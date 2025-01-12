San Ramon Valley Star Represents Bay Area in the Annual All-American Bowl
One of the Bay Area's best football players got the chance to showcase his talents to the rest of the nation. On Saturday, San Ramon Valley star Marco Jones got the opportunity that some prep athletes only dream of, earning an invite to play for the West Squad in the 2025 All-American Bowl.
Being among the many athletes from California selected to participate, Jones is one of two players from the San Francisco Bay Area to earn an invite, with the other being defensive back Jadyn Hudson out of Pittsburg High School. Jones, who put together a career at San Ramon Valley that saw him field dozens of Division I offers before signing with Texas A&M, earned the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year award at the award ceremony on the night before playing in the game.
In addition to his offer from Texas A&M, Jones received a total of 31 offers, with almost every single one coming from a Power Four/Five program. Among those that offered Jones were USC, Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Miami. Notre Dame, Oklahoma, among others. Committing to the Aggies' program in July before officially signing his letter of intent in December, Jones will play football and baseball when he arrives in College Station.
On the gridiron in high school, Jones became the Wolves' standout player immediately upon joining the varsity squad full time, finishing his sophomore season with 149 tackles, two interceptions, three fumbles recoveries, three forced fumbles, nine tackles for loss and a sack. During that time, Jones quickly became the focal point of the Wolves, with the team finishing with double digit wins every year he was on the team.
Jones' junior year was equally as impressive, as he finished with 160 tackles, but his best season was arguably his senior year, where the six-foot-five, 245 pound phenom logged 125 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Ending his career with 440 tackles, 14 sacks 56 tackles for loss and six interceptions, Jones leaves San Ramon Valley as the school's best ever football player.
Expected to be an early enrollee, Jones will be available Texas A&M's spring practices and will look to compete for some valuable playing time as a true freshman. The Aggies, who are coming off of an 8-5 season in head coach Mike Elko's first season, are ready to return to being a major force in the SEC and are deep in preparations for the 2025 campaign. All Jones has left to do is add more to culture that Elko is working to build.