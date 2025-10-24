High School

World Series rosters: Where every LA Dodger, Toronto Blue Jay played high school baseball

Here's where every MLB player on the active roster in the 2025 Fall Classic finished their prep baseball career; 21 states represented, led by California

Mitch Stephens

Dodgers' future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw as a star at Highland Park High School in Texas. He's one of four former Texas high school standouts in the 2025 World Series, which starts Friday in Toronto. / Courtesy of Facebook

For only the third time, the World Series will be played beyond U.S. borders.

The Toronto Blue Jays , winners of both the AL and World Series pennants in 1992 and 1993, return to the Fall Classic starting Friday against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Not only is California represented by the Dodgers, but the Golden State is also represented most with high school natives in this 121st Classic. California boasts eight alums, followed by Texas with four and Florida, New York and Wisconsin, with three each.

Beyond the U.S. borders, there are three Japanese natives — all on the Dodgers — and three products of the Dominican Republic. The Blue Jays' perennial All-Star infielder Vlad Guerrero Jr. was born in Canada, but also grew up in the Dominican Republic.

2025 World Series graphic heading into Friday's opener in Toronto. / Graphic by Myckena Guerrero

Of the eight Californias, four play for each team, including pitcher Shane Bieber, infielder Ty France, catcher Tyler Heineman and outfielder Nathan Lukes, all of the Blue Jays. All will be returning home for road games.

Other states represented in the 2025 World Seres are Pennsylvania, Ohio and Connecticut (two each) along with Colorado, Hawaii, Delaware, Tennessee, South Carolina, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey, Minnesota, Kentucky, Washington and Georgia.

In all, 21 states are represented.

Here's where all 52 players on the Los Angeles Dodgers' and Toronto Blue Jays' active World Series rosters played high school baseball (or the country where they grew up playing baseball).

Los Angeles Dodgers

Anthony Banda, RP

Sinton (Texas)

Mookie Betts, OF

John Overton (Tennessee)

Alex Call, OF

River Falls (Wisconsin)

Justin Dean, OF

Mauldin (South Carolina)

Jack Dreyer, RP

Johnston (Iowa)

Tommy Edman, IF/OF

La Jolla Country Day (California)

Freddie Freeman, 1B

El Modena (California)

Tyler Glasnow, SP

William S. Hart (California)

Enrique Hernandez, IF/OF

American Military Academy (Puerto Rico)

Teoscar Hernandez, OF

Dominican Republic

Clayton Kershaw, SP/RP

Highland Park (Texas)

Clayton Kershaw was a star at Highland Park, the same school that produced Los Angeles Rams' QB Matt Stafford, among many other future professional sports standouts. / Graphic by Myckena Guerrero

Hyeseong Kim, IF/OF

Yatap (South Korea)

Will Klein, RP

Bloomington North (Indiana)

Max Muncy, IF

Keller (Texas)

Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP

Hanamaki Higashi (Japan)

Andy Pages, OF

Cuba

Miguel Rojas, IF

Venezuela

Ben Rortvedt, C

Verona Area (Wisconsin)

Roki Sasaki, SP/RP

Ofunato (Japan)

Emmet Sheehan, SP/RP

Fordham Prep (New York)/Salisbury (Connecticut)

Will Smith, C

Kentucky Country Day (Kentucky)

Blake Snell, SP

Shorewood (Washington)

Blake Treinen, RP

Steele Canyon (California)

Justin Wrobleski, RP

Sequoyah (Georgia)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP

Miyakonojo (Japan)

Toronto Blue Jays

Addison Barger, IF

Leon King (Florida)

Chris Bassitt, SP

Genoa Area (Ohio)

Bo Bichette, SS

Lakewood (Florida)

Shane Bieber, SP

Laguna Hills (California)

Ernie Clement, IF

Brighton (New York)

Seranthony Dominguez, P

Dominican Republic

Braydon Fisher, P

Clear Falls (Texas)

Mason Fluharty, P

Cape Henlopen (Delaware)

Ty France, IF

South Hills (California)

Kevin Gausman, SP

Grandview (Colorado)

Andres Gimenez, IF

Venezuela

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., IF

Canada/Dominican Republic

Tyler Heineman, C

Windward (California)

Jeff Hoffman, RP

Shaker (New York)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, IF

Mid-Pacific Institute (Hawaii)

Alejandro Kirk, C

Tijuana (Mexico)

Eric Lauer, P

Midview (Ohio)

Brendon Little, RP

Conestoga (Pennsylvania)

Nathan Lukes, OF

Center (California)

Max Scherzer, SP

Parkway Central (Missouri)

Davis Schneider, OF

Eastern Regional (New Jersey)

George Springer, OF

New Britain (Connecticut)

Myle Straw, OF

Braden River (Florida)

Louis Varland, RP

North (Minnesota)

Daulton Varsho, OF

Marshfield (Wisconsin)

Trey Yesavage, SP

Boyertown Area (Pennsylvania)

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

