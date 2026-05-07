CIF Southern Section High School Baseball Final Playoff Computer Rankings, May 7
The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and now baseball (and softball).
The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like point differential.
Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.
The regular season is over and these rankings represent the final rankings before the playoff pairings are produced. This edition of the rankings was produced the morning of May 5, which means two more days of competition are NOT included in this data.
The last day of the regular season is May 6. The first day of the playoffs is scheduled for May 14. The Division 1 playoffs start Tuesday, May 12.
NOTE: Division 1 will consist of 16 teams and will play in a new, pool-play format. The subsequent divisions can have as many as 32 teams.
Here are the latest baseball playoff computer rankings as of May 5.
TOP 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS
1. Norco (23-3) — 9.206
2. Harvard-Westlake (21-5) — 9.162
3. Sierra Canyon (21-5) — 8.967
4. Orange Lutheran (21-5) — 8.965
5. Corona (19-6) — 8.883
6. Ayala (22-2) — 8.867
7. St. John Bosco (22-5) — 8.858
8. Temecula Valley (23-4) — 8.834
9. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (18-8) — 8.723
10. Cypress (20-6) — 8.651
11. Huntington Beach (20-6-1) — 8.633
12. Oaks Christian (21-6) — 8.538
13. Etiwanda (17-7) — 8.532
14. Maranatha (23-4) — 8.521
15. Santiago/Corona (18-10) — 8.521
16. La Mirada (21-6) — 8.471
17. Villa Park (17-8-1) — 8.457
18. Westlake (18-8) — 8.386
19. Newport Harbor (20-9) — 8.322
20. Royal (22-3) — 8.309
21. Gahr (17-9-1) — 8.307
22. Servite (14-13) — 8.298
23. Loyola (16-10-1) — 8.265
24. Aquinas (20-8) — 8.259
25. Linfield Christian (20-6) — 8.244
NEXT 26-100
26. Paraclete (22-5) — 8.231
27. Alemany (17-9) — 8.221
28. Great Oak (16-10-1) — 8.213
29. Mater Dei (13-12) — 8.211
30. South Hills (20-6) — 8.210
31. Chaminade (15-11) — 8.200
32. Foothill/Santa Ana (16-10) — 8.194
33. Dana Hills (18-9) — 8.182
34. Thousand Oaks (17-10) — 8.159
35. Vista Murrieta (16-8-3) — 8.154
36. Valley View (23-2) — 8.138
37. Santa Margarita (14-13) — 8.116
38. Yorba Linda (18-7-1) — 8.104
39. Mission Viejo (18-8) — 8.100
40. Rancho Christian (20-4-1) — 8.084
41. Centennial/Corona (11-17) — 8.083
42. El Modena (20-6) — 8.071
43. Ganesha (20-3-1) — 8.071
44. Newbury Park (16-11) — 8.066
45. Aliso Niguel (17-9-2) — 8.065
46. San Clemente (18-10) — 8.059
47. Costa Mesa (20-6) — 8.052
48. Alta Loma (19-6-1) — 8.046
49. El Dorado (11-15) — 8.034
50. Arcadia (17-9) — 8.030
51. Damien (12-11-1) — 8.030
52. Palos Verdes (19-8) — 8.023
53. Trabuco Hills (16-11) — 8.012
54. Elsinore (18-3) — 8.009
