Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (3/2/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Feb. 23-March 1. Voting closes on Sunday, March 8 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Michael Masini of Gig Harbor (Washington) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Masini wrapped up his prep career with a pair of double-doubles at the Class 3A West Central District 3 tournament, including a 30-point, 13-rebound performance in a 72-69 loss to Auburn Mountainview that included four blocks, three assists and two steals. The Army commit leaves Gig Harbor with 1,533 points, the most in program history.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. BJ Brooks, jr., La Habra (California) baseball
Brooks needed just 69 pitches to toss a four-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks as La Habra blanked Banning, 3-0.
2. Jalen Davis, jr., Bremerton (Washington) basketball
Davis led the way with 34 points in a 75-57 victory over Renton.
3. CJ Fidler, so., Montpelier (Ohio) basketball
Fidler scored 31 points as Montpelier hammered Fayette, 80-36.
4. Matthew Kennedy, sr., Saint Mary Rutherford (New Jersey) basketball
Kennedy had 30 points and eight rebounds in an 81-70 victory over Don Bosco Prep.
5. Isaiah Kinard, sr., Manor New Tech (Texas) basketball
Kinard tallied 32 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks as Manor New Tech edged Divine, 75-74. The senior hit the go-ahead free throw with 30 seconds remaining.
6. Lucas LaBounty, sr., Thurston (Oregon) basketball
LaBounty dominated with 41 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Thurston took down Ashland, 68-56.
7. Jacob Madrid, sr., Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (California) baseball
Madrid, an Oregon signee, belted two homers and finished with four RBIs in a 9-7 win over El Dorado.
8. Kade McCormack, jr., Richland (Tennessee) basketball
McCormack had 32 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 55-35 win over Cornersville.
9. Blake Nassry, jr., Parkland (Pennsylvania) basketball
Nassry led the way with 25 points as Parkland defeated Liberty, 51-44, for its fifth straight District 11 Class 6A title.
10. Lynn Otero, jr., Northside (Alabama) soccer
Otero notched six goals and an assist in a 10-0 shutout of Sipsey Valley.
11. Austin Schott, sr., De La Salle (Louisiana) baseball
Schott threw a five-inning no-hitter while also recording two hits, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored at the plate in a 10-0 victory over The Willow School.
12. Chicky Skoff, sr., Scranton Prep (Pennsylvania) basketball
Skoff scored 28 points as Scranton Prep claimed the District 2 Class 4A title with a 68-52 victory over Dallas.
13. Quanez Smith, sr., Pershing (Michigan) basketball
Smith filled up the box score with 35 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as Pershing blew by Osborn, 70-52.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
