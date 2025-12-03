Signing Day: See where Southern California's best football players are headed
EDITOR'S NOTE: This page will continue to update throughout the day ...
Four years of work for one moment of relief — at least for a year.
With the flick of a wrist, Southern California's top high school football players inked their commitments to a college of their choice on Signing Day.
Here is a roundup of Signing Day participants from the area's most notable programs, along with any other newsworthy commits to big-time college programs.
MATER DEI
The Monarchs had 10 players participate in Signing Day, but it didn't come without a little bit of drama. 5-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who is committed to Ohio State, did not sign and is still weighing offers from USC and Oregon.
His teammate Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, also an Ohio State commit, did flip his commitment Wednesday — signing with USC. Is that an indicator, Henry Jr. will be a Trojan too?
These players did sign: TE Mark Bowman (USC), WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (USC), OL Kodi Greene (Washington), QB Ryan Hopkins (Wisconsin), DB CJ Lavender Jr. (UCLA), RB Justin Lewis (Massachusetts), WR Koen Parnell (UC Davis), DL/LB Shaun Scott (USC), and DL Tomuhini Topui (USC).
ST. JOHN BOSCO
The Braves had seven players sign Wednesday, including wideout Carson Clark (San Jose State), kicker CJ Wallace (Washington), wideout Daniel Odom (Oklahoma), defensive lineman Dutch Horisk (Oregon), defensive back Josh Holland (USC), wide receiver Madden Williams (Texas A&M),and linebacker Matthew Muasau (UCLA).
CORONA CENTENNIAL
Corona Centennial has seen 22 players participate on Signing Day the last two years. This year's ceremony included LB Jonathan McKinley (Cal), DL Kingston Schirmer (Cal), TE Keawe Browne (Boise State), DB Therman Williams (Wyoming), DL Benjamin Tameifuna (Eastern Washington), OL Jakob McKindley (Northern Arizona), OL Caleb Rye (Air Force), LB Fifita Tauteol-Moore (Princeton), and WR Tyler George (Penn).
SERVITE
Three Friars were all smiles Wednesday: Luke Sorensen (Nebraska), Weston Ashbrook (San Diego) and Gavin Wilkins (Montana State).
MORE NOTABLE SIGNEES
- QB - Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park (Michigan)
- OL/DL - James Moffat, Crespi (UCLA)
- QB - Cole Leinart, Redondo Union (SMU)
- DL - Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra (Ohio State)
- DL - JD Hill, Mission Viejo (Washington)
- RB - Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian (USC)
- RB - Brian Bonner, Valencia (Washington)
- DL - Simote Katoanga, Santa Margarita (USC)
- DB - Derrick Johnson II, Murrieta Valley (Oklahoma)
- QB - Oscar Rios, Downey (Arizona)
- WR - Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo (Miami)
- WR - Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita (USC)
- DE - Samu Moala, Leuzinger (Texas A&M)
- QB - Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta (Oregon)
- WR - Luc Weaver, Notre Dame/SO (USC)
- DB - Jeron Jones, Mission Viejo (Washington)
- QB - Troy Huhn, Mission Hills (Virginia Tech)
- QB - Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo (Ohio State)
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: