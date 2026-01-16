Top 28 All-Time Players of De La Salle Martin Luther King Jr. Classic
The Martin Luther King Jr. Classic hosted by De La Salle (Concord) has been a Bay Area prep basketball jewel since 1997.
Heading into the 28th event, here are 28 of the top players we’ve witnessed.
The criteria for the following team is based 50% upon what these players accomplished in high school and 50% of what they accomplished after. Players are listed alphabetically per team.
FIRST TEAM
Ryan Anderson
Position: Forward
High School: Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills)
Year at MLK Classic: 2006
Beyond high school: Cal, NBA
One of the greatest Sac-Joaquin Section players, Anderson led his team to a state Division II title as a junior in 2005. The 6-foot-10 power forward averaged 17.4 as a junior and 28.9 points and 10.9 rebounds as a senior. One of those games was a 65-60 win over San Leandro in the premier game of the MLK Jr. contest at Haas when Anderson had 29 points and 16 rebounds. He went on to lead Cal in scoring at 21.6 per game in 2007-08 and declared himself eligible for the NBA draft shortly after. He had a notable NBA career that included being voted the Most Improved Player in 2011-12. In 13 seasons, he averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with career highs of 19.8 and 7.7 both in 2013-14 for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Luke Babbitt
Position: Forward
High School: Galena (Reno, Nev.)
Year at MLK Classic: 2008
Beyond high school: Nevada, overseas, NBA
A three-time All-State player and two-time Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year, Babbitt scored a state-career best 2,616 points. He was the No. 13 recruit in the country his senior year and after two seasons at Nevada (in 2010 he was the WAC Player of the Year) was the 16th pick of the 2010 NBA draft. After three seasons with the Trailblazers, he played a season in Russia before catching on in the NBA. He played in parts of eight NBA seasons and in 381 games averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Babbitt is in his third season as head coach at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno (Nev.). His career record as of Jan. 7 is 37-36.
Jared Cunningham
Position: Guard
High School: San Leandro
Year at MLK Classic: 2007
Beyond high school: Oregon State, G League, NBA
One of the smoothest and polished players in Northern California, Cunningham appeared at the MLK Classic as an unfinished product in 2007. He was only a sophomore. He really took off the next two seasons, averaging 17.8 points as a junior and 20.4 as a senior. He flourished at Oregon State, earned second-team All-Pac-10 honors as a sophomore (14.2 points, 2.83 steals) and first-team as a junior (17.9, 2.53 steals). He declared for the draft in 2012 and was the No. 24 pick overall by the Cavaliers who traded him to Dallas, who later dealt him to the Hawks. He played 84 career NBA games and has since split time between the G League and playing overseas. In 2024, he signed with Astros de Jalisco, a Mexican basketball team based in Guadalajara, Jalisco, part of the CIBACOPA.
Aaron Gordon
Position: Forward
High School: Archbishop Mitty (San Jose)
Years at MLK Classic: 2012, 2013
Beyond high school: Arizona, NBA
He is the only three-time San Francisco Chronicle Metro Player of the Year while leading the Monarchs to two state championships and three NorCal titles. He was selected the 2013 McDonald’s All-American MVP. A regular on SportCenter's Top 10 Plays of the Day segment while starring at Arizona, Gordon played only one season for the Wildcats before being picked No. 4 in the 2014 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. He earned global fame by finishing second in the NBA All-Star game slam dunk contest twice, but in 2022-23 gained greater fame by helping the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship. He averaged 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting a career best .563 percent. Now in his 13th NBA season, the 31-year-old is averaging a career-best 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game through 17 games.
Jalen Green
Position: Guard
High school: San-Joaquin Memorial, Prolific Prep
Year at MLK Classic: 2019
Beyond high school: NBA G League, NBA (Houston Rockets)
A prep All-American at SJM where he played three seasons and averaged 30.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a junior. That included a 29-point outburst against De La Salle at the MLK Classic, in which the Spartans prevailed 53-47. At Prolific Prep, the 6-6 senior averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists leading his team to a 31-3 record. That earned him Sports Illustrated’s National Player of the Year. Instead of college, he opted for the NBA’s G League Ignite, signing a one-year, $600,000 contract. He averaged 17.9 points per game, before being selected No. 2 in the 2021 NBA draft by the Rockets. As a rookie he averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 2021-22, upping those numbers to 22.1, 3.7 and 3.7 in 2022-23 and in 2023-2024 to 19.6, 5.2 and 3.5. Last season in 82 games he averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists. He was traded to Phoenix and has played in only two games in 2025-26 due to injury, and is averaging 15.0 ppg.
