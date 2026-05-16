2026 Colorado High School Baseball Playoffs: Regional Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 16

The 2026 Colorado high school baseball regional playoffs begin on with the first round of action getting underway on May 16, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and regions.

Classes 2A-5A will play their semifinal and final games on May 16. The 2026 CHSAA state championships will begin on May 22.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Colorado High School Baseball Playoffs: Regional Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (CHSAA) - May 16, 2026

CLASS 2A BRACKETS

Region 1 (select to view full bracket details)

Forge Christian vs. Platte Canyon

Rye vs. SkyView Academy

Region 2

Monte Vista vs. Hoehne

Dawson School vs. North Fork

Region 3

Yuma vs. Burlington

Lyons vs. Cedaredge

Region 4

Estes Park vs. Meeker

Crowley County vs. Front Range Christian

Region 5

Denver Christian School vs. Dolores

Fowler vs. Wiggins

Region 6

Dayspring Christian Academy vs. Byers

Buena Vista vs. Olathe

Region 7

Limon vs. Sanford

Wray vs. Platte Valley

Region 8

Las Animas vs. Highland

Peyton vs. Ignacio

CLASS 3A BRACKETS

Region 1

University vs. Lincoln

Resurrection Christian vs. Timnath

Region 2

Eaton vs. Manitou Springs

Peak to Peak vs. Weld Central

Region 3

Montezuma-Cortez vs. Berthoud

Brush vs. Pagosa Springs

Region 4

Aspen vs. Strasburg

Elizabeth vs. Liberty Common

Region 5

The Classical Academy vs. Woodland Park

Alamosa vs. Kent Denver

Region 6

Prospect Ridge Academy vs. Roaring Fork

Sterling vs. Wellington Middle-High School

Region 7

Delta vs. Valley

Coal Ridge vs. Lamar

Region 8

D'Evelyn vs. La Junta

Colorado Academy vs. Alameda

CLASS 4A BRACKETS

Region 1

Palisade vs. Adams City

Widefield vs. Evergreen

Region 2

Golden vs. Centaurus

Ponderosa vs. Severance

Region 3

Durango vs. Conifer

Fort Morgan vs. Cheyenne Mountain

Region 4

Falcon vs. Montrose

Pueblo South vs. Palmer Ridge

Region 5

Grand Junction vs. Longmont

Discovery Canyon vs. Mead

Region 6

Lutheran vs. Pueblo East

Holy Family vs. Grand Junction Central

Region 7

Pueblo County vs. Niwot

Eagle Valley vs. Pueblo Central

Region 8

Canon City vs. Silver Creek

Roosevelt vs. Dakota Ridge

CLASS 5A BRACKETS

Region 1

Arvada West vs. Castle View

Fruita Monument vs. Douglas County

Region 2

Broomfield vs. Denver North

Grandview vs. Northfield

Region 3

Erie vs. ThunderRidge

Mountain Vista vs. Valor Christian

Region 4

Regis Jesuit vs. Riverdale Ridge

Chaparral vs. Vista PEAK Prep

Region 5

Pine Creek vs. Horizon

Ralston Valley vs. Denver South

Region 6

Brighton vs. Chatfield

Fort Collins vs. Heritage

Region 7

Rocky Mountain vs. Legend

Cherry Creek vs. Fossil Ridge

Region 8

Fairview vs. Pueblo West

Legacy vs. Boulder

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