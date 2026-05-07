CIF Southern Section High School Baseball Final Playoff Computer Rankings, May 7

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and now baseball (and softball).

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like point differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

The regular season is over and these rankings represent the final rankings before the playoff pairings are produced. This edition of the rankings was produced the morning of May 5, which means two more days of competition are NOT included in this data.

The last day of the regular season is May 6. The first day of the playoffs is scheduled for May 14. The Division 1 playoffs start Tuesday, May 12.

NOTE: Division 1 will consist of 16 teams and will play in a new, pool-play format. The subsequent divisions can have as many as 32 teams.

Here are the latest baseball playoff computer rankings as of May 5.

TOP 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS

1. Norco (23-3) — 9.206

2. Harvard-Westlake (21-5) — 9.162

3. Sierra Canyon (21-5) — 8.967

4. Orange Lutheran (21-5) — 8.965

5. Corona (19-6) — 8.883

6. Ayala (22-2) — 8.867

7. St. John Bosco (22-5) — 8.858

8. Temecula Valley (23-4) — 8.834

9. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (18-8) — 8.723

10. Cypress (20-6) — 8.651

11. Huntington Beach (20-6-1) — 8.633

12. Oaks Christian (21-6) — 8.538

13. Etiwanda (17-7) — 8.532

14. Maranatha (23-4) — 8.521

15. Santiago/Corona (18-10) — 8.521

16. La Mirada (21-6) — 8.471

17. Villa Park (17-8-1) — 8.457

18. Westlake (18-8) — 8.386

19. Newport Harbor (20-9) — 8.322

20. Royal (22-3) — 8.309

21. Gahr (17-9-1) — 8.307

22. Servite (14-13) — 8.298

23. Loyola (16-10-1) — 8.265

24. Aquinas (20-8) — 8.259

25. Linfield Christian (20-6) — 8.244

NEXT 26-100

26. Paraclete (22-5) — 8.231

27. Alemany (17-9) — 8.221

28. Great Oak (16-10-1) — 8.213

29. Mater Dei (13-12) — 8.211

30. South Hills (20-6) — 8.210

31. Chaminade (15-11) — 8.200

32. Foothill/Santa Ana (16-10) — 8.194

33. Dana Hills (18-9) — 8.182

34. Thousand Oaks (17-10) — 8.159

35. Vista Murrieta (16-8-3) — 8.154

36. Valley View (23-2) — 8.138

37. Santa Margarita (14-13) — 8.116

38. Yorba Linda (18-7-1) — 8.104

39. Mission Viejo (18-8) — 8.100

40. Rancho Christian (20-4-1) — 8.084

41. Centennial/Corona (11-17) — 8.083

42. El Modena (20-6) — 8.071

43. Ganesha (20-3-1) — 8.071

44. Newbury Park (16-11) — 8.066

45. Aliso Niguel (17-9-2) — 8.065

46. San Clemente (18-10) — 8.059

47. Costa Mesa (20-6) — 8.052

48. Alta Loma (19-6-1) — 8.046

49. El Dorado (11-15) — 8.034

50. Arcadia (17-9) — 8.030

51. Damien (12-11-1) — 8.030

52. Palos Verdes (19-8) — 8.023

53. Trabuco Hills (16-11) — 8.012

54. Elsinore (18-3) — 8.009

55. St. Francis (13-11-1) — 8.005