SECOND TEAM
Jabari Bird
Position: Guard
High School: Salesian (Richmond)
Years at MLK Classic: 2011, 2012, 2013
Beyond high school: Cal, NBA, G League
A McDonald's All-American, the lean 6-6 guard was a three-time first-team All-Metro selection and he scored more than 2,000 points in his prep career. He led the Pride to a state title in 2012 and to a 100-8 record in three seasons. He was picked as one of the top 20 players in the country by several scouting services. At Cal, he finished 25th all-time in career points (1,227) and was the team's top scorer last year as a senior (14.3). He was drafted by the Celtics in 2017 with the 56th selection overall and split time between the big squad and the G League for one season. In December of 2024, Bird, 30, joined the Johor Southern Tigers of the Major Basketball League, Malaysia.
Jabari Brown
Position: Guard
High School: Salesian, Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), Oakland
Years at MLK Classic: 2008, 2009
Beyond high school: Oregon, Missouri, NBA, overseas, G League
Brown led Salesian to a state championship as a very polished sophomore, before heading to Findlay Prep for a half-season. He returned to Oakland, where he averaged 24.8 points per game his senior year. As a junior at Missouri, the 6-6 shooting guard averaged 19.9 points per game, earned first team All-SEC honors and declared for the NBA Draft. He eventually signed two 10-day contracts with the Lakers, scoring 32 points in the team’s 2014-15 season-finale, but was the final cut in 2015-16. He split time between playing overseas and the G League.
DeMarcus Nelson
Position: Guard
High School: Vallejo, Sheldon (Sacramento)
Years at MLK Classic: 2003
Beyond high school: Duke, NBA, overseas
He graduated from Sheldon as California's career scoring leader before a productive four-year college career at Duke. The final two years there he averaged 14.1 and 14.5 points per game. He had short bouts in the NBA with the Warriors, Bucks and Bulls, but greater success in Europe. He was named first team All-Euroleague in 2014 and in 2016 was named French League All-Star. He signed a two-year contract extension on July 8, 2020 with Limoges CSP of the LNB Pro A.
Leon Powe
Position: Center
High School: Oakland Tech (Oakland)
Years at MLK Classic: 2003
Beyond high school: Cal, NBA
A two-time San Francisco Chronicle Metro Player of the Year, the 6-8 post led Tech to two Northern California Division I titles. Following a great career at Cal, he helped the Celtics to an NBA title in 2008. In six career seasons with the Celtics and Cavs, he averaged 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Position: Forward
High school: Castro Valley
Year at MLK Classic: 2011
Beyond high school: Marquette, Liga Nacional de Baloncesto (LNDB), CBA, NBA (Warriors, Lakers, Jazz, King)
Born in East Oakland, starred for the 30-2 Castro Valley team that claimed historic NCS title while averaging 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Had four productive years at Marquette, first starting as a sophomore. Undrafted, was a fan favorite in Mexican for three seasons before being invited and earning spot with Santa Cruz Warriors before being called up with Golden State Warriors and inking a three-year deal in 2020. A Bay Area fan favorite he wore No. 95 to honor his boyhood home on Oakland’s 95th Ave. After the 2021-22 season, he signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and kept his No. 95. In an injury-riddled start to his 2022-23 season, he averaged just 2.2 points and 10.4 minutes per his first 14 games. He eventually was traded to the Utah Jazz and averaged 3.4 points and 2.9 rebounds. In 2023-24, he played briefly with Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico of the NBA G League, before signing with the Kings, playing for a month before returning to the Capitanes, where he started the 2024-25 season.
