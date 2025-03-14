Top 10 California High School Baseball Outfielders From The Class of 2026
California is known to be a major hotbed for talent on the baseball field. The ideal weather combined with the large population has made the Golden State a great place for both college and pro scouts to find top tier talent.
The high school class of 2026 is loaded with outfielders that have turned heads and put their names firmly on the map when it comes to being among the top talent in the nation. For some of these players, a shot at the MLB Draft in a year or two could be a real possibility.
Here is that list of the top 10 outfielders in California from the Class of 2025, based on the Prep Baseball Report ranking, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 10 California baseball outfield prospects from class of 2026
1. OF/SS James Tronstein, Harvard-Westlake
The versatility is very evident with Tronstein, who not only plays center field for Harvard-Westlake, but is also more than capable of manning the middle infield. Possessing a lot of athleticism and power, with his 60-time clocking in at 6.64 and his exit velocity at over 100mph, Tronstein could be key for the Wolverines in 2025. The 5-foot-9 prospect is currently committed to Stanford.
2. OF Anthony Murphy, Corona
The 6-foot, 185 prospect hit .390 with six home runs and 24 RBIs as a sophomore last spring, also contributing seven doubles and three triples in 123 at-bats. So far this season, he is hitting .188 with two home runs and five RBIs in 16 at-bats. He does not strike out very much, only striking out 16 times last season, and is very good at making contact. On the base paths and in the outfield, Murphy runs very well, with his 60-time recorded at 6.79. Committed to LSU, it could be interesting to see Murphy's career trajectory these next couple of years.
3. OF Blake Bowen, JSerra Catholic
Committed to Oregon State, Bowen has shown his ability to excel both as a hitter and a fielder, with the 6'3, 200 prospect reaching a 105mph bat exit velocity while having a 94mph throwing arm from the outfield. He also runs exceptional well, with a 60-yard time of 6.60 seconds. In what could be a big season for him, Bowen could look to raise his draft stock ahead of his senior season in 2026.
4. OF/RHP Hunter Harrington, Cathedral Catholic
Ranked 204th in the nation for his class and 31st at his position, the Stanford commit could be looking at a season in which he is looked at as a big piece for Cathedral Catholic. Running a 6.95 60-time, Harrington has good speed for the outfield and his 84mph throw speed is proof that his arm is no joke. The 6'2", 180 prospect could be one to watch this spring.
5. OF/RHP Eric Zdunek, Maranatha
The 6'2" TCU commit hit .345 with two home runs and 24 RBIs in 87 at-bats last spring, striking out five times while walking eight. Through four games so far this season, he is hitting .231 with three RBIs in 13 at-bats. At the plate, Zdunek is a tough out, with a bat speed recorded as high as 93mph while in the outfield, his throwing speed has reached 85mph. A big season from Zdunek could lead to more eyes being put on him.
6. OF/LHP Jordan Walczykowski, Jesuit
Last spring, th 6'1" prospect hit .348 with 13 RBIs in 89 at-bats, striking out 14 times while walking six times. The 290th ranked prospect in the nation for his class and the 47th ranked at his position, Walczykowski could look to put together a big season and find a college program to call home once he graduates.
7. OF/1B Jetner Welch, Santa Barbara High
Welch is the prototypical multi-tool player, capable of having an exit velocity off the bat of 98mph, while in the outfield, he can throw up to 85mph. The 363rd best overall player in his class and the 62nd best at his position, Welch could be a key piece to Santa Barbara's success this season.
8. OF/RHP Takashi Rutherford, JSerra Catholic
The 6'3" prospect has come into his own at JSerra, with his lean, athletic build making him one of the team's most unique hitters. Known for his hard bat to ball contact, having an exit velocity of up to 98mph, Rutherford is a very tough out who is more than capable of hitting one out. A big season from him could lead to more college programs showing interest.
9. OF/RHP Tyson Bobo, Patrick Henry
As a sophomore last spring, the 6'0" prospect hit .273 with a pair of RBIs in 22 at-bats, striking out seven times while walking twice. The 439th ranked player in the nation for his class and the 80th ranked at his position, Bobo could look to have a big spring in order to attract even more attention from colleges.
10. OF/LHP Isaiah Hearn, Chaminade Prep
So far this season, the 6'5" prospect is hitting .391 with three RBIs in 23 at-bats, striking out five times while walking three. Last season, he hit .259 with 15 RBIs in 81 at-bats, striking out 23 times while walking eight. In what could be a pivotal year, Hearn could be a big piece for Chaminade Prep this spring.