56. Yucaipa (17-10) — 8.003

57. Agoura (15-13) — 8.000

58. Beckman (17-9-1) — 8.000

59. Torrance (17-10) — 7.999

60. Fountain Valley (13-14) — 7.981

61. El Segundo (18-7) — 7.979

62. Mira Costa (16-11) — 7.971

63. San Juan Hills (16-12) — 7.940

64. Burroughs/Ridgecrest (22-4) — 7.927

65. Pacifica/Garden Grove (15-10) — 7.925

66. Burroughs/Burbank (21-4) — 7.914

67. Cajon (21-9) — 7.911

68. West Ranch (15-12) — 7.898

69. Redondo Union (16-11) — 7.897

70. Millikan (18-6) — 7.895

71. Corona del Mar (15-13) — 7.885

72. Bishop Amat (16-10) — 7.876

73. JSerra Catholic (10-17) — 7.876

74. San Dimas (14-12) — 7.875

75. Los Altos/Hacienda Heights (15-8-1) — 7.862

76. Fullerton (16-9) — 7.861

77. Calabasas (14-13) — 7.855

78. Chaparral (16-12) — 7.853

79. Chino Hills (12-13-1) — 7.845

80. Pacifica Christian/Orange County (17-5-1) — 7.795

81. Dos Pueblos (18-10) — 7.795

82. La Canada (17-9) — 7.783

83. Edison/Huntington Beach (12-16) — 7.781

84. Charter Oak (16-8-1) — 7.777

85. Downey (15-13) — 7.770

86. St. Bernard (15-7) — 7.768

87. South Torrance (18-9) — 7.767

88. Los Alamitos (9-17) — 7.764

89. Glendora (15-11) — 7.754

90. Summit (17-9) — 7.746

91. San Marino (18-8) — 7.745

92. Laguna Beach (16-10) — 7.740

93. Canyon/Anaheim (14-12) — 7.738

94. Arlington (17-9) — 7.734

95. Simi Valley (16-11) — 7.733

96. Monrovia (18-5-1) — 7.722

97. Marina (13-15) — 7.716

98. Warren (13-13) — 7.716

99. San Marcos/Santa Barbara (17-12) — 7.705

100. Moorpark (17-9) — 7.702

NEXT 101-200

101. Oakwood (21-1) — 7.701

102. Crescenta Valley (17-5) — 7.699

103. El Toro (13-14-1) — 7.692

104. La Quinta/La Quinta (18-8-1) — 7.681

105. Rio Mesa (17-10) — 7.678

106. Palm Desert (15-10) — 7.675

107. Walnut (15-13-1) — 7.675

108. La Salle (16-8) — 7.669

109. Bonita (11-15-1) — 7.669

110. Saugus (15-13) — 7.665

111. Upland (14-10-2) — 7.663

112. Hesperia (19-6) — 7.654

113. Castaic (19-9) — 7.645

114. La Habra (11-14-1) — 7.643

115. Northview (14-13) — 7.642

116. Tesoro (10-14-1) — 7.635

117. King/MLK (12-14) — 7.619

118. Los Osos (10-17) — 7.617

119. Santa Monica (14-10) — 7.606

120. Highland (19-7-1) — 7.589

121. Katella (14-11) — 7.589

122. Woodbridge (16-10) — 7.588

123. Pacifica/Oxnard (13-11) — 7.587

124. Poly/Riverside (14-9) — 7.575

125. Claremont (16-9) — 7.562

126. Valencia/Valencia (12-15-1) — 7.556

127. Chino (16-3) — 7.547

128. La Serna (12-12-1) — 7.536

129. Quartz Hill (20-8) — 7.523

130. Riverside Prep (15-10) — 7.523

131. Wilson/Long Beach (15-11) — 7.521

132. Grand Terrace (17-7) — 7.519

133. St. Anthony (19-7-1) — 7.519

134. Sonora (15-10) — 7.516

135. Brea Olinda (10-17) — 7.515

136. Oak Hills (14-10) — 7.481

137. Poly/Long Beach (18-10) — 7.479

138. Valley Christian/Cerritos (15-10) — 7.476

139. Paramount (21-6) — 7.473

140. Rancho Cucamonga (10-15) — 7.466

141. Citrus Valley (12-14) — 7.463