55. St. Francis (13-11-1) — 8.005
56. Yucaipa (17-10) — 8.003
57. Agoura (15-13) — 8.000
58. Beckman (17-9-1) — 8.000
59. Torrance (17-10) — 7.999
60. Fountain Valley (13-14) — 7.981
61. El Segundo (18-7) — 7.979
62. Mira Costa (16-11) — 7.971
63. San Juan Hills (16-12) — 7.940
64. Burroughs/Ridgecrest (22-4) — 7.927
65. Pacifica/Garden Grove (15-10) — 7.925
66. Burroughs/Burbank (21-4) — 7.914
67. Cajon (21-9) — 7.911
68. West Ranch (15-12) — 7.898
69. Redondo Union (16-11) — 7.897
70. Millikan (18-6) — 7.895
71. Corona del Mar (15-13) — 7.885
72. Bishop Amat (16-10) — 7.876
73. JSerra Catholic (10-17) — 7.876
74. San Dimas (14-12) — 7.875
75. Los Altos/Hacienda Heights (15-8-1) — 7.862
76. Fullerton (16-9) — 7.861
77. Calabasas (14-13) — 7.855
78. Chaparral (16-12) — 7.853
79. Chino Hills (12-13-1) — 7.845
80. Pacifica Christian/Orange County (17-5-1) — 7.795
81. Dos Pueblos (18-10) — 7.795
82. La Canada (17-9) — 7.783
83. Edison/Huntington Beach (12-16) — 7.781
84. Charter Oak (16-8-1) — 7.777
85. Downey (15-13) — 7.770
86. St. Bernard (15-7) — 7.768
87. South Torrance (18-9) — 7.767
88. Los Alamitos (9-17) — 7.764
89. Glendora (15-11) — 7.754
90. Summit (17-9) — 7.746
91. San Marino (18-8) — 7.745
92. Laguna Beach (16-10) — 7.740
93. Canyon/Anaheim (14-12) — 7.738
94. Arlington (17-9) — 7.734
95. Simi Valley (16-11) — 7.733
96. Monrovia (18-5-1) — 7.722
97. Marina (13-15) — 7.716
98. Warren (13-13) — 7.716
99. San Marcos/Santa Barbara (17-12) — 7.705
100. Moorpark (17-9) — 7.702
NEXT 101-200
101. Oakwood (21-1) — 7.701
102. Crescenta Valley (17-5) — 7.699
103. El Toro (13-14-1) — 7.692
104. La Quinta/La Quinta (18-8-1) — 7.681
105. Rio Mesa (17-10) — 7.678
106. Palm Desert (15-10) — 7.675
107. Walnut (15-13-1) — 7.675
108. La Salle (16-8) — 7.669
109. Bonita (11-15-1) — 7.669
110. Saugus (15-13) — 7.665
111. Upland (14-10-2) — 7.663
112. Hesperia (19-6) — 7.654
113. Castaic (19-9) — 7.645
114. La Habra (11-14-1) — 7.643
115. Northview (14-13) — 7.642
116. Tesoro (10-14-1) — 7.635
117. King/MLK (12-14) — 7.619
118. Los Osos (10-17) — 7.617
119. Santa Monica (14-10) — 7.606
120. Highland (19-7-1) — 7.589
121. Katella (14-11) — 7.589
122. Woodbridge (16-10) — 7.588
123. Pacifica/Oxnard (13-11) — 7.587
124. Poly/Riverside (14-9) — 7.575
125. Claremont (16-9) — 7.562
126. Valencia/Valencia (12-15-1) — 7.556
127. Chino (16-3) — 7.547
128. La Serna (12-12-1) — 7.536
129. Quartz Hill (20-8) — 7.523
130. Riverside Prep (15-10) — 7.523
131. Wilson/Long Beach (15-11) — 7.521
132. Grand Terrace (17-7) — 7.519
133. St. Anthony (19-7-1) — 7.519
134. Sonora (15-10) — 7.516
135. Brea Olinda (10-17) — 7.515
136. Oak Hills (14-10) — 7.481
137. Poly/Long Beach (18-10) — 7.479
138. Valley Christian/Cerritos (15-10) — 7.476
139. Paramount (21-6) — 7.473
140. Rancho Cucamonga (10-15) — 7.466
