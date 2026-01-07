How Winters High Made History, Embracing the Underdog Role and Winning Its First Football State Title
December 13, 2025, will forever be etched into Winters High School history.
A Night That Changed Winters Forever
On that night, the Warriors captured their first-ever CIF Football State Championship, defeating Morse High School of San Diego, 28-7, under the leadership of head coach—and Winters High alumnus—Daniel Ward. It marked a milestone moment for a football program that has been part of the community for 86 years.
‘Passionate, Selfless, Physical’: Inside the Warriors’ Identity
Winters, California, is a small town built on pride, culture, and connection. It’s a community that shows up for its own—and this championship run was no different.
When High School On SI asked Ward what made this team special, he summed it up in three words: passionate, selfless, and physical.
Underdogs by Design
The Warriors entered the matchup as clear underdogs, facing a Morse High program with nearly four times the student enrollment. But that role suited them just fine.
“We love being the underdogs,” Ward said. “We play with a chip on our shoulder.”
A Bus Ride Home with History Aboard
When the bus rolled back from Buena Park, it carried more than a state championship trophy. It carried a piece of history that will live forever in Winters.
When the Community Showed Up—Again
That moment came full circle on January 4, 2026. On a cold, rainy afternoon, the entire Winters community turned out to celebrate the Warriors—once again proving what this town is all about: showing up when it matters most.
Q&A with Winter's High School Football Coach Daniel Ward
Myckena Guerrero: Before the game, you told your players they had to play for something bigger than themselves your brothers and the community. As someone who played for Winters football and as an alumnus of Winters High School, what did that message truly mean to you in that moment?
Coach Daniel Ward: We talk a lot about "what's your why or what's your purpose" For every kid it's different, but when the going gets tough, you have to have that. You have to play for something bigger than yourself. If you ask our kids what their purpose is... it's their family... it's their community. I just needed to remind them about that. When they get tired, when things are going their way, remember your purpose and just empty the tanks. I knew we were going to need that type of effort.
MG: Winters is a small town built on pride, and during the state title parade it was raining yet the entire community still showed up. When you saw that, what did that moment say to you about the bond between this team and the people they represent?
DW: The last couple weeks have been quite the ride and having the community there to support us along the way is what made it so special. The parade, just like our send off that we received before the state game, is something that we will all remember for the rest of our lives. I wasn't sure what to expect, especially with the inclement weather, but when I got closer to main street and could see all of the people lined up I definitely had some happy tears. It was our full circle moment.. We left town to every student in WJUSD on the streets wishing us luck and came down those same streets, but this time as a state championship to celebrate with all of our loved ones. It wasn't just a championship parade for the football team, it was a community celebration.
MG: This season brought the first CIF Football State Title in program history. When you think about the journey, the sacrifices, and the buy in and the belief it took to get here, what does this title mean to Winters beyond football?
DW: It shows every little kid in Winters that dreams do come true with a lot of hard work and dedication and that is not just in football, but in life. Winters is still one of those special places where the entire town shuts down on Friday nights and everyone goes to the football game to support not just the players but the cheerleaders, the band and everyone else involved. This is their trophy just as much as it is ours.
MG: Lane Brown surpassed your own school record during a historic season, where he had incredible stats both through the air and on the ground. As his coach and someone whose legacy he touched what does his growth and leadership represent for this program?
DW: I have been doing this long enough to know that Lane Brown is a generational player and not just at Winters High School but for the Northern Section as a whole. He is the first player in section history to Pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 2,000 yds in a season and only the 4th player in the history of CA to accomplish that feat. His 4,551 total yards and his 53 total TDs are both section records as well so having a player like that definitely makes my job pretty easy. More important than the stats though is the type of kid that he is. He is hardworking, selfless and a natural leader. He is a great role model not just for the younger kids in our program but the entire community of Winters and he shows kids that you can do it all!. He is a 3 sport athlete, highly involved in our FFA program and he is a 4.0 student. It is kids like him that make Winters so special.
MG: In the state title game, your team faced Morse High School a program with nearly four times the enrollment. In that moment, what did this victory prove about the heart, belief, and what’s possible when a team truly plays for its brothers and community?
DW: We love being the underdogs and try to play with a chip on our shoulders all the time so this was right where we wanted to be. In any battle, you dont fight because you hate what's in front of you... You fight and give everything that you have, because you love what's behind you and that is our team this year. They play selfless football, they don't care about stats or accolades, just grinding it out and giving everything that you have for the man next to you and for the people behind you. From watching the game we weren't the bigger, faster or stronger team, but our kids definitely wanted it more. This game just meant more to our players, meant more to our families and it meant more to our community and that is how David beats Goliath.
MG: This season will forever go down in the history books and will always be cherished in the Winters community, but as for you, Coach, when all is said and done, you’ve already created an incredible legacy, but if there’s one thing that you could leave your players or future coaches of Winters high school what type of legacy do you hope you leave behind that they can carry on?
DW: For me its about enjoying our time together and living every day to its fullest, if we do that, we can't lose. It's never been about the wins or the losses, the championships or the trophies. It's all about the relationships that we form and the memories that we make along the way. The wins, the championships, the records, those all fade over time... it's the memories that will last a lifetime. So if there is any type of legacy... it would be to focus on that and to play the right way with maximum heart and passion.