142. Santa Barbara (12-14) — 7.455

143. Arrowhead Christian (11-13) — 7.448

144. St. Bonaventure (20-6) — 7.443

145. Murrieta Mesa (11-17) — 7.421

146. Roosevelt/Eleanor (11-17) — 7.417

147. Capistrano Valley (7-22) — 7.417

148. Crean Lutheran (9-17) — 7.407

149. Buena (12-17) — 7.405

150. Irvine (14-12) — 7.402

151. Heritage Christian (18-8) — 7.378

152. Cerritos (17-7) — 7.363

153. Kaiser (15-12) — 7.349

154. Cathedral (15-8) — 7.345

155. St. Paul (14-13) — 7.345

156. Sultana (14-10) — 7.338

157. Sunny Hills (14-10-2) — 7.337

158. Jurupa Hills (17-9) — 7.329

159. Calvary Baptist (20-1) — 7.327

160. Santa Fe (14-14) — 7.327

161. Mayfair (19-7) — 7.326

162. Camarillo (11-17) — 7.318

163. Capistrano Valley Christian (14-15) — 7.306

164. Culver City (12-15-1) — 7.305

165. Moreno Valley (13-12) — 7.300

166. Tahquitz (16-7-2) — 7.299

167. Mary Star of the Sea (18-2) — 7.289

168. Colony (10-16-1) — 7.285

169. Laguna Hills (12-13) — 7.282

170. Crespi (5-19) — 7.281

171. Hart (10-15-1) — 7.269

172. Bishop Montgomery (11-12-1) — 7.264

173. Temescal Canyon (15-11) — 7.243

174. Rancho Verde (19-7) — 7.232

175. Murrieta Valley (8-21) — 7.226

176. Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana (17-10) — 7.222

177. Loara (15-8-1) — 7.217

178. North Torrance (11-16) — 7.214

179. El Rancho (16-12) — 7.214

180. Paloma Valley (13-12) — 7.207

181. Ocean View (8-18) — 7.198

182. Covina (9-12-1) — 7.190

183. Diamond Bar (12-12) — 7.189

184. Oxnard (11-15) — 7.189

185. Liberty/Winchester (11-11) — 7.185

186. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (17-9) — 7.185

187. Crossroads (15-6) — 7.174

188. Troy (14-11) — 7.171

189. Muir (15-6) — 7.165

190. Shadow Hills (11-11) — 7.156

191. Montebello (17-8) — 7.149

192. Foothill Technology (14-12) — 7.140

193. Leuzinger (13-4) — 7.138

194. Bellflower (8-20) — 7.131

195. Esperanza (15-12) — 7.129

196. California (12-13) — 7.124

197. Northwood (14-15) — 7.107

198. Beaumont (12-15) — 7.099

199. Lakewood (11-16) — 7.096

200. Wiseburn Da Vinci (13-13) — 7.095

REMAINING, 201-457

201. Hemet (14-12) — 7.093

202. Brentwood (13-7-1) — 7.091

203. Victor Valley (10-13) — 7.090

204. Canyon Springs (15-9) — 7.084

205. Pasadena (9-13) — 7.083

206. University (9-14) — 7.080

207. Bloomington (20-5) — 7.069

208. Windward (14-11-2) — 7.059

209. Norwalk (10-9) — 7.058

210. Tustin (16-10) — 7.055

211. Hueneme (15-11) — 7.054

212. Garden Grove (16-7) — 7.052

213. Western Christian (14-10) — 7.047

214. Palm Springs (16-10) — 7.045

215. Ontario Christian (8-20) — 7.039

216. Granite Hills/Apple Valley (15-11) — 7.036

217. Beaumont (12-15) — 7.099

218. Ramona/Riverside (17-10) — 7.027

219. Ontario (12-10) — 7.023

220. Apple Valley (15-14) — 7.021

221. University Prep (20-2) — 7.019

222. Sage Hill (10-13) — 7.018

223. Santa Paula (12-13) — 7.011