THIRD TEAM
Brandon Ashley
Position: Forward
High School: Bishop O'Dowd (Oakland), Findlay Prep
Years at MLK Classic: 2010, 2011
Beyond high school: University of Arizona, NBA, G League, overseas
The multi-talented 6-8 forward and three-year starter at Bishop O'Dowd transferred to Findlay Prep his senior season and averaged 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, leading his team to a 32-1 record and ESPN NHSI national title. At Bishop O'Dowd he led the Dragons to three straight NCS titles. A McDonald's All-American, Ashley played on the USA Basketball's U19 World Championship team before a solid three-year college career at Arizona. He was named the Most Outstanding player at the 2015 Pac-12 tournament before declaring for the NBA draft. He joined the NBA Hawks and Mavericks before being waived. He’s since split time between the G League and overseas, his last signing with the South East Melbourne Phoenix of the Australian NBL. He’s now 31.
Will Cherry
Position: Guard
High School: McClymonds (Oakland)
Years at MLK Classic: 2007, 2008, 2009
Beyond high school: University of Montana, NBA, G League, overseas
One of the Bay Area's most complete and unsung guards, the 6-foot point guard led McClymonds to a perfect 33-0 season and state Division I title by averaging 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game. He scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the state title win. The four-year starter led McClymonds to more than 110 wins but was highly under-recruited. He had a stellar college career, and finished first in school history in steals, fourth in assists and seventh in scoring. He averaged 14.1, 15.8 and 13.3 points per game in scoring his final three years at Montana and was considered its top defender. Cherry was a three-time first-team All-Big Sky performer. He played briefly for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, one season for the Santa Cruz Warriors of G League but the rest of his professional career overseas where he is now at age 34. His most recent signing was with Al Ittihad Alexandria an Egyptian professional basketball club based in Alexandria.
Dior Lowhorn
Position: Forward
High School: International Studies Academy (San Francisco), Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco), Berkeley
Years at MLK Classic: 2004, 2005
Beyond high school: Texas Tech, USF, overseas.
One of the most dynamic and chiseled players of his era, the rugged 6-foot-6 scoring machine led Berkeley to its first NCS title since 1978 with a crown in 2005. As a sophomore at Riordan, he broke the school's single-game scoring record with 48 before transferring to Berkeley, where he was the Metro Player of the Year in 2005 when he averaged 26.9 points per game. Lowhorn played a season for Bobby Knight at Texas Tech and then for legendary Eddie Sutton at USF. He's the only player in NCAA history to play for two coaches with more than 800 wins. In three seasons at USF, he averaged 20.5, 20.1 and 18.9 points per game and was the fastest in school history to score 1,000 points, breaking the mark of Bill Russell. Lowhorn was invited to pre-draft workouts with the Trailblazers, Kings and Warriors but eventually played professionally overseas most recently in the IBL (The Indonesia League) in 2022-23.
Marcus Lee
Position: Center
High School: Deer Valley (Antioch)
Years at MLK Classic: 2012, 2013
Beyond high school: Kentucky, Cal, G League, overseas
A current redshirt senior at Cal, Lee was a dynamic talent at Deer Valley, where he averaged 17.7 points, 19.5 rebounds and 6.7 blocks as a senior and 13.9 points, 13.1 rebounds and 9.1 blocks as a junior. He led Deer Valley to its first North Coast Section crown in 2013 and was a McDonald's All-American. In his junior season at Kentucky, he averaged 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game and shot 68 percent from the field. He transferred to Cal where he redshirted for one season, before starting all 32 games as a senior and averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per season. He caught on with the Miami Heat and played a season in the G League before playing professionally in Italy, Turkey and Australian, where he signed with the Tasmania JackJumpers for the 2023-24 season. On Aug. 9, 2024, he signed with Melbourne United for the 2024-25 season. His latest contract is with Cairns Taipans in Australia. He’s now 31.
Ivan Rabb
Position: Center
High School: Bishop O'Dowd (Oakland, Calif.)
Years at MLK Classic: 2013, 2014
Beyond high school: Cal, NBA
A three-year starter at O’Dowd, the 6-10 post had an illustrious prep career, leading the Dragons to a combined record of 82-13, won three NCS, two Northern California and one state title. A two-time Metro Player of the Year, he averaged 24.5 points, 16.3 rebounds and 4.5 blocks his senior year. A McDonald’s All-American, he chose to stay at Cal for his sophomore season after earning second-team All-Pac 10 honors as a freshman. He earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors, averaging 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He was the No. 35 pick overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2017 draft, played two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before two seasons in the G League. Rabb is 28.
