias

Arcadia High School

Ruben

Guerrero

Norwalk High School

Camille

Sosa

King Drew High School

Nicole

Ryan

Chatswork Charter High School

Brooke

Kalama

Sylmar High School

James

Vondra

Antelope Valley High School

Ken

Batdorf

Norte Vista High School

Nate

Hollister

Banning High School

Published
Deb Whitcas
DEB WHITCAS

Deb Whitcas is a nationally recognized independent sports reporter who works as a print journalist, on-camera reporter and digital content creator. Specializing in American football, she has covered the last five NFL Super Bowls, several NFL Drafts and Combines as well as regular NFL season games. She has also written articles for the Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff National Championship and UFL. She is known as the reporter who “gets the story between the X’s & O’s” and has had the pleasure of conducting numerous one-on-one interviews with top athletes and Hall of Fame inductees in the sports world. In addition to her writing credits, Deb is also a two-time Emmy Winning TV Producer in the television broadcast space. She is currently the Creator/Host of “The Blonde Blitz” a female-led NFL variety-styled show that covers all 32 teams including segments on headlines, game picks, interviews, fantasy, design, sports betting and comedy- it’s a blitz of all things football coming at you! A key mission of the show is to create a safe and empowering platform for women in sports. She began contributing the High School On SI in 2025.

Home/California