CIF-SS Basketball Wrap-Up presented by gearUP: Kaleena Smith hits 2,000 points
Welcome to the 'CIF Southern Section Basketball Wrap-Up presented by gearUP'.
Every Monday, High School on SI senior reporter Tarek Fattal will recap the CIF Southern Section's best basketball performances, notable headlines and scores - and of course - an updated boys basketball Top 25 rankings.
This week's wrap-up covers the previous week of basketball and what December tournaments are worth keeping an eye on.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
- BOYS TOP 25 RANKINGS (Nov. 30)
Sierra Canyon (4-0), Santa Margarita (6-0), St. John Bosco (2-0) and Redondo Union (3-0) remain unbeaten through the second week of the season and make up the top four teams in this week's Top 25 rankings.
Mater Dei and Arcadia drop out while La Habra and Chaminade join the fold. Chaminade's Brycen Butler was named West Valley Tip-off Classic MVP to anchor the Eagles' 7-0 start.
JASON CROWE JR. RECORD WATCH
Jason Crowe Jr., a Missouri commit is 171 points away from breaking the California scoring record. In his last performance against Biship Diego of Santa Barbara, he scored 45 points to make him the No. 2 all-time leading scorer in California history.
Through four games, Crowe Jr. is averaging 39.5 points per game and sits at 3,489 points. St. Joseph Santa Maria Tounde Yessoufou (now at Baylor) is No. 1 with 3,659 points.
NO. 1 PLAYER KALEENA SMITH HITS 2,000
Being part of the 1,000-point club is a big deal, but No. 1 girls basketball prospect Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian has already hit 2,000 career points within the first five games of her junior season. Smith averaged 23.2 points per game last season en route to the team's CIF Southern Section Open Division title.
Smith is being recruited by the country's top programs including UConn, USC and South Carolina.
TOP-NOTCH HOOPS AT REDONDO UNION
The Ryse Williams Pac Shores basketball tournament at Redondo Union High School will host some of the best boys basketball programs in Southern California. Here are top teams competing, followed by a schedule:
- Inglewood
- Bishop Montgomery
- San Gabriel Academy
- Redondo Union
- Santa Margarita
- Long Beach Poly
- Harvard-Westlake
- Windward
- St. Anthony
- Crespi
- JSerra
