Top California high school softball performers nobody is talking about in 2026

California is known for its hotbed of prep talent. You name the sport, I'll show you a current or past professional that starred in that sport from the Golden State back in high school.

But on the flip side of all the superstardom at the prep level are all the great players that don't get talked about enough — the under-the-radar athletes, if you will. Every spring when softball season starts, the media and scouts salivate at the top pitchers fanning double-digit batters or the big bat belting homers. All destined for high-level college softball ...

Here is a list of top players in California that are producing at the plate or from the circle at their respective level. These names might not be highly touted, ranked or recruited. But when it comes to the standards of high school softball, they're likely above average.

Note: The following stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com.

TOP 10 LEADERS IN RBI

Tiffany Villegas, San Dimas, Jr. — 55 RBI, 19 GP

Analeah Vaca, Costa Mesa, Jr. — 48 RBI, 15 GP

Aniyah Gordon, South (Bakersfield), Sr. — 47 RBI, 17 GP

Bailey Freeborn, Frontier (Bakersfield), So. — 38 RBI, 19 GP

Sydney Scripter, Paraclete (Lancaster), Sr. — 37 RBI, 16 GP

Lily Thurman, Pleasant Valley (Chico), Sr. — 37 RBI, 16 GP

Camila Curumaco, Firebaugh (Lynwood), Sr. — 37 RBI, 16 GP

Keira Beierly, Chaparral (Temecula), Sr. — 36 RBI, 19 GP

Naomi Stoll, West Ranch (Valencia), Jr. — 36 RBI, 19 GP

Hailey Lavendier, Eastside (Lancaster), Jr.— 36 RBI, 16 GP

TOP 10 LEADERS IN HRs

Keira Beierly, Chaparral (Temecula), Sr. — 15 HR, 19 GP

Tiffany Villegas, San Dimas, Jr. — 14 HR, 19 GP

Sydney Scripter, Paraclete (Lancaster), Sr. — 13 HR, 16 GP

Isabella Flores, Piedmont Hills (San Jose), Sr. — 12 HR, 16 GP

Lily Thurman, Pleasant Valley (Chico), Sr. — 12 HR, 16 GP

Aniyah Gordon, South (Bakersfield), Sr. — 11 HR, 17 GP

Kate McCartney, Ponderosa (Shingle Springs), So. — 11 HR, 17 GP

Alyssa Torres, Valley View (Moreno Valley), Sr. — 10 HR, 19 GP

Macee Taylor, Chaparral (Temecula), Sr. — 10 HR, 18 GP

Makayla (MJ) Fikes, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), So. — 10 HR, 14 GP

TOP 10 LEADERS IN HITS

Hailey Lavender, Eastside (Lancaster) — 42 H, 16 GP

Isabella Flores, Piedmont Hills (San Jose) — 39 H, 16 GP

Analeah Vaca, Costa Mesa — 37 H, 15 GP

Camila Curumaco, Firebaugh (Firebaugh) — 34 H, 16 GP

Emry Couch, Tracy — 34 H, 14 GP

Katherine Godoy, Sylmar — 30 H, 11 GP

Christina Alcorta, Firebaugh (Lynwood) — 30 H, 13 GP

Baylee Santiago, Weston Ranch (Stockton) — 28 H, 15 GP

Jade Orta, San Leandro — 28 H, 13 GP

Taylor Workman, Aragon (San Mateo) — 26 H, 12 GP

TOP 10 LEADERS IN STOLEN BASES

Victoria Rios, Costa Mesa , Jr. — 42 SB, 15 GP

Sophia Macias-Jauregui, Lindsay, Sr. — 40 SB, 17 GP

Jasmine Bosley, MMHS (Spring Valley), So. — 38 SB, 16 GP

Irene Aceves, LGA (Sacramento), So.— 38 SB, 10 GP

Rose Reyes, Santee (Los Angeles), Jr. — 34 SB, 8 GP

Baylee Santiago, Weston Ranch (Stockton), Jr. — 32 SB, 15 GP

Marley Nava, LGA (Sacramento), So. — 32 SB, 10 GP

Sophia Corrales, Magnolia (Anaheim), So. — 31 SB, 11 GP

Emma Bermudez, Biggs, Sr. — 31 SB, 17 GP

Isabel Sturges, Anderson, So. — 30 SB, 15 GP

TOP 10 LEADERS IN STRIKEOUTS

Chloe Sparrow, Exeter, Jr. — 237 K, 20 GP

Gracie Gillis, Strathmore, So. — 214 K, 20 GP

Mia Valbuena, Marina (Huntington Beach), Sr. — 196 K, 21 GP

Ellie Ferris, Portola, Fr. — 163 K, 16 GP

Kylie Tangney, Hughson, Jr. — 163 K, 14 GP

Kamryn Thornburg, Calaveras (San Andreas), Jr. — 159 K, 14 GP

Maya Guzman, Riverbank, Sr. — 154 K, 12 GP

Mckenzie Ortega, Pinole Valley (Pinole), Sr. — 154 K, 16 GP

Scarlett Poitra, Orange, Jr. — 150 K, 14 GP

Robyn Guitron, SPHS (Santa Fe Springs), Sr. — 144 K, 20 GP