Top 10 California high school baseball first basemen from the Class of 2025
It's no secret that California is a hotbed for baseball talent. Combine the ideal weather with the massive population and the Golden State has proven golden for professional and college scouts to find talent in droves.
The high school class of 2025 is loaded with first basemen that have proven to be major cornerstone pieces to the infield, which could lead to big time opportunities down the line.
Southern California is well represented, but Northern California does get two rising stars in Brady Dobson of Lincoln-Stockton and Fabian Gomez of Clayton Valley Charter.
Here is that list of the top 10 first basemen in California from the Class of 2025, based on the PBR ranking, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 10 California baseball first baseman prospects from class of 2025
1. 1B/3B Maverek Russell, La Mirada
The 6-foot, 185 pound UCLA commit hit .402 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 82 at-bats last season, striking out five times while walking 18. To start off this spring, he is hitting .300 in 10 at-bats through four games. The No. 7 ranked first baseman in the nation, a big season for Russell could lead to some MLB Draft consideration this summer.
2. 1B/RHP John Petrie III, Huntington Beach
In 34 games last spring, the Oregon State commit hit .247 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 73 at-bats, striking out 21 times while walking seven times. The 87th ranked player in the state for his class, Petrie III has established himself as a very reliable piece for the Oilers, helping them go 24-10 in 2024.
3. 1B/RHP Gavin Flores, JSerra Catholic
The Creighton commit may be known for his skills as a position player, but his abilities on the mound could end up helping him be the ultimate two-way player for JSerra this season. The 6'2" prospect has a bat exit velocity of 103mph while he is capable of throwing an 89mph fastball with a 2554 spin rate, a 78-80mph changeup, a 78-79mph slider and a 72-73mph curveball.
4. 1B/OF Brady Dobson, Lincoln
Despite being limited to only 11 games as a junior last spring, he hit .424 with 14 RBIs in 33 at-bats, hitting four doubles and two triples and striking out six times while walking seven. The 6'3", 175 recruit is committed to Cal State Fullerton.
5. 1B/RHP Ryder DeJournett, Hillcrest
The 6'1" UC Riverside commit hit .377 with a home run and 20 RBIs in 69 at-bats last spring, striking out six times and walking nine times. So far this season, he is batting .364 in 11 at-bats through four games. With a 93mph exit velocity, DeJournett makes hard contact and is a tough out.
6. 1B/OF Fabian Gomez, Clayton Valley Charter
Committed to UC Santa Barbara, Gomez comes in ranked as the No. 157 ranked player overall for his class, and with a big season for the Ugly Eagles, he could see his stock rise even more.
7. 1B/LHP Josh Stonehouse, Crespi
The Xavier baseball commit was limited last season after transferring from Chaminade after his sophomore season. In his final season with Chaminade, he hit .317 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 41 at-bats, striking out 10 times while walking nine. His bat exit velocity has been clocked as high as 93mph.
8. 1B/LHP Devon Wilkes, Pacifica-Oxnard
Hit .312 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 109 at-bats last season, striking out 10 times while walking nine. On the mound, he compiled a 5-1 win-loss record with a 2.05 ERA in in 14 appearances (two starts), striking out 27 batters while walking 25 in 51.1 innings. This season, the 6'0" Cal State Bakersfield commit is batting .611 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 18 at-bats through seve games so far.
9. 1B/RHP Valentine Lopez, Villa Park
Currently uncommitted, the 6'1", 175 pound recruit could be due for a big season, hoping to turn even more heads and find a place to play college baseball. He is the No. 264 ranked overall prospect in the state for his class.
10. 1B/OF Aaron Jacobsen, Glendora
The 6'3", 210 Westmont College commit hit .241 with a home run and 13 RBIs in 79 at-bats last spring, striking out 20 times while walking 18. He also got some opportunities to show what he can do on the mound, compiling a 2-0 win-loss record with a 2.70 ERA in 10 appearances, striking out 33 batters and walking nine through 49.1 innings of work. This start this season, he is hitting .238 with a home run and four RBIs in 21 at-bats through six games. He is also 1-0 with a 3.15 ERA in two appearances.