141. Citrus Valley (12-14) — 7.463
142. Santa Barbara (12-14) — 7.455
143. Arrowhead Christian (11-13) — 7.448
144. St. Bonaventure (20-6) — 7.443
145. Murrieta Mesa (11-17) — 7.421
146. Roosevelt/Eleanor (11-17) — 7.417
147. Capistrano Valley (7-22) — 7.417
148. Crean Lutheran (9-17) — 7.407
149. Buena (12-17) — 7.405
150. Irvine (14-12) — 7.402
151. Heritage Christian (18-8) — 7.378
152. Cerritos (17-7) — 7.363
153. Kaiser (15-12) — 7.349
154. Cathedral (15-8) — 7.345
155. St. Paul (14-13) — 7.345
156. Sultana (14-10) — 7.338
157. Sunny Hills (14-10-2) — 7.337
158. Jurupa Hills (17-9) — 7.329
159. Calvary Baptist (20-1) — 7.327
160. Santa Fe (14-14) — 7.327
161. Mayfair (19-7) — 7.326
162. Camarillo (11-17) — 7.318
163. Capistrano Valley Christian (14-15) — 7.306
164. Culver City (12-15-1) — 7.305
165. Moreno Valley (13-12) — 7.300
166. Tahquitz (16-7-2) — 7.299
167. Mary Star of the Sea (18-2) — 7.289
168. Colony (10-16-1) — 7.285
169. Laguna Hills (12-13) — 7.282
170. Crespi (5-19) — 7.281
171. Hart (10-15-1) — 7.269
172. Bishop Montgomery (11-12-1) — 7.264
173. Temescal Canyon (15-11) — 7.243
174. Rancho Verde (19-7) — 7.232
175. Murrieta Valley (8-21) — 7.226
176. Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana (17-10) — 7.222
177. Loara (15-8-1) — 7.217
178. North Torrance (11-16) — 7.214
179. El Rancho (16-12) — 7.214
180. Paloma Valley (13-12) — 7.207
181. Ocean View (8-18) — 7.198
182. Covina (9-12-1) — 7.190
183. Diamond Bar (12-12) — 7.189
184. Oxnard (11-15) — 7.189
185. Liberty/Winchester (11-11) — 7.185
186. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (17-9) — 7.185
187. Crossroads (15-6) — 7.174
188. Troy (14-11) — 7.171
189. Muir (15-6) — 7.165
190. Shadow Hills (11-11) — 7.156
191. Montebello (17-8) — 7.149
192. Foothill Technology (14-12) — 7.140
193. Leuzinger (13-4) — 7.138
194. Bellflower (8-20) — 7.131
195. Esperanza (15-12) — 7.129
196. California (12-13) — 7.124
197. Northwood (14-15) — 7.107
198. Beaumont (12-15) — 7.099
199. Lakewood (11-16) — 7.096
200. Wiseburn Da Vinci (13-13) — 7.095
REMAINING, 201-457
201. Hemet (14-12) — 7.093
202. Brentwood (13-7-1) — 7.091
203. Victor Valley (10-13) — 7.090
204. Canyon Springs (15-9) — 7.084
205. Pasadena (9-13) — 7.083
206. University (9-14) — 7.080
207. Bloomington (20-5) — 7.069
208. Windward (14-11-2) — 7.059
209. Norwalk (10-9) — 7.058
210. Tustin (16-10) — 7.055
211. Hueneme (15-11) — 7.054
212. Garden Grove (16-7) — 7.052
213. Western Christian (14-10) — 7.047
214. Palm Springs (16-10) — 7.045
215. Ontario Christian (8-20) — 7.039
216. Granite Hills/Apple Valley (15-11) — 7.036
217. Beaumont (12-15) — 7.099
218. Ramona/Riverside (17-10) — 7.027
219. Ontario (12-10) — 7.023
220. Apple Valley (15-14) — 7.021
221. University Prep (20-2) — 7.019
222. Sage Hill (10-13) — 7.018
