St. John Bosco Football's 2026 Schedule Highlighted by Opener With Bishop Gorman
Welp, that's one way to kick off the season ...
St. John Bosco, which will likely come into the 2026 high school football season nationally ranked among the Top 5, will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to take on Bishop Gorman in Week 0 on August 21.
Gorman could easily be another Top 5 preseason team coming into that juggernaut tilt, making it a potential indicator for a mythical national championship crowning at the end of the season. The winner of the game could make all the difference.
The Braves finished 9-2 last season after being stunned by Orange Lutheran in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. However, St. John Bosco returns standout 2028 quarterback Koa Malau'ulu, who threw for 2,361 yards and 33 TDs in 2025 and just five interceptions.
St. John Bosco will, once again, play a national schedule which includes playing teams from Nevada, Pennsylvania, NorCal and Hawaii. In 2025, the Braves traveled to Florida before playing teams from Texas (Eastwood), Maryland (St. Frances) and Hawaii (Saint Louis).
St. John Bosco announced its schedule for 2026 on Feb. 17. Here's the complete schedule:
ST. JOHN BOSCO 2026 SCHEDULE
(*Trinity League competition) | [2025 score]
AT Bishop Gorman (NV), Aug. 21
VS. Roman Catholic (PA), Aug. 28
AT Pittsburg, Sept. 4
VS. Kahuku (HI), Sept. 11
AT Saint Louis, Sept. 19 [49-20, W]
VS. JSerra, Oct. 2* [70-21, W]
VS. Orange Lutheran, Oct. 9* [48-0, W; 20-19, L]
VS. Santa Margarita, Oct. 16* [27-14, W]
AT Servite, Oct. 23* [42-0, W]
AT Mater Dei, Oct. 30* [36-31, L]
KEY LOSSES FOR ST. JOHN BOSCO
Keeping track of transfers is almost impossible nowadays, but it does get easier in the late summer before the fall semester begins as players settle in. But for now, here are the top player St. John Bosco will lose to graduation.
- Ashton Keyes, RB - 381 yards, 3 TDs
- Madden Williams, WR - 804 yards, 10 TDs
- Daniel Odom, WR - 548 yards, 6 TDs
- Matthew Muasau, LB - 64 tackles, 9 TFL
- Dutch Horisk, DE - 59 tackles, 10 TFL, 5.5 sacks
- Laneselota Olive-Enos, DT - 44 tackles, 5 TFL
- Josh Holland, DB - 18 tackles, 2 INTs
- CJ Wallace, K - 33 total points, 54/58 PATs