224. Alhambra (18-9) — 7.010

225. Viewpoint (18-7) — 7.004

226. Savanna (15-9) — 6.995

227. West Covina (10-14) — 6.987

228. Peninsula (7-17) — 6.979

229. Golden Valley (13-13) — 6.975

230. Adelanto (16-10) — 6.969

231. Cabrillo/Long Beach (11-11) — 6.968

232. Miller (13-5) — 6.967

233. Baldwin Park (16-9) — 6.959

234. Segerstrom (9-17) — 6.957

235. Rio Hondo Prep (9-7-1) — 6.258

236. Estancia (8-18) — 6.945

237. South Pasadena (3-20-1) — 6.943

238. Whittier Christian (7-17-1) — 6.942

239. Portola (8-11) — 6.936

240. Fontana (16-10) — 6.935

241. Whittier (13-13) — 6.930

242. Montclair (14-10-1) — 6.929

243. Heritage/Menifee (5-16) — 6.341

244. Diamond Ranch (7-14) — 6.317

245. San Jacinto Valley Academy (20-8) — 6.295

246. Jurupa Valley (11-13) — 6.283

247. Citrus Hill (6-14) — 6.277

248. Palmdale (10-13) — 6.277

249. North JW (9-14-1) — 6.273

250. Indian Springs (16-7) — 6.261

251. Rio Hondo Prep (9-7-1) — 6.258

252. Lawndale (13-6) — 6.257

253. Poly/Pasadena (10-13) — 6.247

254. Notre Dame/Riverside (13-12) — 6.232

255. Oak Park (6-19) — 6.216

256. La Sierra (10-14-2) — 6.215

257. Nordhoff (11-13) — 6.201

258. Temple City (3-16) — 6.200

259. Oxford Academy (9-18) — 6.179

260. San Jacinto (13-14-1) — 6.163

261. Littlerock (10-11-1) — 6.152

262. Duarte (9-10) — 6.146

263. Kennedy/La Palma (4-25-1) — 6.140

264. Don Bosco Tech (4-22) — 6.135

265. Jordan (12-13) — 6.134

266. Rosemead (14-11) — 6.127

267. Santa Rosa Academy (17-4) — 6.124

268. Artesia (9-15) — 6.095

269. Chadwick (10-10) — 6.082

270. Garey (8-14-1) — 6.075

271. Wilson/Hacienda Heights (3-14) — 6.073

272. Schurr (10-16) — 6.073

273. Fillmore (7-19) — 6.048

274. Cornerstone Christian/Wildomar (16-11) — 6.038

275. Edgewood (10-8) — 6.037

276. Providence/Burbank (9-11) — 6.033

277. Silverado (6-15) — 6.020

278. Santa Clarita Christian (12-6) — 6.018

279. Gabrielino (9-11) — 6.012

280. Compton (14-11) — 6.012

281. Salesian (12-9) — 6.006

282. Knight (7-16) — 5.986

283. Azusa (6-15) — 5.968

284. Colton (9-14) — 5.965

285. St. Margaret’s Episcopal (4-16) — 5.960

286. Bell Gardens (10-13) — 5.953

287. Anaheim (14-10) — 5.951

288. Nuview Bridge (14-10-1) — 5.946

289. Academy of Academic Excellence (19-4) — 5.927

290. Malibu (5-14) — 5.907

291. Indio (13-10) — 5.903

292. Hoover/Glendale (9-16-1) — 5.899

293. Vasquez (7-13-1) — 5.881

294. Magnolia (14-9) — 5.875

295. La Quinta/Westminster (3-20) — 5.875

296. Marshall/Pasadena (9-15) — 5.868

297. Banning (13-6) — 5.867

298. Beacon Hill (8-2) — 5.833

299. Bishop Diego (12-5) — 5.825

300. Burbank (3-16-1) — 5.822

301. Mountain View (12-9) — 5.819

302. Thacher (6-7) — 5.808

303. Desert Christian/Lancaster (11-8-1) — 5.779

304. Rubidoux (8-13) — 5.743

305. Firebaugh (8-12-2) — 5.687

306. Buckley (10-12) — 5.681

307. Channel Islands (3-20) — 5.680

308. Norte Vista (5-15) — 5.644