223. Santa Paula (12-13) — 7.011
224. Alhambra (18-9) — 7.010
225. Viewpoint (18-7) — 7.004
226. Savanna (15-9) — 6.995
227. West Covina (10-14) — 6.987
228. Peninsula (7-17) — 6.979
229. Golden Valley (13-13) — 6.975
230. Adelanto (16-10) — 6.969
231. Cabrillo/Long Beach (11-11) — 6.968
232. Miller (13-5) — 6.967
233. Baldwin Park (16-9) — 6.959
234. Segerstrom (9-17) — 6.957
235. Rio Hondo Prep (9-7-1) — 6.258
236. Estancia (8-18) — 6.945
237. South Pasadena (3-20-1) — 6.943
238. Whittier Christian (7-17-1) — 6.942
239. Portola (8-11) — 6.936
240. Fontana (16-10) — 6.935
241. Whittier (13-13) — 6.930
242. Montclair (14-10-1) — 6.929
243. Heritage/Menifee (5-16) — 6.341
244. Diamond Ranch (7-14) — 6.317
245. San Jacinto Valley Academy (20-8) — 6.295
246. Jurupa Valley (11-13) — 6.283
247. Citrus Hill (6-14) — 6.277
248. Palmdale (10-13) — 6.277
249. North JW (9-14-1) — 6.273
250. Indian Springs (16-7) — 6.261
251. Rio Hondo Prep (9-7-1) — 6.258
252. Lawndale (13-6) — 6.257
253. Poly/Pasadena (10-13) — 6.247
254. Notre Dame/Riverside (13-12) — 6.232
255. Oak Park (6-19) — 6.216
256. La Sierra (10-14-2) — 6.215
257. Nordhoff (11-13) — 6.201
258. Temple City (3-16) — 6.200
259. Oxford Academy (9-18) — 6.179
260. San Jacinto (13-14-1) — 6.163
261. Littlerock (10-11-1) — 6.152
262. Duarte (9-10) — 6.146
263. Kennedy/La Palma (4-25-1) — 6.140
264. Don Bosco Tech (4-22) — 6.135
265. Jordan (12-13) — 6.134
266. Rosemead (14-11) — 6.127
267. Santa Rosa Academy (17-4) — 6.124
268. Artesia (9-15) — 6.095
269. Chadwick (10-10) — 6.082
270. Garey (8-14-1) — 6.075
271. Wilson/Hacienda Heights (3-14) — 6.073
272. Schurr (10-16) — 6.073
273. Fillmore (7-19) — 6.048
274. Cornerstone Christian/Wildomar (16-11) — 6.038
275. Edgewood (10-8) — 6.037
276. Providence/Burbank (9-11) — 6.033
277. Silverado (6-15) — 6.020
278. Santa Clarita Christian (12-6) — 6.018
279. Gabrielino (9-11) — 6.012
280. Compton (14-11) — 6.012
281. Salesian (12-9) — 6.006
282. Knight (7-16) — 5.986
283. Azusa (6-15) — 5.968
284. Colton (9-14) — 5.965
285. St. Margaret’s Episcopal (4-16) — 5.960
286. Bell Gardens (10-13) — 5.953
287. Anaheim (14-10) — 5.951
288. Nuview Bridge (14-10-1) — 5.946
289. Academy of Academic Excellence (19-4) — 5.927
290. Malibu (5-14) — 5.907
291. Indio (13-10) — 5.903
292. Hoover/Glendale (9-16-1) — 5.899
293. Vasquez (7-13-1) — 5.881
294. Magnolia (14-9) — 5.875
295. La Quinta/Westminster (3-20) — 5.875
296. Marshall/Pasadena (9-15) — 5.868
297. Banning (13-6) — 5.867
298. Beacon Hill (8-2) — 5.833
299. Bishop Diego (12-5) — 5.825
300. Burbank (3-16-1) — 5.822
301. Mountain View (12-9) — 5.819
302. Thacher (6-7) — 5.808
303. Desert Christian/Lancaster (11-8-1) — 5.779
304. Rubidoux (8-13) — 5.743
305. Firebaugh (8-12-2) — 5.687
306. Buckley (10-12) — 5.681
307. Channel Islands (3-20) — 5.680