FOURTH TEAM
DeVon Hardin
Position: Center
High School: Newark Memorial (Newark, Calif.)
Years at MLK Classic: 2004, 2005
Beyond high school: Cal, NBA, overseas
One of the most athletic prep centers we've seen, the then 6-10, 220-pound post was a first-team All-Metro pick his senior year in 2004 when he averaged 12.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game. He played four seasons at Cal as a defensive stopper and shot blocker mostly. He was the No. 50 pick of the 2008 NBA draft by the then Seattle SuperSonics. Various injuries, including a stress fracture to his left tibia, curtailed his NBA career but he played overseas professionally seven seasons. Hardin is now 39.
Alex Harris
Position: Guard
High School: St. Joseph Notre Dame (Alameda)
Years at MLK Classic: 2004
Beyond high school: UCSB, overseas
The 6-5 shooting guard led the Pilots to the 2004 Division V state championship, hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in the final minute. He averaged 19.1 points per game and was the 2004 Metro Player of the Year. Not a blue-chip recruit, Harris found a home in Santa Barbara where he really blossomed his junior season, averaging a Big West Conference-best 21.1 points per game. He averaged 20.2 as a senior and was Big West co-Player of the Year and gained HM All-American status. He went undrafted but had a successful 11-year All-Star professional career overseas in Poland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Argentina and Israel. Like Hardin, Harris is 39.
Theo Robertson
Position: Forward
High School: De La Salle
Years at MLK Classic: 2003, 2004, 2005
Beyond high school: Cal, NBA/college coach
A three-year starter at both De La Salle and Cal, the 6-6 small forward was an All-Metro player as a senior when he averaged 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. He finished stellar high school career with 1,220 points and was school 3-point record holder when he left high school. At Cal, he was voted second-team All-Pac 10 as a senior and left as the school's best career three-point shooter at 44 percent. His scoring average increased every season at 6.0, 8.8, 13.1 and 14.4. He spent two years as Cal's Director of Operations, one season as an assistant coach before working as player development coach with both the Lakers and Warriors. Currently radio color analyst for Cal basketball.
Kyle Spain
Position: Forward
High School: Newark Memorial
Years at MLK Classic: 2004, 2005
Beyond high school: San Diego State, Mexico, Europe
Ranked the fourth best small forward on the West Coast by Prep West Hoops, Spain averaged 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and shot 63 percent from the field his senior year when the Cougars went 29-5. He played on the same prep team as Cal post Devon Hardin and All-Metro point guard Trae Clark. He had a superb college career at San Diego State under Steve Fisher, and was the team's leading scorer (14.0) and rebounder his senior year for a 26-10 team. He played nine seasons overseas.
Cassius Stanley
Position: Guard
High School: Harvard-Westlake, Sierra Canyon
Years at MLK Classic: 2017
Beyond high school: Duke, NBA G League, NBA)
A high-flier and spectacular high school player even as a freshman. As a senior he averaged 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while leading Sierra Canyon to a 32-3 record and state title. After being named to the All-ACC freshman team, he declared for the 2020 NBA draft and was selected as the No. 54 pick in the second round by the Indiana Pacers. He played in the G League, waived and signed by the Detroit Pistons who called him up on a 10-day contract on Christmas 2021. He played with the Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League before signing with the Hapoel Afula of the Israeli Basketball Premier League in Sept., 2023. Signed with the Valley Suns of the NBA G League for 2024-25. He’s presently with BC Siauliai a club team in Lithuania. He’s 26-years-old.
FIFTH TEAM
Dominic Artis
Position: Guard
High School: Salesian-Richmond
Years at MLK Classic: 2009, 2010, 2011
Beyond high school: University of Oregon, UTEP, overseas
In his freshman season at Salesian in 2009, helped the Pride win a CIF California D4 state title. He averaged 14 points and 4.1 assists as a junior at the school, before heading to Findlay Prep as a senior, leading the Pilots to a 32-1 record and an ESPNHS National High School Invitational title. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals as a senior. That vaulted the 6-1 guard to Oregon for three seasons before he transferred to UTEP from 2015-17. As a senior he averaged 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, earning him second team All-USA Conference. From 2017 on, he’s played overseas, winning the Bosnia Cup in 2018.
