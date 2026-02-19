Marcus Johnson's Senior Year Was Full of Choices—Now His Jordan Brand No. 11 Jersey Will Never Be Worn Again
There was a time when it appeared Marcus Johnson might finish his high school career somewhere far from Garfield Heights.
National prep powers such as Oak Hill Academy and IMG were in the picture. But picking a high school wasn't the only choice he'd have to make. High-major collegiate programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Jacksonville State were also chasing his signature. Johnson had been committed to Ohio State for more than two years before reopening his recruitment in late October.
Instead of leaving, he stayed—for now. While he will finish his high school career in Ohio, Johnson will play collegiately outside of its borders.
Garfield Heights retired Johnson’s No. 11 jersey—a black Jordan-style uniform with gold trim and lettering—while he was still playing, a rare honor that highlighted just how impactful his career has been.
A legacy built on production—and loyalty
Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior point guard who signed with South Carolina on Nov. 13, 2025, has matched national attention with sustained production. Through the first 15 games of the 2025-26 season, he is averaging 29.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game, and in the process he surpassed 2,200 career points. He is now closing in on Jimmy Jackson’s 2,328 points set in 1989 at Toledo Macomber.
His scoring surge has not come in empty moments. On senior night against Maple Heights, Johnson connected on eight 3-pointers, finishing with 40 points in a 92-64 win. In his most recent outing Feb. 17, he scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Garfield Heights rally past North Canton Hoover 55-45.
The numbers reflect a trajectory that began well before this winter. As a junior, Johnson averaged 29.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on his way to earning Ohio Mr. Basketball honors.
Following history—then making his own
Johnson’s award carried added significance. He and his father, Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson, became the first father-son duo to win Ohio’s Mr. Basketball award. Sonny earned the honor in 1998 at Garfield Heights before playing collegiately at Cleveland State and Ohio University.
Marcus entered his senior season with a chance to become the first repeat Mr. Basketball winner since Luke Kennard in 2014 and 2015 and is on pace to become a four-time All-Ohio selection. In a state that has produced basketball legends like LeBron James, that places him in rare company.
His recruitment path also came full circle. Johnson initially committed to Ohio State when his cousin, Meechie Johnson, played for the Buckeyes. After Meechie transferred to South Carolina, Marcus ultimately followed his own route, signing with the Gamecocks in November.
All of it adds context to the image now fixed inside the Garfield Heights gym.
The season is still unfolding. More games remain. More points will come.
But the No. 11 jersey hanging above the court confirms what four years of scoring, accolades and decisions already suggested—Marcus Johnson’s imprint on Garfield Heights is permanent.