Top 15 CIF Central Section high school football rankings, Games to Watch (9/24/2024)
The young Grizzlies of Central High School in Fresno continue to grow up quickly.
Ninth-year coach Kyle Biggs said his team had loads of talent, but so much of it was young. "If we learn quickly we'll be pretty good," he said before the season.
The Grizzlies, ranked No. 1 by SBLive in the Central Section, won their fifth straight game without a defeat with a 41-14 win over perennial Division I power Liberty. Sophomore quarterback Jelani Dippel continued to shine by completing 12 of 16 for 267 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.
One of the section's top juniors Brandon Smith rushed for 71 yards and a score and he caught three passes for 48 yards and another score. EJ Morgan caught two touchdowns among his three receptions.
Central topped the rankings which featured all six from TRAC league in the top six positions, however that changed after a couple of setbacks to out of section teams.
Clovis North (3-2) dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 after a 35-14 loss Saturday to Southern Section power Los Alamitos. No. 6 Clovis West dropped from sixth to No. 8 after a 19-15 loss at Turlock.
Second- and third-ranked Clovis East and Clovis both improved to 5-0 with lopsided wins over Lemoore (38-7) and Bullard (53-0), respectively.
Five of the six TRAC teams have byes this week, getting ready for league play which begins Oct. 4. In fact, eight of the Top 15 will rest up this week to prepare for league play.
CALIFORNIA SCORES/SCHEDULES
CALIFORNIA 9/19-21 SCORES: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
CS 9/19-21 SCORES: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
CS 9/WEEK 4 SCHEDULE: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
CENTRAL SECTION: Computer rankings
Games to watch this week: No. 10 Tulare Union (4-0) at No. 11 Bakersfield Christian (3-1); HM Exeter (4-0) at HM Porterville (4-0); No. 4 Buchanan at HM Paso Robles (4-0)
TOP 15 CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/24/2024)
1. Central (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Beat Liberty, 41-14
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis North
2. Clovis East (5-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Beat Lemoore, 38-7
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis West
3. Clovis (5-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week results: Beat Bullard, 53-0
Next: Oct. 4 at Buchanan
4. Buchanan (4-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday at Paso Robles
5. Bakersfield (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week results: Beat North, 52-17
Next: Oct. 4 at Highland
6. Hanford (5-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week results: Beat Redwood, 56-12
Next: 10/4 vs. Dinuba
7. Clovis North (3-2)
Previous rank: 3
Last week results: Lost to Los Alamitos, 35-14
Next: Oct. 4 at Central
8. Clovis West (3-2)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Lost to Turlock, 19-15
Next: Oct. 4 at Clovis East
9. Sunnyside (4-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week results: Beat McLane, 13-6
Next: Friday at Madera South
10. Tulare Union (4-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week results: Beat Ridgeview, 43-8
Next: Friday at Bakersfield Christian
11. Bakersfield Christian (3-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week results: Beat Stockdale, 55-0
Next: Friday vs. Tulare Union
12. Liberty (2-3)
Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Lost to Central, 41-14
Next: Friday vs. Independence
13. Arroyo Grande (3-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week results: Beat Righetti, 42-27
Next: Friday vs. Nipomo
14. Shafter (4-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week results: Beat Fresno Edison, 50-12
Next: Friday at St. Joseph
15. Centennial (4-1)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat St. Joseph, 35-14
Next: 10/4 vs. Garces
Honorable mention: Central Valley Christian (1-3), Exeter (4-0), Golden West (3-1), Highland (4-1), Porterville (4-0), San Joaquin Memorial (3-2), Sanger (3-2),