Alec Blair
Position: Wing
High School: De La Salle, Oklahoma
Years at MLK Classic: 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025
Beyond high school: Scholarship baseball and basketball player
One of the greatest two-sport stars in not only De La Salle but Bay Area history, Blair started four basketball seasons for the Spartans, averaging 19 points, six rebounds and four assists per game as a senior while shooting 54% from the field. He made four San Francisco Chronicle All-Metro teams and left the school as its all-time leading scorer. The rangy 6-foot-6, 235-pounder broke the record with 26 points in a 79-37 win over Granada to break the mark of 1,620 points set previously by Joe See. In his three-year baseball career he hit .373 with 23 doubles, four triples, nine homers and 68 RBI.
Aidan Mahaney
Position: Guard
High School: Campolindo
Years at MLK Classic: 2022, 2020, 2019
Beyond high school: Uconn, St. Mary’s College, UC Santa Barbara
A relentless competitor, tremendously skilled, Mahaney has led team to championship seasons wherever he has played. Currently the 6-3 guard is the leading scorer at UCSB at 15.0 points per game. He also leads in assists and 3-pointers made (37), while shooting 41%. Mahaney led Campolindo to a state Division 3 championship as a freshman, was The San Francisco Chronicle’s Player of the Year as a junior and as a senior averaged 17.2 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He became a starter at SMC one month into his freshman season after scoring 25 points in 26 minutes during his first college game, a win over Oral Roberts. He made the West Coast Conference All-Freshman team in 2023, was two-time All-WCC guard (2023, 2024) before transferring to UConn his junior season and now to UCSB for his final year of eligibility.
Damari Milstead
Position: Guard
High School: Moreau Catholic
Years at MLK Classic: 2015, 2016, 2017
Beyond high school: Grand Canyon University, USF, Cal State Fullerton, Loyola-Marymount
A remarkable four-year career, he finished it off as the Chronicle’s 2016-17 Metro Player of the Year while leading the Mariners to three NCS titles in four years. He finished off his career by averaging 25.8 points while shooting 40% on three-pointers. All told he scored 2.353 career points at Moreau and averaged 19.4 per game. He was a two-year part-time starter at GCU where he averaged 10.3 points per game. At USF, he started four of 22 games before a brilliant senior year at Fullerton. The physical, skilled guard started all 32 games, averaged 12.1 points per game and scored 17 in the conference tournament title game. Had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in a first-round March Madness loss to Duke. He’s in his second season as Director of Basketball Operations at Loyola Marymount University.
Sayeed Pridgett
Position: Wing
High School: El Cerrito
Years at MLK: 2014, 2015, 2016
Beyond high school: University of Montana, Professionally overseas
What a career Pridgett has made for himself. After averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a junior at El Cerrito, when the Gauchos went 29-4 overall and 10-0 in league play. He was even better as a senior, averaging 21.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game playing along side Aaron Banks, a future NFL lineman with the 49ers. Pridgett had a wonderful college career, averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds as a sophomore, 15.1 ppg and 4.9 rpg as a junior and as a senior he averaged 19.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.9 apg and 1.5 spg. He finished with the fourth-most points in Montana history. Since then, Pridgett has been a mainstay overseas and is currently with CSM Oradea of the Liga National League.
Jackson Shelstad
Position: Point guard
High School: West Linn (Ore.), University of Oregon
Years at MLK: 2023
Beyond high school: All-Big Ten and All-Pac-12 teams
The 6-foot guard was an absolutely dynamic player in high school, earning Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year twice, including his senior year when he averaged 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. As a junior those numbers were 27 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.3 spg, 5.5 apg. After being named to the Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman team he was third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.