309. Hesperia Christian (11-10) — 5.633

310. Glenn (9-14) — 5.629

311. Dunn (11-6) — 5.600

312. Twentynine Palms (9-7) — 5.574

313. Santa Ana (8-13) — 5.569

314. YULA Yeshiva (6-10) — 5.553

315. Lakeside/Lake Elsinore (5-20) — 5.547

316. Bolsa Grande (9-12) — 5.538

317. Eisenhower (5-19) — 5.526

318. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (14-12) — 5.510

319. Rancho Alamitos (11-10) — 5.503

320. Mark Keppel (7-14-1) — 5.467

321. San Gorgonio (5-14) — 5.415

322. Big Bear (7-16) — 5.406

323. Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley (5-16) — 5.388

324. Crossroads Christian (11-4) — 5.382

325. Excelsior Charter (5-8) — 5.358

326. Rolling Hills Prep (6-10) — 5.336

327. Temecula Prep (12-11) — 5.315

328. Westminster (11-15) — 5.314

329. San Bernardino (5-11) — 5.310

330. Environmental Charter (8-5-2) — 5.275

331. Gorman LC/Santa Clarita (7-3) — 5.253

332. Yucca Valley (6-9) — 5.252

333. Pioneer (6-17) — 5.241

334. Coachella Valley (4-8) — 5.219

335. Ojai Valley (6-4) — 5.161

336. Ambassador Christian (9-9) — 5.157

337. Shalhevet (10-11) — 5.152

338. Dominguez (7-17) — 5.149

339. Desert Hot Springs (9-13) — 5.138

340. St. Monica Academy (7-6) — 5.137

341. Hawthorne (9-17-1) — 5.135

342. Pacific (7-12-1) — 5.113

343. Santiago/Garden Grove (8-15) — 5.094

344. Lennox Academy (10-13) — 5.079

345. Desert Mirage (10-7) — 5.061

346. Loma Linda Academy (9-6) — 5.056

347. de Toledo (3-14) — 5.033

348. Webb (3-13) — 5.031

349. Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica (11-12) — 5.025

350. Western (10-14) — 5.018

351. Perris (4-17) — 5.000

352. Rim of the World (3-16) — 4.989

353. Calvary Chapel/Downey (8-12) — 4.982

354. San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (8-7) — 4.962

355. United Christian Academy (13-7-1) — 4.959

356. Bethel Christian/Riverside (8-10) — 4.883

357. Cate (1-10) — 4.860

358. Villanova Prep (5-9) — 4.795

359. Palmdale Academy Charter (7-11) — 4.792

360. Godinez (5-17) — 4.748

361. Eastside (2-20) — 4.694

362. Glendale (2-25) — 4.682

363. Hamilton (11-9) — 4.644

364. Coastal Christian (6-7) — 4.626

365. Centennial/Compton (6-14) — 4.610

366. Cobalt Institute (10-12-1) — 4.595

367. Xavier Prep (1-22) — 4.595

368. Whitney (5-17) — 4.585

369. Southlands Christian (9-11) — 4.559

370. Mesa Grande (8-2) — 4.551

371. Arroyo Valley (0-22) — 4.547

372. Antelope Valley (4-16) — 4.468

373. Valley Christian/Santa Maria (4-7) — 4.445

374. Saddleback (3-19) — 4.445

375. Avalon (4-10) — 4.437

376. Santa Clara (3-22) — 4.416

377. St. Genevieve (5-9) — 4.398

378. San Gabriel (5-18) — 4.369

379. Lynwood (1-20) — 4.298

380. Lucerne Valley (11-8) — 4.298

381. Inglewood (4-15) — 4.287

382. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac (6-9) — 4.212

383. Hawthorne MSA (5-10) — 4.182

384. Newbury Park Adventist (2-7) — 4.168

