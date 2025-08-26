Vote: Who had the Top California High School Football Play of the Week? (8/26/2025)
The 2025 California high school football season kicked off last week, and High School On SI has the top plays from the opening week. Each week, High School On SI will highlight the top plays of the week.
Watch the video and vote for your favorite play from the first week of California high school football. Voting will conclude on August 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Descriptions of the plays are below the poll.
5. Murrieta's defense forces a fumble.
4. Seirra Canyon's Jaxsen Stokes darts through defenders for a touchdown.
3. Mission Viejo quarterback Luke Fahey finds Jack Junker in the end zone for what became the game-winning touchdown.
2. St. Mary's Landon McClendon with the big hit and 65-yard scoop-and-score.
1. Centennial's Ty Plinski makes the 1-handed touchdown grab.
Watch California high school football on NFHS Network
Want to watch more California high school football? Stream live and on-demand high school through NFHS Network.
Video courtesy of the NFHS Network.