Kwame Donte Vaughn
Position: Combo guard
High School: Skyline-Oakland
Years at MLK: 2007
Beyond high school: USF, Cal State Fullerton, professionally overseas
The two-time first-team All-Oakland Athletic League guard averaged 23.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a senior. He made 51 percent of his three-pointers. He led the OAL in scoring as a junior at 16.8 per game. At USF, he was the Dons’ second leading scorer in 2009-10 (12.6 ppg) after averaging 10.8 as a freshman. At Fullerton he started all 31 games in 2011-12, earning second-team All-Big West Conference, where he led the conference in assists and free throw percentage, while averaging 15.6 ppg and 4.5 rpg. He went the overseas route right after college and has been there ever since, though he did have stint with the Philadelphia 76ers summer league team in 2016.
Tounde Yessoufou
Position: Wing
High School: St. Joseph (Santa Maria)
Years at MLK Classic: 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025
Beyond high school: Baylor University
The super athletic, high-energy 6-6 wing left high school as the No. 1 scorer in California history, piling up 3,659 points (28.8 average over 127 games) with 1,314 rebounds (10.3 per game), 376 steals (3.0 per game) and 199 blocks (1.6 per game). He was a model of consistency, averaging 26.4 points, 27.8, 32.3 and 28.1 over his four seasons. He was ranked as a top 10 recruit in the country, earned McDonald All-American honors and in his freshman season through 15 games, averages 17.5 points per game. He’s projected in the top 15 picks of the 2026 NBA draft.
HONORABLE MENTION
Centers
John McArthur (De La Salle, Santa Clara) 2007-2011
Forwards
Tydus Berhoeven (Manteca, Fresno State) 2017
Jerry Brown (Sacred Heart Cathedral (San Francisco), Fresno State, Santa Clara) 2008
Oscar Frayer (Moreau Catholic, Grand Canyon University), 2016, 2015
Kevin Greene (Sacred Heart Cathedral, USC football) 2008
Darius Nelson (Sheldon, UTEP, Fullerton)
Frank Otis (McClymonds, SMU, Weber State) 2007, 2008
Damon Powell (McClymonds, Los Medanos, overseas) 2007, 2008, 2009
Kyle Roemer (De La Salle, Colgate, overseas) 2003, 2004
Zion Sensley (Riordan, UC Santa Barbara) 2024
Cameron Shelton (Damien, Northern Arizona) 2018
Desmond Simmons (Salesian, Washington) 2008, 2009, 2010
Solomon Young (Sacramento, Iowa State), 2014, 2015, 2016
Guards
Dakari Allen (Sheldon, San Diego State) 2010, 2011
Justin Argenal (De La Salle, Chico State) 2004, 2003, 2002
Paris Austin (Bishop O’Dowd, Boise State) 2013, 2014
Anthony Batson (Notre Dame Prep-Scottsdale, Ariz., Stanford) 2024
Roderick Bobbit (Castro Valley, Indian Hills CC, Hawaii) 2011
Chris Brew (Saint Mary's (Albany, UCSB) 2006, 2009
Will Brew (St. Mary's, UCSB) 2006
Mario Dunn (Salesian, Montana) 2011, 2012, 2013
Larry Gurganious (St. Mary's, Gonzaga) 2003, 2004, 2005
Aaron Hunkin-Claytor (Salesian, Hawaii) 2024
Tim Pierce (Fremont-Oakland, Hercules, Arizona State, San Jose State) 2003
Elliott Pitts (De La Salle, Arizona) 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013
Junior Russell (Santa Cruz, Fullerton State) 2005
Jordan Ratinho (De La Salle, USF) 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013
Brandon Smith (De La Salle, Cal) 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009
Kendall Smith (Deer Valley, UNLV) 2012, 2013
Quentin Thomas (Oakland Tech, Duke) 2003
Amadi Udenyi (De La Salle, Pepperdine) 2009, 2010, 2011
Kyree Walker (Moreau Catholic, Hillcrest Prep, G League) 2017
D'erryl Williams (Sheldon, San Diego State) 2010, 20-11
Other notable alumni/athletes
Mark Appel (Monte Vista (Danville) — 2009. Another Stanford graduate, No. 1 pick of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft. Signed with Astros.
Zach Ertz (Monte Vista) – 2009. Stanford All-American tight end, NFL Pro Bowler with Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals.
Kevin Laue (Amador Valley, Manhattan College) — 2008. Born with half of left arm, the 6-11 post started for Amador Valley-Pleasanton and Manhattan College. His life story "Long Shot" is a documentary film.