308. Norte Vista (5-15) — 5.644
309. Hesperia Christian (11-10) — 5.633
310. Glenn (9-14) — 5.629
311. Dunn (11-6) — 5.600
312. Twentynine Palms (9-7) — 5.574
313. Santa Ana (8-13) — 5.569
314. YULA Yeshiva (6-10) — 5.553
315. Lakeside/Lake Elsinore (5-20) — 5.547
316. Bolsa Grande (9-12) — 5.538
317. Eisenhower (5-19) — 5.526
318. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (14-12) — 5.510
319. Rancho Alamitos (11-10) — 5.503
320. Mark Keppel (7-14-1) — 5.467
321. San Gorgonio (5-14) — 5.415
322. Big Bear (7-16) — 5.406
323. Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley (5-16) — 5.388
324. Crossroads Christian (11-4) — 5.382
325. Excelsior Charter (5-8) — 5.358
326. Rolling Hills Prep (6-10) — 5.336
327. Temecula Prep (12-11) — 5.315
328. Westminster (11-15) — 5.314
329. San Bernardino (5-11) — 5.310
330. Environmental Charter (8-5-2) — 5.275
331. Gorman LC/Santa Clarita (7-3) — 5.253
332. Yucca Valley (6-9) — 5.252
333. Pioneer (6-17) — 5.241
334. Coachella Valley (4-8) — 5.219
335. Ojai Valley (6-4) — 5.161
336. Ambassador Christian (9-9) — 5.157
337. Shalhevet (10-11) — 5.152
338. Dominguez (7-17) — 5.149
339. Desert Hot Springs (9-13) — 5.138
340. St. Monica Academy (7-6) — 5.137
341. Hawthorne (9-17-1) — 5.135
342. Pacific (7-12-1) — 5.113
343. Santiago/Garden Grove (8-15) — 5.094
344. Lennox Academy (10-13) — 5.079
345. Desert Mirage (10-7) — 5.061
346. Loma Linda Academy (9-6) — 5.056
347. de Toledo (3-14) — 5.033
348. Webb (3-13) — 5.031
349. Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica (11-12) — 5.025
350. Western (10-14) — 5.018
351. Perris (4-17) — 5.000
352. Rim of the World (3-16) — 4.989
353. Calvary Chapel/Downey (8-12) — 4.982
354. San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (8-7) — 4.962
355. United Christian Academy (13-7-1) — 4.959
356. Bethel Christian/Riverside (8-10) — 4.883
357. Cate (1-10) — 4.860
358. Villanova Prep (5-9) — 4.795
359. Palmdale Academy Charter (7-11) — 4.792
360. Godinez (5-17) — 4.748
361. Eastside (2-20) — 4.694
362. Glendale (2-25) — 4.682
363. Hamilton (11-9) — 4.644
364. Coastal Christian (6-7) — 4.626
365. Centennial/Compton (6-14) — 4.610
366. Cobalt Institute (10-12-1) — 4.595
367. Xavier Prep (1-22) — 4.595
368. Whitney (5-17) — 4.585
369. Southlands Christian (9-11) — 4.559
370. Mesa Grande (8-2) — 4.551
371. Arroyo Valley (0-22) — 4.547
372. Antelope Valley (4-16) — 4.468
373. Valley Christian/Santa Maria (4-7) — 4.445
374. Saddleback (3-19) — 4.445
375. Avalon (4-10) — 4.437
376. Santa Clara (3-22) — 4.416
377. St. Genevieve (5-9) — 4.398
378. San Gabriel (5-18) — 4.369
379. Lynwood (1-20) — 4.298
380. Lucerne Valley (11-8) — 4.298
381. Inglewood (4-15) — 4.287
382. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac (6-9) — 4.212
383. Hawthorne MSA (5-10) — 4.182