385. Redlands Adventist (7-6) — 4.158

386. Animo Leadership (6-14) — 4.140

387. Desert Christian Academy (6-13) — 4.059

388. Santa Ana Valley (1-20) — 4.008

389. Academy Careers Exploration (6-16) — 3.955

390. Fairmont Prep (3-5) — 3.954

391. Silver Valley (6-12-1) — 3.929

392. Del Sol (0-7) — 3.853

393. Bassett (3-11) — 3.847

394. Sequoyah (2-6-1) — 3.832

395. El Monte (2-16) — 3.829

396. Faith Baptist (2-8) — 3.823

397. Legacy College Prep (2-8) — 3.811

398. San Jacinto Leadership Academy (5-13) — 3.739

399. Workman (2-15) — 3.675

400. La Puente (2-15) — 3.626

401. Entrepreneur/Highland (3-13) — 3.468

402. Hillcrest Christian/Thousand Oaks (1-10-1) — 3.307

403. Cathedral City (1-18) — 3.235

404. Vistamar (0-9) — 3.184

405. Coast Union (2-9) — 3.184

406. Valley Torah (0-14) — 3.180

407. Shandon (1-6) — 3.005

408. California Lutheran (3-14) — 2.987

409. Public Safety Academy (3-12-1) — 2.983

410. Compton Early College (0-13) — 2.965

411. Grove (3-9) — 2.901

412. Verbum Dei Jesuit (0-14) — 2.812

413. Desert Chapel (2-7) — 2.758

414. Victor Valley Christian (1-14) — 2.667

415. Norton Science/Language Academy (1-13) — 2.638

416. Sherman Indian (2-13-1) — 2.578

417. Packinghouse Christian (1-15) — 2.371

418. California Military Institute (0-16) — 2.054

419. Weaver (0-9) — 1.744



420. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac (6-9) — 4.212



421. Hawthorne MSA (5-10) — 4.182



422. Newbury Park Adventist (2-7) — 4.168



423. Redlands Adventist (7-6) — 4.158



424. Animo Leadership (6-14) — 4.140



425. Desert Christian Academy (6-13) — 4.059



426. Santa Ana Valley (1-20) — 4.008



427. Academy Careers Exploration (6-16) — 3.955



428. Fairmont Prep (3-5) — 3.954



429. Silver Valley (6-12-1) — 3.929



430. Del Sol (0-7) — 3.853



431. Bassett (3-11) — 3.847



432. Sequoyah (2-6-1) — 3.832



433. El Monte (2-16) — 3.829



434. Faith Baptist (2-8) — 3.823



435. Legacy College Prep (2-8) — 3.811



436. San Jacinto Leadership Academy (5-13) — 3.739



437. Workman (2-15) — 3.675



438. La Puente (2-15) — 3.626



439. Entrepreneur/Highland (3-13) — 3.468



440. Hillcrest Christian/Thousand Oaks (1-10-1) — 3.307



441. Cathedral City (1-18) — 3.235



442. Vistamar (0-9) — 3.184



443. Coast Union (2-9) — 3.184



444. Valley Torah (0-14) — 3.180



445. Shandon (1-6) — 3.005



446. California Lutheran (3-14) — 2.987



447. Public Safety Academy (3-12-1) — 2.983



448. Compton Early College (0-13) — 2.965



449. Grove (3-9) — 2.901



450. Verbum Dei Jesuit (0-14) — 2.812



451. Desert Chapel (2-7) — 2.758



452. Victor Valley Christian (1-14) — 2.667



453. Norton Science/Language Academy (1-13) — 2.638



454. Sherman Indian (2-13-1) — 2.578



455. Packinghouse Christian (1-15) — 2.371



456. California Military Institute (0-16) — 2.054



457. Weaver (0-9) — 1.744





