Navy All-American Bowl 2025: Live updates, scores, commitments
The Navy All-American Bowl kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT from the Alamodome on NBC.
An historic national high school football all-star exhibition, the contest features dozens of the nation's top prospects.
And for the first time, the game will showcase the nation's top juniors, providing an early glimpse at some of the country's top class of 2026 prospects, highlighted by USC commit and five-star defensive lineman Xavier Griffin and uncommitted five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson - both out of the state of Georgia.
The game will also feature seven commitments, beginning with Kamiak (Washington) three-star tight end T'Andre Waverly, who is believed to be favoring the Oregon State Beavers over fellow finalists Notre Dame and Washington.
Follow along for live updates, scores and commitments:
2025 NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL
1st Quarter
COMMITMENT - Kamiak (Washington) three-star tight end T'Andre Waverly has committed to the Oregon State Beavers