World Series rosters: Where every LA Dodger, Toronto Blue Jay played high school baseball
For only the third time, the World Series will be played beyond U.S. borders.
The Toronto Blue Jays , winners of both the AL and World Series pennants in 1992 and 1993, return to the Fall Classic starting Friday against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Not only is California represented by the Dodgers, but the Golden State is also represented most with high school natives in this 121st Classic. California boasts eight alums, followed by Texas with four and Florida, New York and Wisconsin, with three each.
Beyond the U.S. borders, there are three Japanese natives — all on the Dodgers — and three products of the Dominican Republic. The Blue Jays' perennial All-Star infielder Vlad Guerrero Jr. was born in Canada, but also grew up in the Dominican Republic.
Of the eight Californias, four play for each team, including pitcher Shane Bieber, infielder Ty France, catcher Tyler Heineman and outfielder Nathan Lukes, all of the Blue Jays. All will be returning home for road games.
Other states represented in the 2025 World Seres are Pennsylvania, Ohio and Connecticut (two each) along with Colorado, Hawaii, Delaware, Tennessee, South Carolina, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey, Minnesota, Kentucky, Washington and Georgia.
In all, 21 states are represented.
Here's where all 52 players on the Los Angeles Dodgers' and Toronto Blue Jays' active World Series rosters played high school baseball (or the country where they grew up playing baseball).
Los Angeles Dodgers
Anthony Banda, RP
Sinton (Texas)
Mookie Betts, OF
John Overton (Tennessee)
Alex Call, OF
River Falls (Wisconsin)
Justin Dean, OF
Mauldin (South Carolina)
Jack Dreyer, RP
Tommy Edman, IF/OF
La Jolla Country Day (California)
Freddie Freeman, 1B
El Modena (California)
Tyler Glasnow, SP
William S. Hart (California)
Enrique Hernandez, IF/OF
American Military Academy (Puerto Rico)
Teoscar Hernandez, OF
Dominican Republic
Clayton Kershaw, SP/RP
Highland Park (Texas)
Hyeseong Kim, IF/OF
Yatap (South Korea)
Will Klein, RP
Bloomington North (Indiana)
Max Muncy, IF
Keller (Texas)
Shohei Ohtani, DH/SP
Hanamaki Higashi (Japan)
Andy Pages, OF
Cuba
Miguel Rojas, IF
Venezuela
Ben Rortvedt, C
Verona Area (Wisconsin)
Roki Sasaki, SP/RP
Ofunato (Japan)
Emmet Sheehan, SP/RP
Fordham Prep (New York)/Salisbury (Connecticut)
Will Smith, C
Kentucky Country Day (Kentucky)
Blake Snell, SP
Shorewood (Washington)
Blake Treinen, RP
Steele Canyon (California)
Justin Wrobleski, RP
Sequoyah (Georgia)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP
Miyakonojo (Japan)
Toronto Blue Jays
Addison Barger, IF
Leon King (Florida)
Chris Bassitt, SP
Genoa Area (Ohio)
Bo Bichette, SS
Lakewood (Florida)
Shane Bieber, SP
Laguna Hills (California)
Ernie Clement, IF
Brighton (New York)
Seranthony Dominguez, P
Dominican Republic
Braydon Fisher, P
Clear Falls (Texas)
Mason Fluharty, P
Cape Henlopen (Delaware)
Ty France, IF
South Hills (California)
Kevin Gausman, SP
Grandview (Colorado)
Andres Gimenez, IF
Venezuela
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., IF
Canada/Dominican Republic
Tyler Heineman, C
Windward (California)
Jeff Hoffman, RP
Shaker (New York)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, IF
Mid-Pacific Institute (Hawaii)
Alejandro Kirk, C
Tijuana (Mexico)
Eric Lauer, P
Midview (Ohio)
Brendon Little, RP
Conestoga (Pennsylvania)
Nathan Lukes, OF
Center (California)
Max Scherzer, SP
Parkway Central (Missouri)
Davis Schneider, OF
Eastern Regional (New Jersey)
George Springer, OF
New Britain (Connecticut)
Myle Straw, OF
Braden River (Florida)
Louis Varland, RP
North (Minnesota)
Daulton Varsho, OF
Marshfield (Wisconsin)
Trey Yesavage, SP
Boyertown Area (Pennsylvania)