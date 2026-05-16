2026 Colorado High School Baseball Playoffs: Regional Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 16
The 2026 Colorado high school baseball regional playoffs begin on with the first round of action getting underway on May 16, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and regions.
Classes 2A-5A will play their semifinal and final games on May 16. The 2026 CHSAA state championships will begin on May 22.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Colorado High School Baseball Playoffs: Regional Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (CHSAA) - May 16, 2026
CLASS 2A BRACKETS
Region 1 (select to view full bracket details)
Forge Christian vs. Platte Canyon
Rye vs. SkyView Academy
Monte Vista vs. Hoehne
Dawson School vs. North Fork
Yuma vs. Burlington
Lyons vs. Cedaredge
Estes Park vs. Meeker
Crowley County vs. Front Range Christian
Denver Christian School vs. Dolores
Fowler vs. Wiggins
Dayspring Christian Academy vs. Byers
Buena Vista vs. Olathe
Limon vs. Sanford
Wray vs. Platte Valley
Las Animas vs. Highland
Peyton vs. Ignacio
CLASS 3A BRACKETS
University vs. Lincoln
Resurrection Christian vs. Timnath
Eaton vs. Manitou Springs
Peak to Peak vs. Weld Central
Montezuma-Cortez vs. Berthoud
Brush vs. Pagosa Springs
Aspen vs. Strasburg
Elizabeth vs. Liberty Common
The Classical Academy vs. Woodland Park
Alamosa vs. Kent Denver
Prospect Ridge Academy vs. Roaring Fork
Sterling vs. Wellington Middle-High School
Delta vs. Valley
Coal Ridge vs. Lamar
D'Evelyn vs. La Junta
Colorado Academy vs. Alameda
CLASS 4A BRACKETS
Palisade vs. Adams City
Widefield vs. Evergreen
Golden vs. Centaurus
Ponderosa vs. Severance
Durango vs. Conifer
Fort Morgan vs. Cheyenne Mountain
Falcon vs. Montrose
Pueblo South vs. Palmer Ridge
Grand Junction vs. Longmont
Discovery Canyon vs. Mead
Lutheran vs. Pueblo East
Holy Family vs. Grand Junction Central
Pueblo County vs. Niwot
Eagle Valley vs. Pueblo Central
Canon City vs. Silver Creek
Roosevelt vs. Dakota Ridge
CLASS 5A BRACKETS
Arvada West vs. Castle View
Fruita Monument vs. Douglas County
Broomfield vs. Denver North
Grandview vs. Northfield
Erie vs. ThunderRidge
Mountain Vista vs. Valor Christian
Regis Jesuit vs. Riverdale Ridge
Chaparral vs. Vista PEAK Prep
Pine Creek vs. Horizon
Ralston Valley vs. Denver South
Brighton vs. Chatfield
Fort Collins vs. Heritage
Rocky Mountain vs. Legend
Cherry Creek vs. Fossil Ridge
Fairview vs. Pueblo West
Legacy vs. Boulder
ALL COLORADO BASEBALL REGION BRACKETS
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.