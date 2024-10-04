Vote: Who should be the California High School Football Athlete of the Week (10/1/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s California High School Football Athlete of the Week for Sep. 26-28 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Monday, Oct. 7 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Oct. 8. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email mitch@scorebooklive.com or tag him on Twitter at @MitchBookLive
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll at the bottom of the page is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Joseph Brown, a senior RB at Liberty Ranch-Galt, rushed 21 times for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-28 win over Amador.
Quaid Carr, a senior RB at Servite, rushed for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for 97 yards and another score in a 33-14 win over St. Paul.
Cam Conner, a senior WR at Murrieta Valley, had his third punt return of the season, a 96-yarder to go along with a touchdown reception in a 35-25 win over San Clemente.
Rayan Daneshvar, a junior linebacker at Sobrato, had 16 tackles, four for loss, deflected three passes and forced a fumble in a 27-22 win over Overfelt.
Thomas Donovan, a senior at Grossmont-El Cajon, completed 26 of 43 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-33 win over Monte Vista.
Julian Fernandez, a senior tight end at Corcoran, had 5 catches for 237 yards (47.4 per catch) and one touchdown in a 24-21 win over Woodlake.
Carson Floyd, a senior quarterback for Whitney, did it all in a 21-20 win over Del Oro with 199 yards passing and a touchdown, two rushing touchdowns and two interceptions on defense.
Ace Frias, a defensive back for Golden Valley, intercepted three passes in a 36-28 win over Castaic. One of Frias’ interceptions was returned 75 yards for a touchdown.
HaReal Greer, a senior receiver for West Park, had seven catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-21 win over Destiny Christian.
Adler Halterman, a senior at Half Moon Bay, made the most of his first start (due to injury) by rushing for 323 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns in a 52-45 win at Foothill.
Darrel Hurd, a senior WR and FS at Vallejo, had 13 catches for 299 yards, two touchdowns and added an interception, in a 22-14 win over Terra Nova.
JJ Johnson, a senior quarterback at Enterprise-Redding, completed 12 of 14 for 192 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for another 192 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Ashland.
Balton King, a senior RB for Immanuel-Reedley, rushed 12 times for 111 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-7 win over El Capitan.
Jason Knight, a quarterback for Foothill-Pleasanton, threw for 455 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing scores in a 52-45 loss to Half Moon Bay.
Wyatt Lucas, a senior running back at Corona del Mar, rushed for 352 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-38 win over Trabuco Hills.
Dallas Munn, a senior QB for Destiny Christian, accounted for 385 yards and three touchdowns in a 23-21 loss to West Park.
Isaac Munoz, a freshman at Southwest SD, carried the ball just four times for just four yards, but all touchdowns in a 50-48 loss to Kearny.
Shane Rosenthal, a receiver at Newbury Park, had six catches for 154 yards and three TDs in a 43-14 win over Ventura.
David Sandy, a senior at Jordan-Los Angeles, rushed 23 times for 408 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-26 win over Fremont. If that wasn’t good enough, he had 12 tackles, eight of the solo variety, from his strong safety spot.
Brady Smigiel, a junior QB at Newbury Park, threw for 275 yards, five touchdowns and ran for another in a 43-14 win over Ventura.
Vince Spafford, a senior receiver at Mission Viejo, had five catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns — in the first half — of a 51-10 win over Chaparral.
Quincy Strong, a junior QB at Hamilton, accounted for 256 yards and four touchdowns, and added a 61-yard pick 6 in a 36-14 win over Quincy.
Brodie Stump, a senior QB at Kearney, completed 25 of 43 for 416 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-48 win over Southwest SD.
Alexander Villanueva, a senior at Monte Vista-Spring Valley, rushed 35 times for 351 yards in a 54-33 loss to Grosmont.
Jake Williams, a senior for El Camino-Oceanside, had 17 tackles, 11 of which were solo, in a 21-17 win over Oceanside. Williams also recovered a fumble.