Big Tests for Unbeaten Teams Highlight Week 7 of Colorado High School Football Season
We’ve reached Week 7 of the high school football season in Colorado, and High School on SI Colorado will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are five games to watch around the state.
Douglas County (4-2) at Pine Creek (3-3), Thursday
The host Eagles have won all four meetings with their 5A Southern League foe and are looking to turn things around after back-to-back losses to Cherry Creek (the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Northwest Region rankings) and Legend. The Huskies, who haven’t posted a winning record since 2021, have ridden senior RB Nolan Case (871 yards and 10 TDs) this fall.
Durango (5-1) at Palmer Ridge (6-0), Friday
The Bears have built their 6-0 start on the backs of six opponents who currently do not have a winning record. This 4A Soco 2 League matchup represents their first big test, as the Demons have won five in a row since a season-opening loss to Montrose, powered by their junior QB Grady Feeney (1,340 total yards, 17 touchdowns).
Fairview (5-1) at Fort Collins (5-1), Friday
Can these teams match their wild contest from a year ago, when they combined for 117 points and 1,263 yards before the Knights escaped with a 68-49 victory en route to their third straight 5A Front Range North title. Both teams bring back their quarterbacks from that high-scoring matchup — Fairview’s Ki Ellison (1,254 yards, 16 TDs) and Fort Collins’ Justin Cranford (1,199 yards, 11 TDs).
Dakota Ridge (6-0) at Heritage (4-2), Friday
It’s Eagles vs. Eagles, with Dakota Ridge seeking a 13th consecutive 4A South Metro League win and fifth in a row over Heritage. Senior QB Kellen Behrendsen has completed over 76% of his passes (110-of-144) for 1,461 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions for Dakota Ridge, while Heritage leans on senior RB Mo Thenell (861 yards, 12 TDs).
Sand Creek (6-0) at Cheyenne Mountain (6-0), Friday
The top two teams in the 4A I-25 League square off in Colorado Springs, with the host Red-Tailed Hawks hoping to avenge a 57-15 loss to the Scorpions and continue their best start to a season since 2011. To do so, they’ll need to slow Sand Creek junior RB Ethan Mangrum (1,088 yards, 16 TDs).