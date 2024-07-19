SBLive's Freshman All-American girls basketball teams for 2023-24: California guard named player of the year
Here is SBLive’s 2023-24 Freshman All-American girls basketball teams, compiled by national girls basketball reporter Lance Smith:
---
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: G Kaleena Smith – Ontario Christian
While Smith was already considered the top player in her class before playing any high school ball, she still managed to raise her stock with a freshman year for the ages. "Special K" led Ontario Christian to a No. 19 ranking in the nation averaging 34.9 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.2 steals per game while playing a respectable national schedule. Made 179 3-pointers at a 41-percent clip.
---
FIRST TEAM:
G Jezelle "GG" Banks – Ursuline Academy (DE)
Five-star floor general wasted no time establishing herself as top player in Delaware (22.2 ppg, 3.4 steals, and 3.0 apg). Scored 29 points in Division II state championship game victory.
G Jordan Speller – North Pitt (NC)
Helped lead North Pitt to a NCSHAA 2A title (17.2 ppg, 5.7 apg, 4.0 steals) by averaging 22.2 points per game in playoffs - capped off by a 31-point, 10-rebound performance in state championship.
G/F Jordyn Palmer – Westtown (PA)
Fourth-ranked prospect in class of 2027, Palmer led Westtown to a 25-2 record, No. 14 national ranking, and PIAAT championship (17.7 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 5.8 apg, 4.2 blocks, 3.2 steals).
G/F Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka – Bullis (MD)
Flourished (15.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.5 steals, 2.0 apg, 1.5 blocks) while playing one of nation's toughest schedules - and she was just named to Team USA's 17U national team.
F Micah Ojo – Princess Anne (VA)
With 18.8 points, 10.9 steals, 4.4 blocks, 4.2 steals, and 3.6 assists per game, Ojo led Princess Anne to a Class 5 state title and became the first freshman to be voted classification player of the year.
---
SECOND TEAM:
G Sydney Savoury – Belleville (MI)
Top freshman in the Midwest last season, Savoury led Belleville to the MHSAA Division 1 state semifinals scoring 26.0 points per game. Already has more than 20 D1 offers.
G/F Haylen Ayers – University School of Jackson (TN)
Lifted Bruins to a Division II Class A state title with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Averaged 20 points and seven rebounds on the season, and was named state MVP by one media publication.
G/F Kie'Aundria Acree – Monroe (GA)
Catalyzed a GHSA AAA state semifinals run putting up team-highs of 24.1 points, 11 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 4.2 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game.
F/C Lauren Hassell – Clarksville Christian (TN)
Powered school to TSIAA state title and NACA Division III national championship (19.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 steals, and 2.2 blocks). Averaged 30 points in both title games.
F/C Dasia Scott – Principia (MO)
Missouri's Class 2 player of the year, Scott led the Panthers to the state finals averaging 24.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 2.8 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game.
---