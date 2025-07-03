Freddie Freeman Had Two Words for Clayton Kershaw After Reaching 3,000 Strikeouts
As Clayton Kershaw struck out Chicago White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra to close the top of the sixth inning and record the 3,000th strikeout of his career, the crowd at Dodger Stadium erupted in celebration. Kershaw became the 20th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 career strikeouts, and was met with a standing ovation from the crowd and congratulatory hugs from his teammates.
Among the teammates to embrace Kershaw after reaching this special milestone was Freddie Freeman, who has been counting down the number of strikeouts Kershaw needed to reach 3,000 all season. Since Kershaw returned from injury earlier this year, Freeman has diligently reminded Kershaw after every single start of how many more strikeouts he needs to reach 3,000.
When Kershaw finally reached 3,000 strikeouts, Freeman congratulated him and simply told him, "zero more," via SportsNet LA.
"Freddie does a good job of making me uncomfortable," Kershaw said after the game. "It does show that he cares though and shows that he's happy for me."
"That was special. To be able to do it at home, 18 years he's spent here in front of these fans it's just special," Freeman told Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA. "... For Clayton to do it here, 3,000 strikeouts we might never see that again. we got to witness history and we got him a win out of it too."
Freeman ensured that Kershaw's special accomplishment ended with a win for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. The Dodgers mounted a ninth inning comeback, and Freeman sealed the victory with a walk-off RBI single, capping off an overall storied night.