Trevor Ariza's son beats Gilbert Arenas’ son for high school basketball championship
LOS ANGELES — It was standing room only at LA Southwest College. It was as if Los Angeles came out to see two NBA sons go at it: Alijah Arenas vs. Tajh Ariza for the City Section Open Division title.
Arenas, the son of former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas, who was a standout at Grant High. Ariza, the son of former NBA wingman Trevor Ariza, who played at Westchester High. Both City Section legends in their own right.
The proverbial stage was set. The show was a sell out. Tajh Ariza took the last bow and exited stage left en route to a 65-55 victory over No. 1 Chatsworth to win the City Section Open Division crown Friday night in front of roughly 1,800.
Ariza tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists to help the Comets claim their 16th City title in program history. Four of those were won by Trevor Ariza from 2000-03.
“It all ties in,” Ariza said of winning a City title where his father did more than two decades ago. “We’re bringing the City (Section) back.”
Arenas, who recently reclassified to the 2025 class, committed to USC and will play in this year’s McDonald’s All-American game, scored 33 points on 13 of 33 shooting from the field. Arenas had 15 points at halftime on 7 of 13 from the field.
Ariza had help from junior Jordan Ballard, a transfer from Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, scoring 12 points. Chatsworth’s CJ Gore added nine points for the Chancellors.
Both teams will await their fate in the CIF State regional playoffs next week. The pairings will be revealed Sunday afternoon.
More to come on this story …
CITY FINALS RECAP/SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, FEB. 28 - LA SOUTHWEST COLLEGE
($5 parking in Lot B)
3:30PM: Harbor Teacher vs. Sylmar, DIII (GIRLS)
5:30PM: Banning vs. San Fernando, DII (GIRLS)
8PM: Chatsworth vs. Westchester, OPEN (BOYS)
IMPORTANT: After the first two games, the gym will be cleared for the boys Open Division final at 8 p.m. Ticket holders for the 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. game will not permit you to the 8 p.m. game.
SATURDAY, MARCH 1 - PASADENA CITY COLLEGE
($2.00 parking in Lots 3, 4, 5)
10AM: Math & Science Prep vs. Amino Venice, DIII (BOYS)
12PM: Marquez vs. Bernstein, DII (BOYS)
2PM: Verdugo Hills vs. Washington, DI (GIRLS)
4PM: Sun Valley Poly vs. Grant, DI (BOYS)
6PM: Hamilton vs. Westchester, OPEN (GIRLS)