384. Newbury Park Adventist (2-7) — 4.168
385. Redlands Adventist (7-6) — 4.158
386. Animo Leadership (6-14) — 4.140
387. Desert Christian Academy (6-13) — 4.059
388. Santa Ana Valley (1-20) — 4.008
389. Academy Careers Exploration (6-16) — 3.955
390. Fairmont Prep (3-5) — 3.954
391. Silver Valley (6-12-1) — 3.929
392. Del Sol (0-7) — 3.853
393. Bassett (3-11) — 3.847
394. Sequoyah (2-6-1) — 3.832
395. El Monte (2-16) — 3.829
396. Faith Baptist (2-8) — 3.823
397. Legacy College Prep (2-8) — 3.811
398. San Jacinto Leadership Academy (5-13) — 3.739
399. Workman (2-15) — 3.675
400. La Puente (2-15) — 3.626
401. Entrepreneur/Highland (3-13) — 3.468
402. Hillcrest Christian/Thousand Oaks (1-10-1) — 3.307
403. Cathedral City (1-18) — 3.235
404. Vistamar (0-9) — 3.184
405. Coast Union (2-9) — 3.184
406. Valley Torah (0-14) — 3.180
407. Shandon (1-6) — 3.005
408. California Lutheran (3-14) — 2.987
409. Public Safety Academy (3-12-1) — 2.983
410. Compton Early College (0-13) — 2.965
411. Grove (3-9) — 2.901
412. Verbum Dei Jesuit (0-14) — 2.812
413. Desert Chapel (2-7) — 2.758
414. Victor Valley Christian (1-14) — 2.667
415. Norton Science/Language Academy (1-13) — 2.638
416. Sherman Indian (2-13-1) — 2.578
417. Packinghouse Christian (1-15) — 2.371
418. California Military Institute (0-16) — 2.054
419. Weaver (0-9) — 1.744
420. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac (6-9) — 4.212
421. Hawthorne MSA (5-10) — 4.182
422. Newbury Park Adventist (2-7) — 4.168
423. Redlands Adventist (7-6) — 4.158
424. Animo Leadership (6-14) — 4.140
425. Desert Christian Academy (6-13) — 4.059
426. Santa Ana Valley (1-20) — 4.008
427. Academy Careers Exploration (6-16) — 3.955
428. Fairmont Prep (3-5) — 3.954
429. Silver Valley (6-12-1) — 3.929
430. Del Sol (0-7) — 3.853
431. Bassett (3-11) — 3.847
432. Sequoyah (2-6-1) — 3.832
433. El Monte (2-16) — 3.829
434. Faith Baptist (2-8) — 3.823
435. Legacy College Prep (2-8) — 3.811
436. San Jacinto Leadership Academy (5-13) — 3.739
437. Workman (2-15) — 3.675
438. La Puente (2-15) — 3.626
439. Entrepreneur/Highland (3-13) — 3.468
440. Hillcrest Christian/Thousand Oaks (1-10-1) — 3.307
441. Cathedral City (1-18) — 3.235
442. Vistamar (0-9) — 3.184
443. Coast Union (2-9) — 3.184
444. Valley Torah (0-14) — 3.180
445. Shandon (1-6) — 3.005
446. California Lutheran (3-14) — 2.987
447. Public Safety Academy (3-12-1) — 2.983
448. Compton Early College (0-13) — 2.965
449. Grove (3-9) — 2.901
450. Verbum Dei Jesuit (0-14) — 2.812
451. Desert Chapel (2-7) — 2.758
452. Victor Valley Christian (1-14) — 2.667
453. Norton Science/Language Academy (1-13) — 2.638
454. Sherman Indian (2-13-1) — 2.578
455. Packinghouse Christian (1-15) — 2.371
456. California Military Institute (0-16) — 2.054
457. Weaver (0-9) — 1.744
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal